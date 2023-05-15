Tempesta Media Wins Gold Award at AVA Digital Awards for Exceptional Content Marketing Series
Recognized for Helping Businesses Navigate the Post-COVID Landscape: Tempesta Media Wins Gold at AVA Digital Awards.MICHIGAN CITY, INDIANA, US, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tempesta Media, a leading provider of digital marketing solutions, has been awarded a Gold prize at the AVA Digital Awards for their outstanding content marketing series. The award recognizes Tempesta Media's excellence in Digital Marketing - Content Marketing - Blog Series, for the exceptional blog series: "Finding a Path Forward Post-COVID."
The AVA Digital Awards are one of the industry's most prestigious awards. The organization evaluates entries from around the world and is the preeminent third-party evaluator of creative work, having judged over 300,000 entries since its formation in 1994.
"We are thrilled to have won a Gold award for the content marketing series that we have created," commented Michael Marchese, CEO of Tempesta Media. “This is an example of our dedication to providing our clients with the highest quality expert content that drives results."
Tempesta Media's content marketing series is designed to help businesses find a path forward in a post-COVID world. The series covers a range of topics, from digital transformation to content strategy, and is a valuable resource for B2B companies looking to drive leads and revenue.
ABOUT TEMPESTA MEDIA
Tempesta Media is the leading performance-based provider of digital marketing solutions that drives revenue. Using our targeted approach to digital marketing, Bullseye Effect ™ , we efficiently maximize results and ROI. Tempesta Media helps businesses become industry leaders.
