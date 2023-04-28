Submit Release
Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

HOUSTON, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company" or "Stellar") STEL today reported net income of $37.1 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.70 for the first quarter 2023 as compared to net income of $2.1 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.04 for the fourth quarter 2022. The results for the first quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2022 for Stellar reflect significant nonrecurring items related to the merger of equals (the "Merger") between Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. ("Allegiance") and CBTX, Inc. ("CBTX"), which became effective on October 1, 2022.

"We are pleased to present our results to start the year in what was a tumultuous quarter for the banking industry. We believe the resilience of our local and relationship-driven business model, combined with Stellar's ongoing focus on capital, liquidity and credit, positions us well to manage through the challenges of the current environment and drive long-term value to our shareholders," said Robert R. Franklin, Jr., Stellar's Chief Executive Officer.

"During the first quarter we completed a number of strategic initiatives, including the conversion of technology systems in February and launching the Stellar Bank brand. We are so grateful for our team's efforts and their shared commitment to serving our customers and supporting the communities where we live and work," continued Mr. Franklin.

"Stellar is ready for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. Although the economy in our markets remain strong, we remain vigilant to changes impacting the economy and financing conditions. We are focused on maintaining strong credit, liquidity and capital while providing outstanding service to the markets that we serve. Our balance sheet is strong, and as the largest, locally-focused community bank in one of the best markets in the country, the long-term future is bright for Stellar," concluded Mr. Franklin.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

  • First quarter 2023 net income of $37.1 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.70 translated into an annualized return on average assets of 1.38% and an annualized return on average tangible equity of 19.32%(1).

  • Pre-tax, pre-provision income for the first quarter 2023 was $50.7 million(1), representing an annualized pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets of 1.89%(1) and an adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income of $53.5 million(1), representing an annualized adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets of 1.99%(1).

  • Tax equivalent net interest margin was 4.80% for the first quarter of 2023 as compared to 4.71% in the fourth quarter of 2022. The tax equivalent net interest margin, excluding purchase accounting accretion, was 4.38%(1) for the first quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2022.

  • Book value per share was $27.14 for the first quarter 2023 compared to $26.12 for the fourth quarter 2022. Tangible book value per share increased to $15.24(1) for the first quarter 2023 from $14.02(1) for the fourth quarter 2022. Equity to assets and tangible equity to tangible assets increased to 13.64% and 8.15%(1) for the first quarter 2023 from 12.69% and 7.24%(1) for the fourth quarter 2022, respectively.

(1) Refer to page 9 for the calculation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

Merger of Equals

The Merger was accounted for as a reverse acquisition using the acquisition method of accounting, with CBTX treated as the legal acquirer and Allegiance treated as the accounting acquirer for financial reporting purposes. Therefore, the historical financial statements of the Company prior to the Merger reflect the historical financial statement balances of Allegiance. In addition, the assets and liabilities of CBTX as of the date of the Merger were recorded at estimated fair value and added to those of Allegiance. The Company's valuations of CBTX's assets and liabilities are preliminary and may be refined for up to a year from the date of the Merger. The Merger had a significant impact on all aspects of the Company's financial statements, and as a result, financial results after the Merger are not comparable to financial results prior to the Merger. Results of operations reflect the combined operations following the Merger for the first quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter 2022 and stand-alone Allegiance for all periods prior.

First Quarter 2023 Results

Stellar's net interest income in the first quarter 2023 increased $213 thousand, or 0.2%, from $115.6 million for the fourth quarter 2022. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis increased 9 basis points to 4.80% for the first quarter 2023 from 4.71% for the fourth quarter 2022. The increase in the margin over the prior quarter was primarily due to higher purchase accounting adjustments ("PAA") relating to the Merger and increases in interest rates. Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 benefited from $10.1 million of income from purchase accounting adjustments compared to $8.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding purchase accounting adjustments, a non-GAAP measure on page 9, net interest income for the first quarter 2023 would have been $105.7 million and the tax equivalent net interest margin would have been 4.38%.

