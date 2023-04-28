Submit Release
News Search

There were 227 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,613 in the last 365 days.

Proterra Announces Date and Conference Call Details for First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGAME, Calif., April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proterra Inc (Nasdaq: PTRA) today announced that it will issue its first quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

A conference call will be held at 2:00pm Pacific Daylight Time on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 to review financial results. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on Proterra’s Investor Relations website at ir.proterra.com.  

About Proterra
Proterra is a leader in the design and manufacture of zero-emission electric transit vehicles and EV technology solutions for commercial applications. With industry-leading durability and energy efficiency based on rigorous U.S. independent testing, Proterra products are proudly designed, engineered, and manufactured in America, with offices in Silicon Valley, South Carolina, and Los Angeles. For more information, please visit www.proterra.com


Investor Contact
Proterra Investor Relations
IR@proterra.com

Media Contact
Proterra Corporate Communications
PR@proterra.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Proterra Announces Date and Conference Call Details for First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more