Bloomin' Brands Announces 2023 Q1 Financial Results

Q1 Diluted EPS of $0.93 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.98

Q1 Combined U.S. Comparable Restaurant Sales Growth of 5.1%

Reaffirms All Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance

Bloomin' Brands, Inc. BLMN today reported results for the first quarter 2023 ("Q1 2023") compared to the first quarter 2022 ("Q1 2022").

CEO Comments

"The first quarter was a strong start to the year, and I am pleased with the progress of all our brands," said David Deno, CEO. "Our Q1 results reflected the work we are doing to elevate the customer experience and drive healthy top-line growth. These efforts have resulted in enhanced sales and profits, which set us up well to achieve our 2023 goals."

Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS

The following table reconciles Diluted earnings per share to Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the periods indicated:

Q1 2023 2022 CHANGE Diluted earnings per share $ 0.93 $ 0.73 $ 0.20 Adjustments (1) 0.05 0.07 (0.02 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) $ 0.98 $ 0.80 $ 0.18 ___________________ (1) Adjustments for the periods presented reflect consideration of our convertible note hedge, which offsets the dilutive impact of the shares underlying the 2025 Notes. There were no adjustments to Net income during the periods presented. See Non-GAAP Measures later in this release.

First Quarter Financial Results

(dollars in millions, unaudited) Q1 2023 Q1 2022 CHANGE Total revenues $ 1,244.7 $ 1,140.5 9.1 % Operating income margin 9.7 % 9.4 % 0.3 % Restaurant-level operating margin (1) 17.9 % 17.1 % 0.8 % ___________________ (1) See Non-GAAP Measures later in this release. The increase in Total revenues was primarily due to: (i) higher comparable restaurant sales, (ii) the net impact of restaurant openings and closures, (iii) the benefit of Brazil value added tax exemptions and (iv) the effect of foreign currency translation.

Operating income margin improved from Q1 2022 due to: (i) increases in comparable restaurant sales, primarily driven by an increase in menu pricing and lapping the impact of COVID-19 in Brazil and Hong Kong, (ii) the impact of certain cost saving initiatives and (iii) the benefit of Brazil value added tax exemptions. These increases were partially offset by commodity, labor and operating expense inflation.

First Quarter Comparable Restaurant Sales

THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED MARCH 26, 2023 COMPANY-OWNED Comparable restaurant sales (stores open 18 months or more): U.S. Outback Steakhouse 4.9 % Carrabba's Italian Grill 6.7 % Bonefish Grill 5.2 % Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar 3.6 % Combined U.S. 5.1 % International Outback Steakhouse - Brazil (1) 14.3 % _________________ (1) Excludes the effect of fluctuations in foreign currency rates and the benefit of Brazil value added tax exemptions. Includes trading day impact from calendar period reporting.

Dividend Declaration and Share Repurchases

On April 18, 2023, our Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share, payable on May 24, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 10, 2023.

Through April 26, 2023, we repurchased 1.1 million shares for a total of $27 million. On February 7, 2023, our Board of Directors approved a $125 million authorization (the "2023 Share Repurchase Program") that will expire on August 7, 2024. We have $113 million of share repurchase authorization remaining under the 2023 Share Repurchase Program.

Fiscal 2023 Financial Outlook

We are reaffirming all aspects of our full-year financial guidance as previously communicated in our February 16, 2023 earnings release.

Q2 2023 Financial Outlook

The table below presents our expectations for selected fiscal Q2 2023 operating results:

Financial Results: Q2 2023 Outlook U.S. comparable restaurant sales 0.5% to 1.5% GAAP diluted earnings per share (1) $0.59 to $0.64 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (2) $0.62 to $0.67 _________________ (1) For GAAP purposes assumes weighted average diluted shares of approximately 98 million. (2) Assumes weighted average adjusted diluted shares of approximately 93 million, which includes the benefit of the convertible note hedge entered into in May 2020.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results provided in accordance with GAAP, this press release and related tables include certain non-GAAP measures, which present operating results on an adjusted basis. These are supplemental measures of performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP and include: (i) Restaurant-level operating income and the corresponding margin and (ii) Adjusted diluted earnings per share.

Restaurant-level operating margin is a non-GAAP financial measure widely regarded in the industry as a useful metric to evaluate restaurant-level operating efficiency and performance of ongoing restaurant-level operations, and we use it for these purposes, overall and particularly within our two segments.