Noninterest income for the first quarter 2023 was $7.5 million, a decrease of $3.1 million, or 29.5%, compared to $10.6 million for the fourth quarter 2022. Noninterest income decreased in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to nonrecurring gains and losses on the sale of assets totaling $4.0 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter 2023 decreased $7.0 million, or 8.8%, to $72.6 million compared to $79.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to a decrease in acquisition and merger-related expenses which totaled $6.2 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $11.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Stellar's efficiency ratio decreased to 58.96% for the first quarter 2023 from 65.14% for the fourth quarter 2022. First quarter 2023 annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.38%, 10.62% and 19.32%, respectively, compared to 0.07%, 0.60% and 1.16%, respectively, for the fourth quarter 2022. Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 9.

Financial Condition

Total loans at March 31, 2023 increased $131.3 million to $7.89 billion compared to $7.75 billion at December 31, 2022. At March 31, 2023, the remaining balance of the purchase accounting adjustments on loans was $144.0 million. Core loans, which exclude Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, increased $133.4 million to $7.87 billion at March 31, 2023 from $7.74 billion at December 31, 2022.

Total deposits at March 31, 2023 decreased $528.8 million to $8.74 billion compared to $9.27 billion at December 31, 2022. The linked quarter change was primarily driven by seasonality, industry-wide pressures and the maintenance of pricing discipline in an intensely competitive market for deposits. Estimated uninsured deposits, excluding collateralized deposits, totaled $4.06 billion, or 46.4% of total deposits as of March 31, 2023.

Total assets at March 31, 2023 were $10.60 billion, a decrease of $295.7 million, compared to $10.90 billion at December 31, 2022.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $43.5 million, or 0.41% of total assets, at March 31, 2023 compared to $45.0 million, or 0.41% of total assets, at December 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.22% at March 31, 2023 and 1.20% at December 31, 2022.

The provision for credit losses for the first quarter 2023 was $3.7 million compared to $44.8 million for the fourth quarter 2022. The fourth quarter 2022 provision included a $28.2 million provision for credit losses on loans and a $5.0 million provision for unfunded commitments related to the Merger, along with a $7.6 million allowance for credit losses on purchased credit deteriorated loans acquired. First quarter 2023 net charge-offs were $192 thousand, or 0.01% (annualized) of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $5.7 million, or 0.30% (annualized) of average loans, for the fourth quarter 2022. Fourth quarter net charge-offs included $4.6 million of charge-offs on loans sold during the fourth quarter 2022.

GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Stellar's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures on page 9 of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call

As previously announced, Stellar's management team will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss first quarter 2023 results. Individuals and investment professionals may register for the conference call at https://register.vevent.com/register/BId04d2f9fb05141c3b5efe6b285a38874 to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. If you need assistance in obtaining a dial-in number, please contact IR@stellarbancorpinc.com. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Stellar's website at https://ir.stellarbancorpinc.com/news-and-events/webcast-and-presentations. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of Stellar's website at ir.stellarbancorpinc.com.

About Stellar Bancorp, Inc.

Stellar Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Stellar's principal banking subsidiary, Stellar Bank, provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individual customers across the Houston, Dallas, Beaumont and surrounding communities in Texas.

Investor relations
IR@stellarbancorpinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the benefits of the Merger, including future financial performance and operating results, the Company's plans, business and growth strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts, including projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "scheduled," "plans," "intends," "projects," "anticipates," "expects," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "would," or "continue" or negatives of such terms or other comparable terminology.

All forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Stellar to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the Merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized; disruption to our business as a result of the Merger; the risk that the integration of our operations following the Merger will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than we expected or that we are otherwise unable to successfully integrate our legacy businesses; the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the Merger; reputational risk and the reaction of our customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the Merger; changes in the interest rate environment, the value of Stellar's assets and obligations and the availability of capital and liquidity; general competitive, economic, political and market conditions; and other factors that may affect future results of Stellar including changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates and capital markets; inflation; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; capital management activities; disruptions to the economy and the U.S. banking system caused by recent bank failures, risks associated with uninsured deposits and responsive measures by federal or state governments or banking regulators, including increases in the cost of our deposit insurance assessments and other actions of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and Texas Department of Banking and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.

