/R E P E A T -- NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to make important announcement on brain health research/

TORONTO, April 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Jean Yip, Member of Parliament for Scarborough-Agincourt and Julie Dzerowicz, Member of Parliament for Davenport on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, will make an important announcement on brain health research.

There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.

Date
April 28, 2023

Time
2:00 p.m. (EDT)

Location

The event will be held in-person at:

Princess Margaret Cancer Centre
610 University Avenue
Toronto, ON  M5G 2C4
7th Floor Atrium

Masks are required and will be provided.

