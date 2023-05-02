Wake Up Call: Top-rated sleep tracking app, Sleepwave, arrives in the US to revitalize America’s mornings
UK, May 2, 2023 - Wake Up Call: Top-rated sleep tracking app, Sleepwave, arrives in the US to revitalize America's mornings
Sleepwave - a top-rated smart alarm and sleep tracking app featuring novel motion-sensing technology - has arrived in the US to combat the growing sleep crisis and offer support to the 91% of Americans who are struggling to wake up in the mornings.
First launched in the UK in 2022, Sleepwave helps to solve a widespread problem: morning tiredness with patent-pending technology that’s proven to improve how people wake up.
Following new research*, Sleepwave has uncovered the worrying state of the nation’s mornings with more than two-thirds (69%) of Americans reporting that their mood for the rest of the day is negatively impacted if they wake up feeling tired, and 73% of Americans reporting feeling tired 2 or more days a week.
Most people wake up using fixed-time alarm clocks that often jolt them awake at a bad moment for their brains, so it’s no surprise that more than half (52%) of those polled don’t like the sound of their alarm. 83% of Americans also admit to snoozing their alarm regularly, with 1 in 5 snoozing every day - an indication that something’s not working when it comes to their sleep/wake routine.
Sleepwave has invented novel technology that senses your movements using the phone’s speaker and microphone by transmitting an inaudible sound wave and listening for reflections. This technology enables accurate sleep tracking from a phone beside your bed that is comparable to wearable devices and a motion-sensing smart alarm that is linked to your body movements.
Founder Jules Goldberg believes Sleepwave’s novel technology can help solve America’s morning tiredness epidemic.
“Sleepwave’s motion-sensing technology wakes you at a great moment by sensing your body movements and gently sounding the alarm when you’re primed to wake up well. 78% of testers reported that Sleepwave’s smart alarm had a positive impact on their awakenings.”
The app has been developed by the creators of SnoreLab, a top-rated health app that has helped millions of people with their sleep and snoring problems.
On 17 April 2023, Sleepwave released version 2.0 of the app on iOS with a host of new features. Major updates include:
- 3 for FREE - Sleepwave’s new innovative free plan allows users to access all features in the app three nights per week for free. Every Sunday at 3pm, credits will renew for the coming week.
- New dedicated sounds tab - Users love the sounds of Sleepwave. Version 2.0 introduces a dedicated sounds tab and 12 new tracks from world-renowned artists.
- Create your own soundscape - Users love falling asleep to relaxing nature sounds. Now they can blend their own soundscape to fall asleep or wake up to.
- The daily Wavescape - Experience the motion-sensing technology that powers Sleepwave with a new immersive pattern every day.
- Improved tracking - Currently one of the most accurate bedside sleep trackers, benchmarking against wearable sleep trackers, the technology has been refined for even more precise tracking.
The app is available worldwide on iOS and Android. Version 2.0 is available on iOS and the new ‘3 for free’ tier has been introduced across both platforms. An individual subscription to the Unlimited tier is $5 a month or $30 annually. A family pack subscription is $50 annually via Apple Family Sharing.
*Source: March 2023 survey of 1,000 Gen Z respondents and 1,000 non-Gen Z respondents across the general population, commissioned by Sleepwave and conducted by One Poll.
Other findings from the report:
- Over two-thirds (69%) of Americans believe waking up tired affects their mood.
- Almost half (48%) have had an argument with someone due to lack of sleep.
- Partners take the brunt, with over a third (35%) of Americans having fatigue-fuelled arguments with their significant other.
- 82% of Americans think the quality of their sleep impacts the quality of their work.
- It takes at least 30 minutes for nearly a QUARTER (23%) of Americans to feel truly awake - with a further 5% never feeling fully awake at all.