Additional factors which could affect the Company's future results can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov. We disclaim any obligation and do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this communication, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.

Stellar Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
  2023
   2022
  March 31   December 31   September 30   June 30   March 31
  (Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks $ 99,231     $ 67,063     $ 16,449     $ 17,547     $ 26,629  
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions   164,102       304,642       102,118       275,290       672,755  
Total cash and cash equivalents   263,333       371,705       118,567       292,837       699,384  
Available for sale securities, at fair value   1,519,175       1,807,586       1,618,995       1,709,321       1,790,707  
Loans held for investment   7,886,044       7,754,751       4,591,912       4,348,833       4,283,514  
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans   (96,188 )     (93,180 )     (52,147 )     (50,242 )     (49,215 )
Loans, net   7,789,856       7,661,571       4,539,765       4,298,591       4,234,299  
Accrued interest receivable   42,405       44,743       29,697       29,882       31,505  
Premises and equipment, net   124,723       126,803       57,837       58,482       62,168  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   19,676       15,058       16,843       4,078       9,376  
Bank owned life insurance   103,616       103,094       28,305       28,170       28,374  
Goodwill   497,260       497,260       223,642       223,642       223,642  
Core deposit intangibles, net   136,665       143,525       12,406       13,156       13,907  
Other assets   108,009       129,092       84,285       73,605       56,001  
Total assets $ 10,604,718     $ 10,900,437     $ 6,730,342     $ 6,731,764     $ 7,149,363  
                   
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                  
LIABILITIES:                  
Deposits:                  
Noninterest-bearing $ 3,877,859     $ 4,230,169     $ 2,465,839     $ 2,394,719     $ 2,353,604  
Interest-bearing                  
Demand   1,394,244       1,591,828       956,920       1,016,381       1,070,855  
Money market and savings   2,401,840       2,575,923       1,471,690       1,510,008       1,552,853  
Certificates and other time   1,064,932       869,712       766,270       959,524       1,185,015  
Total interest-bearing deposits   4,861,016       5,037,463       3,194,880       3,485,913       3,808,723  
Total deposits   8,738,875       9,267,632       5,660,719       5,880,632       6,162,327  
Accrued interest payable   3,875       2,098       2,673       1,500       3,086  
Borrowed funds   238,944       63,925       257,000             89,959  
Subordinated debt   109,420       109,367       109,241       109,109       108,978  
Other liabilities   67,388       74,239       44,407       35,194       33,073  
Total liabilities   9,158,502       9,517,261       6,074,040       6,026,435       6,397,423  
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:                  
Common stock   533       530       281       286       290  
Capital surplus   1,225,596       1,222,761       511,434       524,033       532,372  
Retained earnings   333,368       303,146       307,975       296,477       282,896  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (113,281 )     (143,261 )     (163,388 )     (115,467 )     (63,618 )
Total shareholders' equity   1,446,216       1,383,176       656,302       705,329       751,940  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 10,604,718     $ 10,900,437     $ 6,730,342     $ 6,731,764     $ 7,149,363  


Stellar Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
  2023   2022
  March 31   December 31   September 30   June 30   March 31
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
INTEREST INCOME:                  
Loans, including fees $ 125,729   $ 116,145     $ 58,025   $ 53,835     $ 52,370
Securities:                  
Taxable   9,653     9,834       6,655     5,571       5,068
Tax-exempt   1,262     3,057       2,594     2,557       2,525
Deposits in other financial institutions   3,771     2,933       608     877       340
Total interest income   140,415     131,969       67,882     62,840       60,303
                   
