Submit Release
News Search

There were 227 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,613 in the last 365 days.

Northway Financial, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- NORTH CONWAY, N.H., April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northway Financial, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: NWYF), the parent company of Northway Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, of $1.4 million, or $0.50 per basic common share.

President and CEO William J. Woodward commented: “In the first quarter, net income increased $1.5 million compared to last year as loan growth fueled an increase in net interest income. The Federal Reserve increased rates by 400 basis points from March of 2022 to March of 2023. This unprecedented increase in rates affected everyone and we know that many of our customers have been significantly impacted. The failure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank caused a temporary concern by customers regarding the safety of their deposits. We took the opportunity to communicate with our customers regarding the many ways they can secure their deposits. We are fortunate to have a very loyal customer base, which is not something we take for granted. The efforts we took were very much appreciated by our customers. We are looking forward to our 2023 annual meeting of shareholders, which is expected to be held on May 25, 2023. In accordance with the Company’s bylaws, any shareholder proposals must be received by the Company no later than May 13, 2023. We look forward to connecting with our shareholders in person at the meeting.”

Financial Highlights

  • Total assets were $1.4 billion. Net loans were $938 million, and total deposits were $1 billion at March 31, 2023.
  • Residential mortgage loan balances increased $81 million, or 30%, compared to March 31, 2022.
  • Commercial real estate loans increased $35 million, or 9%, compared to March 31, 2022.
  • Total deposits were unchanged from March 31, 2022; however, $30 million of deposits at March 31, 2023 were considered brokered time deposits, of which there were none at March 31, 2022.
  • Total borrowings increased $159 million when compared to March 31, 2022. $50 million of the borrowings are currently held in Cash earning interest to deal with any potential market volatility.
  • Year-to-Date Net Income was $1.4 million or $1.5 million higher than March 31, 2022.
  • Year-to-Date Net Interest and Dividend Income was $9.1 million or 10% greater than March 31, 2022.
  • During the previous 12 months, $20 million of the equity portfolio was liquidated which reduced its effect on Net Income by $1 million via a lower loss on Marketable Equity Securities when compared to March 31, 2022.
  • The rapid rise in interest rates since March 2022 resulted in a decline in the market value of securities classified as Available for Sale, which reduced Total Capital by $19 million from the same period last year. This adjustment does not affect regulatory capital.
  • Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 0.24% compared to 0.27% at March 31, 2022.
  • The Bank’s regulatory capital ratios at March 31, 2023 exceeded all well-capitalized ratios as defined under FDIC’s prompt corrective action rules.
  • The market price of our common stock, as of April 27, 2023, was $18.25.


Northway Financial, Inc.
Selected Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
       
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended
  3/31/2023   3/31/2022
       
Interest and Dividend Income $ 11,948     $ 8,711  
Interest Expense   2,885       454  
Net Interest and Dividend Income   9,063       8,257  
Provision for Loan Losses   -       -  
All Other Noninterest Income   1,246       799  
Noninterest Expense   8,474       8,201  
Net Income Before Gain (Loss) on Securities   1,835       855  
Gain (Loss) on Securities Available-for-Sale, net   -       -  
Loss on Marketable Equity Securities   (250 )     (1,184 )
Income (Loss) before Income Tax Expense (Benefit)   1,585       (329 )
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)   210       (198 )
Net Income (Loss) $ 1,375     $ (131 )
Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders $ 1,375     $ (131 )
Earnings per Common Share, Basic $ 0.50     $ (0.05 )


    3/31/2023   12/31/2022   3/31/2022  
               
Balance Sheet              
Total Assets   $ 1,369,822   $ 1,302,602   $ 1,226,571  
Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits     76,306     26,520     55,241  
Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value     290,511     288,576     286,389  
Marketable Equity Securities, at Fair Value     5,467     10,586     25,306  
Loans Held-for-Sale     690     208     -  
Loans, Net     938,470     918,170     815,177  
Total Liabilities     1,300,726     1,238,166     1,141,038  
Non Municipal Non-Maturity Deposits     773,702     817,305     825,633  
Municipal Non-Maturity Deposits     127,777     125,257     114,844  
Certificates of Deposit     111,716     119,079     75,759  
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase     50,609     78,793     87,874  
Short-Term Borrowings     95,500     55,000     -  
Long-Term Borrowings     100,000     -     -  
Junior Subordinated Debentures     20,620     20,620     20,620  
Stockholders' Equity     69,096     64,436     85,533  
Profitability and Efficiency              
Net Interest Margin     2.87 %   2.90 %   2.83 %
Yield on Earning Assets     3.76     3.24     2.99  
Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities     1.17     0.46     0.20  
Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding   $ 25.11   $ 23.42   $ 31.08  
Tangible Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding     21.33     19.63     27.27  
Common Shares Outstanding     2,751,650     2,751,650     2,751,650  
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares, Basic     2,751,650     2,751,650     2,751,650  
Capital Ratios for the Bank              
Tier 1 Core Capital to Average Assets     8.36 %   8.15 %   8.86 %
Common Equity Risk-Based Capital     13.51     13.47     13.88  
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital     13.51     13.47     13.88  
Total Risk-Based Capital     14.76     14.72     15.11  
                     

About Northway Financial, Inc.

Northway Financial, Inc., headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire, is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary bank, Northway Bank, the Company offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and the public sector from its 17 full-service banking offices and its loan production offices located in Bedford and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not historical or current fact are “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. Northway Financial, Inc. disclaims any obligation to subsequently revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.


Contact:
Gary Laurash
Chief Financial Officer
603-326-7377

Primary Logo

You just read:

Northway Financial, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more