Kinetic Tiles Market to Incur Rapid Extension during 2031

Kinetic Tiles Market Expected to Reach $44 Million by 2031—Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, April 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kinetic tiles, also known as energy-harvesting tiles or piezoelectric tiles, are a type of flooring technology that converts the kinetic energy generated by footsteps into usable electrical energy. These tiles are designed to harness the mechanical energy produced by human movement and convert it into electrical power that can be stored or used to power various devices. The kinetic tiles market was valued at $28.9 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $44.0 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031.

The power generated from kinetic tiles can be used to run low-voltage equipment such as streetlights and phone charging. The kinetic tiles been successfully installed on footpath and several public spaces for monitoring durability and performance while helping to power the building. According to the manufacturer, each tile has a lifespan of about 20 million steps, or five years. The demand for kinetic tiles is increasing in the sport auditorium, playgrounds and clubs which is creating the boom in kinetic tiles industry.

According to kinetic tiles market analysis, footfall is a sustainable energy source for generating electricity without consuming any natural resources. Kinetic tiles do not contribute to any environment pollutions which is boosting the kinetic tiles market trends in near future. The main advantage of kinetic tiles is that the product is effective and occupies very less operational area for electricity generation. Kinetic tiles absorb kinetic energy during daytime and nighttime with no impact on environment.

Surge in awareness and promotion of using green energy solution are expected to drive the global kinetic tiles market growth in forecasted period. Off-grid lights are energy-saving, durable, affordable, safe and eco-friendly which is expected to fuel the demand for kinetic tiles size in new construction of pedestrian projects. As per kinetic tiles market forecast, there is an increase in the demand for kinetic tiles in public spaces, clubs and sports auditorium projects as kinetic tiles help lower the expanse of electricity bills. Kinetic tiles come with the several new features of data collection and energy generation which creates kinetic tiles market opportunity in near future.

The kinetic tiles market is segmented on the basis of floor mechanism, shape, application and region. On the basis of floor mechanism, the market is classified into piezoelectric, magnetic, generators and static. On the basis of shape, the market is divided into triangle and square. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into footpaths, public spaces, athletics field and courts, dance floors. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

On the basis of floor mechanism, the piezoelectric segment held more than 50% share in terms of revenue and segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031. Kinetic tiles are based on piezoelectric mechanism for power generation. Piezoelectric mechanism increases the output of the kinetic tiles which increases its demand in the market.

On the basis of shape, the triangle segment held dominant share in terms of revenue and segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031.Triangle kinetic tiles are easy to deploy and increases the efficiency of power generation. Triangle tiles are customizable and highly durable which increases its demand in the market.

On the basis of application, the footpaths segment held significant share in terms of revenue and segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031. Footpaths have high traffic of footfall due to which demand for kinetic tiles is more in footpath segment.

On the basis of region, the Europe region held around 40% share in terms of revenue and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031. Future developments in UK kinetic tiles product industry are projected to drive the growth of the kinetic tiles market in the country. North America holds the CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The kinetic tiles market analysis covers in-depth information of the major industry participants. Some of the major players in the kinetic tiles market include Pavegen, Energy Floors, POWERleap Inc., ENGOPLANET ENERGY SOLUTIONS LLC, Kinergypower, ECO RENEWABLE ENERGY., Studio Roosegaarde, Global Energy Harvest Co., Ok.Power., Shaw Industries Group, Inc. and others.

Key findings of the study:

- On the basis of floor mechanism, piezoelectric segment holds the dominant market share in 2021 in terms of revenue.

- On the basis of shape, triangle segment holds the majority market share in 2021 in terms of revenue.

- On the basis of application, the footpaths segment gained more than 30%share in 2021 in terms of revenue.

- On the basis of region, the Europe region hold significant market share in 2021 in terms of revenue.