INTEREST EXPENSE:                  
Demand, money market and savings deposits   18,037     12,406       3,527     1,859       1,347
Certificates and other time deposits   3,307     2,083       1,664     1,922       2,156
Borrowed funds   1,317     417       499     114       186
Subordinated debt   1,927     1,449       1,502     1,463       1,442
Total interest expense   24,588     16,355       7,192     5,358       5,131
NET INTEREST INCOME   115,827     115,614       60,690     57,482       55,172
Provision for credit losses   3,666     44,793       1,962     2,143       1,814
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   112,161     70,821       58,728     55,339       53,358
                   
NONINTEREST INCOME:                  
Nonsufficient funds fees   406     447       145     126       116
Service charges on deposit accounts   943     1,242       527     560       527
Gain (loss) on sale of assets   198     4,025       42     (17 )    
Bank owned life insurance   522     515       135     342       133
Debit card and ATM card income   1,698     1,897       869     880       819
Other   3,731     2,511       1,277     813       2,423
Total noninterest income   7,498     10,637       2,995     2,704       4,018
                   
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:                  
Salaries and employee benefits   39,775     40,949       22,013     21,864       22,728
Net occupancy and equipment   4,088     3,781       2,129     2,220       2,205
Depreciation   1,836     1,903       1,003     1,012       1,033
Data processing and software amortization   5,054     3,776       2,541     2,522       2,498
Professional fees   1,527     2,298       485     662       138
Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance   1,294     1,263       1,134     1,256       1,261
Amortization of intangibles   6,879     7,051       750     751       751
Communications   701     737       359     363       341
Advertising   839     1,130       385     483       462
Other real estate expense   272     152       93     65       59
Acquisition and merger-related expenses   6,165     11,469       10,551     1,667       451
Other   4,168     5,115       2,588     5,039       2,590
Total noninterest expense   72,598     79,624       44,031     37,904       34,517
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES   47,061     1,834       17,692     20,139       22,859
Provision for income taxes   9,913     (218 )     3,406     3,702       4,202
NET INCOME $ 37,148   $ 2,052     $ 14,286   $ 16,437     $ 18,657
                   
EARNINGS PER SHARE                  
Basic $ 0.70   $ 0.04     $ 0.51   $ 0.57     $ 0.65
Diluted $ 0.70   $ 0.04     $ 0.50   $ 0.56     $ 0.64


Stellar Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
  2023   2022
  March 31   December 31   September 30   June 30   March 31
  (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Net income $ 37,148     $ 2,052     $ 14,286     $ 16,437     $ 18,657  
                   
Earnings per share, basic $ 0.70     $ 0.04     $ 0.51     $ 0.57     $ 0.65  
Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.70     $ 0.04     $ 0.50     $ 0.56     $ 0.64  
Dividends per share $ 0.13     $ 0.13     $ 0.10     $ 0.10     $ 0.10  
                   
Return on average assets(A)   1.38 %     0.07 %     0.84 %     0.94 %     1.04 %
Return on average equity(A)   10.62 %     0.60 %     7.90 %     8.86 %     9.40 %
Return on average tangible equity(A)(B)   19.32 %     1.16 %     11.78 %     13.00 %     13.35 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(A)(C)   4.80 %     4.71 %     3.85 %     3.53 %     3.30 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) excluding PAA(A)(B)(C)   4.38 %     4.38 %     3.85 %     3.52 %     3.29 %
Efficiency ratio(D)   58.96 %     65.14 %     69.18 %     62.96 %     58.32 %
                   
