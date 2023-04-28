Harts Services and Tacoma Rainiers honor veterans and active military personnel with Hometown Heroes program

Top-rated plumbing and electrical company will recognize real-life heroes and support wounded warriors

during 2023 baseball season

TACOMA, Wash., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harts Services, a top-rated Pacific Northwest plumbing and electrical company founded in 2013, announces a new season honoring veterans and active service members in partnership with the Tacoma Rainiers, the AAA affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

Through the Hometown Heroes program, Harts Services will recognize a carefully selected veteran or active service member at eight 2023 Rainiers home games.

"We're so grateful to the men and women who protect us and ensure the freedoms that we enjoy here," said Richard Hart, co-owner of Harts Services. "We're honored to be able to give something back to them. Everyone who serves is a hero, and this is an opportunity for us to let them know how much we appreciate their sacrifice. It's also a chance to remind others that it's important to say thanks in any way you can."

Each Hometown Hero will watch the game with three friends or family members from the exclusive Commencement Bank Summit Club and is introduced to fans from the Cheney Stadium field between innings. One of the eight Hometown Heroes will win a free water heater from Harts Services at the end of the season.

Harts Hometown Heroes will be honored at the following 2023 Rainiers home games:

Sunday, May 14

Sunday, June 4

Thursday, June 15

Saturday, July 15

Wednesday, July 26

Thursday, Aug. 10

Saturday, Aug. 26

Saturday, Sept. 23

Harts Services will also donate $100 for every Rainiers home win in 2023 to the Wounded Warrior Project, a nonprofit organization that improves the lives of millions of wounded service members through mental health programs, career counseling, long-term rehabilitative care, and advocacy efforts. In 2022, Harts Services donated $3,400 to the project.

Members of the public can nominate their heroes by visiting https://hartsservices.com/heroes-giveaway/.

Harts Services provides critical plumbing services, including emergency plumbing, bath and kitchen plumbing, water lines, water heater repair and installation, sewer line repair and installation, trenchless sewer repair, drain clearing, sump pump repair and installation, and more. Harts Services also offers top-notch electrical services, including breakers, circuits, outlets, lighting, EV charge stations, generators, and more. For more information, call (253) 470-8766 or visit www.hartsservices.com.

About Harts Services

Harts Services was founded in Tacoma in 2013 by co-owners Richard Hart and Dan Hartsough. Harts Services offers residential plumbing and electrical solutions and has a 4.9/5 rating on Google. Guided by its motto, We Care More, the company is committed to incorporating a caring attitude into every aspect of the business. For more information, call (253) 470-8766 or visit www.hartsservices.com.