We believe that our use of non-GAAP financial measures permits investors to assess the operating performance of our business relative to our performance based on GAAP results and relative to other companies within the restaurant industry by isolating the effects of certain items that may vary from period to period without correlation to core operating performance or that vary widely among similar companies. However, our inclusion of these adjusted measures should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or infrequent items or that the items for which we have made adjustments are unusual or infrequent or will not recur. We believe that the disclosure of these non-GAAP measures is useful to investors as they form part of the basis for how our management team and Board of Directors evaluate our operating performance, allocate resources and administer employee incentive plans.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace GAAP financial measures, and they are not necessarily standardized or comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. We maintain internal guidelines with respect to the types of adjustments we include in our non-GAAP measures. These guidelines endeavor to differentiate between types of gains and expenses that are reflective of our core operations in a period, and those that may vary from period to period without correlation to our core performance in that period. However, implementation of these guidelines necessarily involves the application of judgment, and the treatment of any items not directly addressed by, or changes to, our guidelines will be considered by our disclosure committee. You should refer to the reconciliations of non-GAAP measures in tables four, five and six included later in this release for descriptions of the actual adjustments made in the current period and the corresponding prior period.

About Bloomin' Brands, Inc.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc. is one of the largest casual dining restaurant companies in the world with a portfolio of leading, differentiated restaurant concepts. The Company has four founder-inspired brands: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. The Company owns and operates more than 1,450 restaurants in 47 states, Guam and 13 countries, some of which are franchise locations. For more information, please visit www.bloominbrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein, including statements under the headings "CEO Comments", "Fiscal 2023 Financial Outlook" and "Q2 2023 Financial Outlook" are not based on historical fact and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Generally, these statements can be identified by the use of words such as "guidance," "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "on track," "feels," "forecasts," "seeks," "projects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "should," "could," "would" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: consumer reaction to public health and food safety issues; increases in labor costs and fluctuations in the availability of employees; increases in unemployment rates and taxes; competition; interruption or breach of our systems or loss of consumer or employee information; price and availability of commodities and other impacts of inflation; our dependence on a limited number of suppliers and distributors; the effects of a health pandemic and uncertainties about its depth and duration, as well as the impacts to economic conditions, the responses of domestic and foreign federal, state and local governments to a pandemic and consumer behavior; political, social and legal conditions in international markets and their effects on foreign operations and foreign currency exchange rates; our ability to address environmental, social and governance matters; local, regional, national and international economic conditions; changes in patterns of consumer traffic, consumer tastes and dietary habits; the effects of changes in tax laws; costs, diversion of management attention and reputational damage from any claims or litigation; government actions and policies; challenges associated with our remodeling, relocation and expansion plans; our ability to preserve the value of and grow our brands; consumer confidence and spending patterns; weather, acts of God and other disasters and the ability or success in executing related business continuity plans; the Company's ability to make debt payments and planned investments and the Company's compliance with debt covenants; the cost and availability of credit; interest rate changes; and any impairments in the carrying value of goodwill and other assets. Further information on potential factors that could affect the financial results of the Company and its forward-looking statements is included in its most recent Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as may be required by law. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Note: Numerical figures included in this release have been subject to rounding adjustments.

TABLE ONE BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED (in thousands, except per share data) MARCH 26, 2023 MARCH 27, 2022 Revenues Restaurant sales $ 1,228,234 $ 1,123,575 Franchise and other revenues 16,512 16,960 Total revenues 1,244,746 1,140,535 Costs and expenses Food and beverage 384,214 359,370 Labor and other related 341,542 312,511 Other restaurant operating 282,927 259,110 Depreciation and amortization 46,302 41,775 General and administrative 65,804 58,674 Provision for impaired assets and restaurant closings 3,324 1,839 Total costs and expenses 1,124,113 1,033,279 Income from operations 120,633 107,256 Interest expense, net (12,444 ) (13,633 ) Income before provision for income taxes 108,189 93,623 Provision for income taxes 14,761 15,929 Net income 93,428 77,694 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,117 2,183 Net income attributable to Bloomin' Brands $ 91,311 $ 75,511 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.02 $ 0.85 Diluted $ 0.93 $ 0.73 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 89,116 89,355 Diluted 98,011 103,454