Capital Ratios                  
Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (consolidated)                  
Equity to assets   13.64 %     12.69 %     9.75 %     10.48 %     10.52 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets(B)   8.15 %     7.24 %     6.47 %     7.21 %     7.44 %
Estimated Common equity tier 1 capital   10.39 %     10.04 %     11.39 %     12.06 %     12.28 %
Estimated Tier 1 risk-based capital   10.50 %     10.15 %     11.58 %     12.26 %     12.49 %
Estimated Total risk-based capital   12.72 %     12.39 %     14.66 %     15.47 %     15.76 %
Estimated Tier 1 leverage capital   9.01 %     8.55 %     9.00 %     8.65 %     8.37 %
Stellar Bank                  
Estimated Common equity tier 1 capital   10.87 %     10.46 %     12.20 %     12.51 %     12.48 %
Estimated Tier 1 risk-based capital   10.87 %     10.46 %     12.20 %     12.51 %     12.48 %
Estimated Total risk-based capital   12.42 %     12.02 %     14.12 %     14.50 %     14.50 %
Estimated Tier 1 leverage capital   9.35 %     8.81 %     9.49 %     8.83 %     8.37 %
                   
Other Data                  
Weighted average shares:                  
Basic   53,021       52,715       28,286       28,874       28,883  
Diluted   53,138       52,973       28,529       29,120       29,114  
Period end shares outstanding   53,296       52,955       28,137       28,586       28,904  
Book value per share $ 27.14     $ 26.12     $ 23.33     $ 24.67     $ 26.02  
Tangible book value per share(B) $ 15.24     $ 14.02     $ 14.94     $ 16.39     $ 17.80  
Employees - full-time equivalents   1,055       1,025       562       578       586  

(A)     Interim periods annualized.
(B)     Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on page 9 of this Earnings Release.
(C)     Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(D)     Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of loans, securities and assets. Additionally, taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.


Stellar Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   March 31, 2022
  Average
Balance		   Interest Earned/
Interest Paid 		  Average Yield/Rate   Average
Balance		   Interest Earned/
Interest Paid 		  Average Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Interest Earned/
Interest Paid 		  Average Yield/Rate
  (Dollars in thousands)
Assets                                  
Interest-Earning Assets:                                  
Loans $ 7,847,011     $ 125,729   6.50 %   $ 7,666,502     $ 116,145   6.01 %   $ 4,231,507     $ 52,370   5.02 %
Securities   1,604,011       10,915   2.76 %     1,795,082       12,891   2.85 %     1,835,618       7,593   1.68 %
Deposits in other financial institutions   364,781       3,771   4.19 %     354,117       2,933   3.29 %     806,583       340   0.17 %
Total interest-earning assets   9,815,803     $ 140,415   5.80 %     9,815,701     $ 131,969   5.33 %     6,873,708     $ 60,303   3.56 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans   (93,331 )             (88,150 )             (48,343 )        
Noninterest-earning assets   1,160,061               1,218,458               432,133          
Total assets $ 10,882,533             $ 10,946,009             $ 7,257,498          
                                   
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                                  
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,650,273     $ 8,382   2.06 %   $ 1,465,711     $ 5,422   1.47 %   $ 1,071,010     $ 549   0.21 %
Money market and savings deposits   2,490,889       9,655   1.57 %     2,705,984       6,984   1.02 %     1,584,373       798   0.20 %
Certificates and other time deposits   861,595       3,307   1.56 %     932,058       2,083   0.89 %     1,245,180       2,156   0.70 %
Borrowed funds   105,191       1,317   5.08 %     37,824       417   4.37 %     89,880       186   0.84 %
Subordinated debt   109,415       1,927   7.14 %     109,307       1,449   5.26 %     108,913       1,442   5.37 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   5,217,363     $ 24,588   1.91 %     5,250,884     $ 16,355   1.24 %     4,099,356     $ 5,131   0.51 %
                                   
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:                                  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   4,166,265               4,199,982               2,312,114          
Other liabilities   80,823               147,205               41,324          
Total liabilities   9,464,451               9,598,071               6,452,794          
Shareholders' equity   1,418,082               1,347,938               804,704          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,882,533             $ 10,946,009             $ 7,257,498          
                                   
Net interest rate spread         3.89 %           4.09 %           3.05 %
                                   
Net interest income and margin     $ 115,827   4.79 %       $ 115,614   4.67 %       $ 55,172   3.26 %
                                   
