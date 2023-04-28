NeoGames Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

/EIN News/ -- LUXEMBOURG, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS) (“NeoGames” or the "Company"), a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions, announced today that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains NeoGames’ audited financial statements, can be accessed at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov, as well as via the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.neogames.com/financials/sec-filings.



The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report on Form 20-F, including its complete audited financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request to ir@neogames.com.

About NeoGames

NeoGames is a technology-driven innovator and a global leader of iLottery and iGaming solutions and services for regulated lotteries and gaming operators. The Company offers its customers a full-service suite of solutions, including proprietary technology platforms, two dedicated game studios with an extensive portfolio of engaging games – one in lottery and one in casino games, and a range of value-added services. The recent strategic acquisition of Aspire Global Group enables NeoGames to offer the most comprehensive portfolio across iLottery, an innovative sports betting platform from BtoBet, an advanced content aggregation solution from Pariplay, and a complete set of B2B Gaming tech and Managed Services. NeoGames remains an instrumental partner to its customers worldwide, as it works to maximize their revenue potential through various offerings, including regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization. NeoGames strives to be the long-term partner of choice for its customers, empowering them to deliver enjoyable and profitable programs to their players, generate more revenue, and maximize proceeds to governments and good causes.

