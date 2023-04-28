AC Immune Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate Update
- ACI-24.060 anti-Abeta vaccine showed positive initial safety and immunogenicity in first Alzheimer's disease (AD) cohort in ABATE Phase 1b/2 trial;
- Further ABATE immunogenicity and safety data in higher dose AD cohorts expected in H2 2023 with amyloid-beta-PET imaging data in H1 2024
- PI-2620 Tau PET tracer pivotal Phase 3 ADvance trial in AD initiated by partner Life Molecular Imaging
- AD/PD™ 2023 conference featured ten presentations from AC Immune
- Strong CHF 105.4 million cash position provides cash for operations into Q3 2024
Lausanne, Switzerland, April 28, 2023 – AC Immune SA ACIU, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, and provided a corporate update.
Dr. Andrea Pfeifer, CEO of AC Immune SA, commented: "Recent accomplishments reaffirm our industry-leading position in developing vaccines and diagnostics for neurodegenerative diseases supporting the transition to targeted treatment and disease prevention. Our maturing pipeline's substantial breadth offers multiple milestones in the near- and mid-term and we have the strong cash position needed to deliver them."
"We are delighted to see our Tau positron emission tomography (PET) tracer PI-2620 progress into the pivotal Phase 3 ADvance trial, with our partner, LMI. Similarly, we are excited by the initial positive data from the Phase 1b/2 ABATE trial of ACI-24.060 and the expansion as planned, to include individuals with Down syndrome. The trial is now advancing towards additional interim safety and immunogenicity data in both indications this year, as well as PET imaging analyses in H1 2024 that will evaluate ACI-24.060's impact on amyloid plaques. With amyloid PET increasingly recognized as a surrogate marker of efficacy in AD, these analyses represent a significant potential de-risking event that could rapidly propel our wholly-owned vaccine towards a pivotal program."
Q1 2023 and Subsequent Highlights
- ACI-24.060 positive initial interim safety and immunogenicity data were reported from the first, low dose Alzheimer's disease (AD) cohort of the Phase 1b/2 ABATE trial of AC Immune's wholly-owned anti-Abeta SupraAntigen® vaccine candidate.
- Initial interim ABATE data triggered the planned trial expansion to include individuals with Down syndrome (DS) and the initiation of evaluation of higher doses of ACI-24.060 in AD.
- Interim safety and immunogenicity data from ABATE's AD and DS cohorts are expected in the second half of 2023.
- The first participant was imaged in the pivotal Phase 3 ADvance trial evaluating the Morphomer® derived Tau-PET tracer, PI-2620, in AD. PI-2620 is being developed as part of a research collaboration between AC Immune and Life Molecular Imaging.
- AC Immune's therapeutic and diagnostic programs were featured in 10 presentations at the International Conference on Alzheimer's & Parkinson's Diseases (AD/PD™ 2023), highlighting the breadth of the company's pipeline as well as its differentiated Precision Medicine approach to addressing neurodegenerative disease.
- New grants that collectively provide more than USD 500,000 in additional non-dilutive capital to support the advancement of diagnostic programs targeting TDP-43 (TAR DNA-binding protein 43) were awarded to AC Immune by The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF) and the Target ALS Foundation.
- Our webinar "Early Diagnosis and Prevention of Alzheimer's Disease" featured presentations by invited Key Opinion Leaders, Kaj Blennow, MD, PhD, of University of Gothenburg and Sahlgrenska University Hospital, and Giovanni Frisoni, MD, of University of Geneva and the Memory Clinic at Geneva University Hospital. To view a replay of the webinar, click here.
Anticipated 2023 Milestones
|ACI-24.060
anti-Abeta vaccine
|
|ACI-7104.056
anti-a-syn vaccine
|
|ACI-35.030
anti-pTau vaccine
|
|Semorinemab
anti-Tau antibody
|
|Anti-TDP-43 antibody
|
|a-syn-PET tracer
|
|TDP-43-PET tracer
|
Analysis of financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2023
- Cash position: The Company had a total cash balance of CHF 105.4 million (CHF 122.6 million as of December 31, 2022), composed of CHF 57.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and CHF 48.0 million in short-term financial assets. The Company's cash balance provides sufficient capital resources to progress into at least Q3 2024 without considering receiving potential future milestone payments.
