The City of Newburgh Mayor Travels to White House To Meet With President Biden

Mayor Harvey met with President Biden at the White House on January 20th for an East Room reception on the second anniversary of President Biden’s inauguration

The City of Newburgh is rising and reclaiming our role as the Hudson Valley’s shining city on the hill, and that message is resonating from Washington Street to Washington, D.C.” — City Manager Todd Venning

THE CITY OF NEWBURGH, NEW YORK, USA, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mayor Torrance Harvey and City Manager Todd Venning recently joined with mayors and municipal leaders from across America to discuss shared solutions to urban challenges during the United States Conference of Mayors’ 91st Winter Meeting in Washington, D.C. During the visit, Mayor Harvey was invited to meet with President Biden at the White House on January 20th for an East Room reception on the second anniversary of President Biden’s inauguration.

Mayor Torrance Harvey said, “It was an honor to represent our residents at the White House and join with mayors and officials from across America to amplify our community’s voice in the Nation’s Capital. The City will continue discussions with the Biden-Harris Administration and explore opportunities to strengthen our federal partnerships.”

Mayor Harvey was invited back to the White House by Vice President Kamala Harris on January 27th, to announce the “Biden-Harris Get the Lead Out Partnership.” The City Council, along with state and federal partners, has committed nearly $1.7 million to replace lead service lines throughout the City of Newburgh. The Biden-Harris Administration recognized the City Council’s leadership in the fight to deliver clean drinking water, replace lead pipes, and remediate lead paint to protect children and communities across America.