TABLE TWO BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC. SEGMENT RESULTS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED U.S. Segment MARCH 26, 2023 MARCH 27, 2022 Revenues Restaurant sales $ 1,080,569 $ 1,023,635 Franchise and other revenues 12,427 12,772 Total revenues $ 1,092,996 $ 1,036,407 International Segment Revenues Restaurant sales (1) $ 147,665 $ 99,940 Franchise and other revenues 4,085 4,188 Total revenues $ 151,750 $ 104,128 Reconciliation of Segment Income from Operations to Consolidated Income from Operations Segment income from operations U.S. $ 133,243 $ 132,226 International 24,508 8,884 Total segment income from operations 157,751 141,110 Unallocated corporate operating expense (37,118 ) (33,854 ) Total income from operations $ 120,633 $ 107,256 ________________ (1) Restaurant sales in Brazil increased $9.6 million during the thirteen weeks ended March 26, 2023 in connection with value added tax exemptions resulting from recent tax legislation.

TABLE THREE BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION MARCH 26, 2023 DECEMBER 25, 2022 (dollars in thousands) (UNAUDITED) Cash and cash equivalents $ 94,441 $ 84,735 Net working capital (deficit) (1) $ (672,587 ) $ (632,290 ) Total assets $ 3,231,793 $ 3,320,425 Total debt, net $ 767,969 $ 833,292 Total stockholders' equity $ 322,841 $ 273,909 _________________ (1) We have, and in the future may continue to have, negative working capital balances (as is common for many restaurant companies). We operate successfully with negative working capital because cash collected on restaurant sales is typically received before payment is due on our current liabilities, and our inventory turnover rates require relatively low investment in inventories. Additionally, ongoing cash flows from restaurant operations and gift card sales are typically used to service debt obligations and to make capital expenditures.

TABLE FOUR BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC. RESTAURANT-LEVEL OPERATING INCOME AND MARGIN NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED) Consolidated THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED (dollars in thousands) MARCH 26, 2023 MARCH 27, 2022 Income from operations $ 120,633 $ 107,256 Operating income margin 9.7 % 9.4 % Less: Franchise and other revenues 16,512 16,960 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 46,302 41,775 General and administrative 65,804 58,674 Provision for impaired assets and restaurant closings 3,324 1,839 Restaurant-level operating income (1) $ 219,551 $ 192,584 Restaurant-level operating margin 17.9 % 17.1 % _________________ (1) The following categories of revenue and operating expenses are not included in restaurant-level operating margin because we do not consider them reflective of operating performance at the restaurant-level within a period: (a) Franchise and other revenues, which are earned primarily from franchise royalties and other non-food and beverage revenue streams, such as rental and sublease income. (b) Depreciation and amortization which, although substantially all of which is related to restaurant-level assets, represent historical sunk costs rather than cash outlays for the restaurants. (c) General and administrative expense, which includes primarily non-restaurant-level costs associated with support of the restaurants and other activities at our corporate offices. (d) Asset impairment charges and restaurant closing costs, which are not reflective of ongoing restaurant performance in a period.

U.S. THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED (dollars in thousands) MARCH 26, 2023 MARCH 27, 2022 Income from operations $ 133,243 $ 132,226 Operating income margin 12.2 % 12.8 % Less: Franchise and other revenues 12,427 12,772 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 38,163 34,758 General and administrative 25,505 23,445 Provision for impaired assets and restaurant closings 3,324 58 Restaurant-level operating income $ 187,808 $ 177,715 Restaurant-level operating margin 17.4 % 17.4 %

International THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED (dollars in thousands) MARCH 26, 2023 MARCH 27, 2022 Income from operations $ 24,508 $ 8,884 Operating income margin 16.2 % 8.5 % Less: Franchise and other revenues 4,085 4,188 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 5,919 5,536 General and administrative 7,673 4,928 Provision for impaired assets and restaurant closings — 1,775 Restaurant-level operating income $ 34,015 $ 16,935 Restaurant-level operating margin 23.0 % 16.9 %

TABLE FIVE BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC. CONSOLIDATED RESTAURANT-LEVEL OPERATING MARGIN NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED) THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED FAVORABLE CHANGE

YEAR TO DATE MARCH 26, 2023 MARCH 27, 2022 Restaurant sales 100.0 % 100.0 % Food and beverage 31.3 % 32.0 % 0.7 % Labor and other related 27.8 % 27.8 % — % Other restaurant operating 23.0 % 23.1 % 0.1 % Restaurant-level operating margin 17.9 % 17.1 % 0.8 %

