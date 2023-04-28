- Docket Number:
- FDA-2019-D-0297
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or Agency) is announcing the availability of a final guidance for industry entitled “Smoking Cessation and Related Indications: Developing Nicotine Replacement Therapy Drug Products; Guidance for Industry.” The document provides guidance to assist sponsors in the clinical development of nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) drug products, including but not limited to those intended for smoking cessation and related chronic indications. This guidance finalizes the draft guidance of the same title issued on February 22, 2019.
Submit Comments
You can submit online or written comments on any guidance at any time (see 21 CFR 10.115(g)(5))
If unable to submit comments online, please mail written comments to:
Dockets Management
Food and Drug Administration
5630 Fishers Lane, Rm 1061
Rockville, MD 20852
All written comments should be identified with this document's docket number: FDA-2019-D-0297.