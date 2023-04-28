Arizona Sonoran to Webcast Live at Virtual Investor Conference May 4, 2023

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

/EIN News/ -- CASA GRANDE, Ariz and TORONTO, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (TSX:ASCU | OTCQX:ASCUF) (“ASCU” or the “Company”), an emerging copper developer on private land in Arizona, today announced that Nick Nikolakakis, VP Finance and CFO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on May 4th, 2023.



DATE: May 4, 2023

TIME: 9:30 am ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/44jNv83

Available for Meetings: Friday May 5 and Monday May 8

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Highlights

Clear path to developing its Cactus and Parks/Salyer Projects Water rights, surface rights with a streamlined and well-advanced permitting process

Past producing asset with significant in place infrastructure in tier 1 jurisdiction

Proposed Copper heap leach and SXEW operation on oxides and enriched material with exploration and primary sulphide upside

Well-known and experienced executive team: George Ogilvie, CEO (Rambler Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, Battle North Gold) Nick Nikolakakis, CFO (Rainy River, Barrick, Battle North Gold) David Laing, Chairman (Equinox Gold, Endeavour Mining, True Gold, Chair of Fortuna Silver, Northern Dynasty, Blackrock Silver, Amarillo)

Well-funded (USD 25M) with a tight share structure (106M shares) and strong supporters



Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drilling completed on the project between 2020 and 2022 was supervised by on-site ASCU personnel who prepared core samples for assay and implemented a full QA/QC program using blanks, standards, and duplicates to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. The samples were sealed on site and shipped to Skyline Laboratories in Tucson AZ for analysis. Skyline’s quality control system complies with global certifications for Quality ISO9001:2008.

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed and verified by Allan Schappert – CPG #11758, who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101– Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Neither the TSX nor the regulating authority has approved or disproved the information contained in this press release.

About Arizona Sonoran Copper Company (www.arizonasonoran.com | www.cactusmine.com)

ASCU’s objective is to become a mid-tier copper producer with low operating costs and to develop the Cactus and Parks/Salyer Projects that could generate robust returns for investors and provide a long term sustainable and responsible operation for the community and all stakeholders. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Cactus Project (former ASARCO, Sacaton mine) which is situated on private land in an infrastructure-rich area of Arizona. Contiguous to the Cactus Project is the Company’s 100%-owned Parks/Salyer deposit that could allow for a phased expansion of the Cactus Mine once it becomes a producing asset. The Company is led by an executive management team and Board which have a long-standing track record of successful project delivery in North America complemented by global capital markets expertise.

