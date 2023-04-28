Innovative OB/GYN Dr. Victoria Mondloch to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Victoria J. Mondloch is a practicing physician with 35 years of experience specializing in Women’s Health, Family Medicine, and Preventive Health & Wellness. Her innovative practice format allows patients to partner in their own healthcare and she has a mission to empower patients with an understanding of how to work together on medical diagnoses – and by educating them on the best steps to keeping them healthy. Often, the root of it lies in hormone balancing and she has become a subject matter expert on that approach. Dr. Mondloch has written about this in two books for women at different life stages and also teaches current/future doctors her approach in professional seminars. She is known as a doctor with a classic, highly devoted approach that is rare to find in contemporary medicine.

“When I was a teen, there was a TV show called Marcus Welby MD. He was known as The Doctor People Want to See. There is also that famous picture of a doctor by Norman Rockwell, who reflected a more humble, kind, and gentle culture. In it, the doctor is checking a little girl’s doll with his stethoscope, his black travel bag at his feet. We wonder what happened to such doctors. But I know it is the kind of doctor I want to be known as.”

Dr. Vickie, as patients affectionately call her, believes there is a giant disconnect between what a patient’s perception of good healthcare is and what the medical field has created today. People want to be heard, they want to take time on their visits, they want to have their questions heard and answered. Instead, their complaints are often dismissed, or their treatment is dictated by someone who doesn’t feel their pain or live inside their body. Doctor Vickie prefers to be proactive, to make decisions collaboratively, and to leave people feeling as endeared as those cultural icons of doctors from a past era.

In this upcoming series Dr. Vickie is going to address some of her personal priorities. One thing she believes is that preventive maintenance for our bodies should be as widespread as it is for cars—that we shouldn’t wait to break down and be hauled away before addressing things -- for instance deteriorating joints or woman-specific cancers. She also wants to talk about how people should be able to disagree with a diagnosis and freely ask questions of their doctors.

It is clear that Dr. Mondloch is achieving her goals. She is embraced, respected, and sought out by people who have been summarily dismissed by other doctors. She will go to any length to preserve patient’s health and dignity. Isn’t that actually what the oath she took as a doctor said she should be doing?

Close Up Radio will feature Victoria J. Mondloch MD in interviews with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesdays at 12:00 noon EDT, on May 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd

Listen to the shows on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347 993 3369

For more information, please visit https://rhm.care/vjmondlochmd/