- R&D expenditures: R&D expenses in the period were CHF 13.9 million, compared with CHF 15.1 million for the comparable period in 2022, mainly driven by lower discovery and preclinical expenses.
- Other operating income: The Company recognized CHF 0.4 million in grant income from Michael J. Fox Foundation and Target ALS.
- IFRS loss for the period: The Company reported a net loss after taxes of CHF 17.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared with a net loss of CHF 18.8 million for the comparable period in 2022.
2023 Financial guidance
Total cash burn guidance for the full year 2023 remains unchanged ranging from CHF 65 to CHF 75 million. The Company defines cash burn as operating expenditures adjusted to include capital expenditures and offset by significant non-cash items (including share-based compensation and depreciation expense).
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In CHF thousands)
|As of
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2023
|2022
|Assets
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|4,011
|4,259
|Right-of-use assets
|2,674
|2,808
|Intangible asset
|50,416
|50,416
|Long-term financial assets
|361
|361
|Total non-current assets
|57,462
|57,844
|Current assets
|Prepaid expenses
|5,438
|4,708
|Accrued income
|218
|408
|Other current receivables
|598
|392
|Short-term financial assets
|48,000
|91,000
|Cash and cash equivalents
|57,434
|31,586
|Total current assets
|111,688
|128,094
|Total assets
|169,150
|185,938
|Shareholders' equity and liabilities
|Shareholders' equity
|Share capital
|1,797
|1,797
|Share premium
|431,365
|431,323
|Treasury shares
|(124)
|(124)
|Currency translation differences
|2
|10
|Accumulated losses
|(280,105)
|(264,015)
|Total shareholders' equity
|152,935
|168,991
|Non-current liabilities
|Long-term lease liabilities
|2,115
|2,253
|Net employee defined benefit liabilities
|3,345
|3,213
|Total non-current liabilities
|5,460
|5,466
|Current liabilities
|Trade and other payables
|1,136
|929
|Accrued expenses
|8,653
|9,417
|Deferred income
|415
|587
|Short-term lease liabilities
|551
|548
|Total current liabilities
|10,755
|11,481
|Total liabilities
|16,215
|16,947
|Total shareholders' equity and liabilities
|169,150
|185,938
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income/(Loss) (Unaudited)
(In CHF thousands, except for per-share data)
|For the Three Months
|Ended March 31,
|2023
|2022
|Revenue
|Contract revenue
|—
|—
|Total revenue
|—
|—
|Operating expenses
|Research & development expenses
|(13,873)
|(15,123)
|General & administrative expenses
|(4,106)
|(4,166)
|Other operating income/(expense), net
|408
|459
|Total operating expenses
|(17,571)
|(18,830)
|Operating loss
|(17,571)
|(18,830)
|Financial income
|209
|—
|Financial expense
|(97)
|(154)
|Exchange differences
|(51)
|140
|Finance result, net
|61
|(14)
|Loss before tax
|(17,510)
|(18,844)
|Income tax expense
|(3)
|(4)
|Loss for the period
|(17,513)
|(18,848)
|Loss per share:
|(0.21)
|(0.23)
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income/(Loss) (Unaudited)
(In CHF thousands)
|For the Three Months
|Ended March 31,
|2023
|2022
|Loss for the period
|(17,513)
|(18,848)
|Items that will be reclassified to income or loss in subsequent periods (net of tax):
|Currency translation differences:
|(8)
|10
|Items that will not to be reclassified to income or loss in subsequent periods (net of tax):
|Remeasurement gains on defined-benefit plans (net of tax)
|—
|—
|Total comprehensive loss, net of tax
|(17,521)
|(18,838)
Attachment