Net interest income and net interest margin (tax equivalent)     $ 116,119   4.80 %       $ 116,574   4.71 %       $ 55,922   3.30 %


Stellar Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
  2023
   2022
  March 31   December 31   September 30   June 30   March 31
  (Dollars in thousands)
Period-end Loan Portfolio:                  
Commercial and industrial $ 1,477,340     $ 1,455,795     $ 732,636     $ 727,068     $ 714,450  
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)   11,081       13,226       17,827       31,855       78,624  
Real estate:                  
Commercial real estate (including multi-family residential)   4,014,609       3,931,480       2,407,039       2,265,155       2,197,502  
Commercial real estate construction and land development   1,034,538       1,037,678       513,248       450,694       453,473  
1-4 family residential (including home equity)   1,008,362       1,000,956       699,636       682,066       669,306  
Residential construction   292,143       268,150       183,563       155,017       136,760  
Consumer and other   47,971       47,466       37,963       36,978       33,399  
Total loans held for investment $ 7,886,044     $ 7,754,751     $ 4,591,912     $ 4,348,833     $ 4,283,514  
                   
Deposits:                  
Interest-bearing demand $ 1,394,244     $ 1,591,828     $ 956,920     $ 1,016,381     $ 1,070,855  
Money market and savings   2,401,840       2,575,923       1,471,690       1,510,008       1,552,853  
Certificates and other time   1,064,932       869,712       766,270       959,524       1,185,015  
Total interest-bearing deposits   4,861,016       5,037,463       3,194,880       3,485,913       3,808,723  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   3,877,859       4,230,169       2,465,839       2,394,719       2,353,604  
Total deposits $ 8,738,875     $ 9,267,632     $ 5,660,719     $ 5,880,632     $ 6,162,327  
                   
Asset Quality:                  
Nonaccrual loans $ 43,413     $ 45,048     $ 21,551     $ 28,225     $ 26,275  
Accruing loans 90 or more days past due                            
Total nonperforming loans   43,413       45,048       21,551       28,225       26,275  
Other repossessed assets   124                          
Total nonperforming assets $ 43,537     $ 45,048     $ 21,551     $ 28,225     $ 26,275  
                   
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 192     $ 5,707     $ (245 )   $ 571     $ 317  
                   
Nonaccrual loans:                  
Commercial and industrial $ 23,329     $ 25,402     $ 6,916     $ 9,145     $ 7,809  
Real estate:                  
Commercial real estate (including multi-family residential)   9,026       9,970       10,392       14,409       15,259  
Commercial real estate construction and land development   27             241       1,511        
1-4 family residential (including home equity)   10,586       9,404       3,854       3,040       3,065  
Residential construction   195                          
Consumer and other   250       272       148       120       142  
Total nonaccrual loans $ 43,413     $ 45,048     $ 21,551     $ 28,225     $ 26,275  
                   
Asset Quality Ratios:                  
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.41 %     0.41 %     0.32 %     0.42 %     0.37 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.55 %     0.58 %     0.47 %     0.65 %     0.61 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans   221.56 %     206.85 %     241.97 %     178.01 %     187.31 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans   1.22 %     1.20 %     1.14 %     1.16 %     1.15 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)   0.01 %     0.30 %     (0.02 %)     0.05 %     0.03 %


Stellar Bancorp, Inc.
GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

Stellar's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Stellar believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Stellar's performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods. Specifically, Stellar reviews pre-tax, pre-provision income, pre-tax pre-provision ROAA, adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income, adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA, adjusted efficiency ratio, tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, tangible equity to tangible assets and net interest margin (tax equivalent) excluding PAA for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Stellar has included in this Earnings Release information relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which Stellar calculates the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

  Three Months Ended
  2023
   2022
  March 31   December 31   September 30   June 30   March 31
  (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Net income $ 37,148     $ 2,052     $ 14,286     $ 16,437     $ 18,657  
Add: Provision for credit losses   3,666       44,793       1,962       2,143       1,814  
Add: Provision for income taxes   9,913       (218 )     3,406       3,702       4,202  
Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 50,727     $ 46,627     $ 19,654     $ 22,282     $ 24,673  
                   