TABLE SIX BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC. ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED) THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED (in thousands, except per share data) MARCH 26, 2023 MARCH 27, 2022 Net income attributable to Bloomin' Brands $ 91,311 $ 75,511 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.93 $ 0.73 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) $ 0.98 $ 0.80 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 98,011 103,454 Adjusted diluted weighted average common shares outstanding (1) 93,180 94,722 _________________ (1) Adjusted diluted weighted average common shares outstanding was calculated excluding the dilutive effect of 4,831 and 8,732 shares for the thirteen weeks ended March 26, 2023 and March 27, 2022, respectively, to be issued upon conversion of the 2025 Notes to satisfy the amount in excess of the principal since our convertible note hedge offsets the dilutive impact of the shares underlying the 2025 Notes.

TABLE SEVEN BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC. COMPARATIVE RESTAURANT AND OFF-PREMISES ONLY KITCHEN INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) Number of restaurants: DECEMBER 25, 2022 OPENINGS CLOSURES MARCH 26, 2023 U.S. Outback Steakhouse Company-owned 566 1 (3 ) 564 Franchised 127 — — 127 Total 693 1 (3 ) 691 Carrabba's Italian Grill Company-owned 199 — — 199 Franchised 19 — — 19 Total 218 — — 218 Bonefish Grill Company-owned 173 — (1 ) 172 Franchised 7 — (2 ) 5 Total 180 — (3 ) 177 Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar Company-owned 65 — — 65 Aussie Grill Company-owned 7 — — 7 U.S. total 1,163 1 (6 ) 1,158 International Company-owned Outback Steakhouse - Brazil (1) 139 1 — 140 Other (1)(2) 36 — — 36 Franchised Outback Steakhouse - South Korea 86 5 (1 ) 90 Other (2) 47 1 (1 ) 47 International total 308 7 (2 ) 313 System-wide total 1,471 8 (8 ) 1,471 System-wide total - Company-owned 1,185 2 (4 ) 1,183 System-wide total - Franchised 286 6 (4 ) 288 ____________________ (1) The restaurant counts for Brazil, including Abbraccio and Aussie Grill restaurants within International Company-owned Other, are reported as of November 30, 2022 and February 28, 2023, respectively, to correspond with the balance sheet dates of this subsidiary. (2) International Company-owned Other and International Franchised Other each included four Aussie Grill locations as of March 26, 2023.

Number of kitchens (1): DECEMBER 25, 2022 OPENINGS CLOSURES MARCH 26, 2023 U.S. Company-owned 1 — — 1 International Franchised - South Korea 35 — (10 ) 25 System-wide total 36 — (10 ) 26 ____________________ (1) Excludes virtual concepts that operate out of existing restaurants and sports venue locations.

TABLE EIGHT BLOOMIN' BRANDS, INC. COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED MARCH 26, 2023 MARCH 27, 2022 Year over year percentage change: Comparable restaurant sales (restaurants open 18 months or more): U.S. (1) Outback Steakhouse 4.9 % 9.2 % Carrabba's Italian Grill 6.7 % 11.5 % Bonefish Grill 5.2 % 21.3 % Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar 3.6 % 45.7 % Combined U.S. 5.1 % 14.0 % International Outback Steakhouse - Brazil (2) 14.3 % 35.9 % Traffic: U.S. Outback Steakhouse (1.5 )% (1.0 )% Carrabba's Italian Grill 1.7 % 3.0 % Bonefish Grill (0.5 )% 7.8 % Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar 0.2 % 28.8 % Combined U.S. (0.7 )% 1.5 % International Outback Steakhouse - Brazil 2.2 % 28.7 % Average check per person (3): U.S. Outback Steakhouse 6.4 % 10.2 % Carrabba's Italian Grill 5.0 % 8.5 % Bonefish Grill 5.7 % 13.5 % Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar 3.4 % 16.9 % Combined U.S. 5.8 % 12.5 % International Outback Steakhouse - Brazil 11.6 % 7.6 % ____________________ (1) Relocated restaurants closed more than 60 days are excluded from comparable restaurant sales until at least 18 months after reopening. (2) Includes trading day impact from calendar period reporting. Excludes the effect of fluctuations in foreign currency rates and the benefit of the Brazil tax legislation. (3) Includes the impact of menu pricing changes, product mix and discounts.

