/R E P E A T -- NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to make important announcement on brain health research/
TORONTO, April 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Jean Yip, Member of Parliament for Scarborough-Agincourt and Julie Dzerowicz, Member of Parliament for Davenport on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, will make an important announcement on brain health research.
There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.
Date
April 28, 2023
Time
2:00 p.m. (EDT)
Location
The event will be held in-person at:
Princess Margaret Cancer Centre
610 University Avenue
Toronto, ON M5G 2C4
7th Floor Atrium
Masks are required and will be provided.
Twitter: @GovCanHealth
Facebook: Healthy Canadians
SOURCE Health CanadaView original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/28/c8137.html
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.