Total average assets $ 10,882,533     $ 10,946,009     $ 6,717,886     $ 7,019,299     $ 7,257,498  
                   
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets(B)   1.89 %     1.69 %     1.16 %     1.27 %     1.38 %
                   
Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 50,727     $ 46,627     $ 19,654     $ 22,282     $ 24,673  
Add: Acquisition and merger-related expenses   6,165       11,469       10,551       1,667       451  
Add: Amortization of intangibles   6,879       7,051       750       751       751  
Less: Purchase accounting accretion   10,104       8,160       40       77       93  
Less: Gain (loss) on sale of assets   198       4,025       42       (17 )      
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 53,469     $ 52,962     $ 30,873     $ 24,640     $ 25,782  
                   
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets(B)   1.99 %     1.92 %     1.82 %     1.41 %     1.44 %
                   
Total noninterest expense $ 72,598     $ 79,624     $ 44,031     $ 37,904     $ 34,517  
Less: Acquisition and merger-related expenses   6,165       11,469       10,551       1,667       451  
Less: Amortization of intangibles   6,879       7,051       750       751       751  
Net interest income   115,827       115,614       60,690       57,482       55,172  
Less: Purchase accounting accretion   10,104       8,160       40       77       93  
Total noninterest income   7,498       10,637       2,995       2,704       4,018  
Less: Gain (loss) on sale of assets   198       4,025       42       (17 )      
Adjusted efficiency ratio(A)   52.69 %     53.57 %     51.46 %     59.02 %     56.37 %
                   
Total shareholders' equity $ 1,446,216     $ 1,383,176     $ 656,302     $ 705,329     $ 751,940  
Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net   633,925       640,785       236,048       236,798       237,549  
Tangible shareholders' equity $ 812,291     $ 742,391     $ 420,254     $ 468,531     $ 514,391  
                   
Shares outstanding at end of period   53,296       52,955       28,137       28,586       28,904  
                   
Tangible book value per share $ 15.24     $ 14.02     $ 14.94     $ 16.39     $ 17.80  
                   
Average shareholders' equity $ 1,418,082     $ 1,347,938     $ 717,436     $ 744,126     $ 804,704  
Less: Average goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net   638,110       658,107       236,399       237,153       237,925  
Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 779,972     $ 689,831     $ 481,037     $ 506,973     $ 566,779  
                   
Return on average tangible equity(B)   19.32 %     1.18 %     11.78 %     13.00 %     13.35 %
                   
Total assets $ 10,604,718     $ 10,900,437     $ 6,730,342     $ 6,731,764     $ 7,149,363  
Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net   633,925       640,785       236,048       236,798       237,549  
Tangible assets $ 9,970,793     $ 10,259,652     $ 6,494,294     $ 6,494,966     $ 6,911,814  
                   
Tangible equity to tangible assets   8.15 %     7.24 %     6.47 %     7.21 %     7.44 %
                   
Net interest income (tax equivalent) $ 116,119     $ 116,574     $ 61,418     $ 58,238     $ 55,922  
Less: Purchase accounting accretion   10,104       8,160       40       77       93  
Adjusted net interest income (tax equivalent) $ 106,015     $ 108,414     $ 61,378     $ 58,161     $ 55,829  
                   
Average earning assets $ 9,815,803     $ 9,815,701     $ 6,325,984     $ 6,618,005     $ 6,873,708  
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) excluding PAA   4.38 %     4.38 %     3.85 %     3.52 %     3.29 %

(A)     Represents total noninterest expense, excluding acquisition and merger-related expenses, core deposit intangibles amortization and write-downs on assets moved to held for sale, divided by the sum of net interest income, excluding purchase accounting adjustments plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on the sale of assets. Additionally, taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.
(B)     Interim periods annualized.


