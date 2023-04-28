Submit Release
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- EDINBURG, Va., April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (“Shentel”) (Nasdaq: SHEN) announced first quarter 2023 financial and operating results.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Glo Fiber Markets data net additions were 4,507 or 87.3% higher than the first quarter of 2022.
  • Consolidated revenue grew 11.3% to $71.7 million compared to the first quarter of 2022. Glo Fiber Markets revenue grew 104.7% to $7.0 million and Broadband revenue grew 12.5% to $67.2 million over the same period.
  • Consolidated net income was $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared with net loss of $0.6 million in the first quarter of 2022.
  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA grew 28.6% to $22.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2022. Broadband Adjusted EBITDA grew 25.0% to $26.3 million over the same period.

“We had a record quarter for Glo Fiber Markets data net additions and revenue, and for Broadband revenue and Adjusted EBITDA,” said President and CEO, Christopher E. French. "We are beginning to see the operating leverage and margin expansion in our Broadband business as Glo Fiber accelerates growth and increases scale."

Shentel's first-quarter earnings conference call will be webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday, April 28, 2023. The webcast and related materials will be available on Shentel’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.shentel.com/.

Consolidated First Quarter 2023 Results

  • Revenue in the first quarter of 2023 grew 11.3% to $71.7 million compared with the first quarter of 2022, due to Broadband segment revenue growth of 12.5%, partially offset by Tower segment revenue decline of 5.6%.
  • Net income per share was $0.04 in the first quarter of 2023 compared with net loss per share of $0.01 in the first quarter of 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $22.4 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared with $17.4 million in the first quarter of 2022 due to Broadband segment growth of 25.0% partially offset by Tower segment decline of 9.4%.

Broadband

  • Total Cable Markets and Glo Fiber Markets broadband data Revenue Generating Units ("RGUs") as of March 31, 2023, were 138,713, representing 14.6% year over year growth. Penetration for Cable Markets and Glo Fiber Markets were 52% and 17%, respectively, compared to 51% and 15%, respectively, as of March 31, 2022. Total Glo Fiber Markets passings grew year over year by 71,447 from 93,611 to 165,058.
  • Broadband revenue in the first quarter of 2023 grew $7.5 million, or 12.5%, to $67.2 million compared with $59.7 million in the first quarter of 2022, primarily driven by a $3.6 million, or 104.7%, increase in Residential & Small and Medium Business ("SMB") - Glo Fiber Markets revenue. Residential & SMB - Glo Fiber Markets increased due to a 108.9% increase in broadband data RGUs. In addition, Residential & SMB - Cable Markets revenue grew $1.3 million, or 2.9%, due to a 2.5% increase in data RGUs and 2.4% increase in data ARPU. Commercial Fiber revenue increased $2.6 million, or 29.1%, primarily due to $1.8 million in non-recurring early termination fees and a $0.8 million increase in recurring revenue. T-Mobile disconnected 188 backhaul circuits during the first quarter as part of their previously announced rationalization of the former Sprint network. The Company expects 174 additional backhaul disconnects in 2023 as part of the network rationalization.
  • Cost of services increased approximately $0.3 million, or 1.0%, compared with the three months ended March 31, 2022 due to higher costs associated with consumable materials and supplies, maintenance and rent, partially offset by lower medical costs.
  • Selling, general and administrative expense increased $2.1 million, or 15.4%, compared with the three months ended March 31, 2022, due primarily to higher advertising costs associated with the Company's expansion of Glo Fiber and a change in strategy to drive more gross adds to low cost sales channels, higher information technology costs as a result of the Company's investment in upgraded systems, and higher property taxes associated with increased network assets associated with the expansion of Glo Fiber.
  • Depreciation and amortization expense increased $2.0 million, or 15.5%, compared with the three months ended March 31, 2022, primarily as a result of the Company's expansion of its Glo Fiber network.
  • Broadband operating income was $11.3 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $8.2 million in the first quarter of 2022.
  • Broadband Adjusted EBITDA was $26.3 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $21.1 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Tower

  • Revenue decreased approximately $0.3 million, or 5.6%, for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared with the three months ended March 31, 2022, primarily due to lower application fee revenue.
  • Tower operating income was $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2022.
  • Tower Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2023 decreased 9.4% to $2.9 million, compared with $3.2 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Other Information

  • As of March 31, 2023, our cash and cash equivalents totaled $48.4 million and the availability under our delayed draw term loans and revolving line of credit was $300.0 million, for total available liquidity of $348.4 million. We expect to draw the remaining $200.0 million in delay draw term loans by June 30, 2023.
  • Capital expenditures were $67.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared with $45.7 million in the comparable 2022 period. The $22.0 million increase in capital expenditures was primarily due to higher spending in the Broadband segment to enable our Glo Fiber market expansion.

Earnings Call Webcast

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
Time: 8:00 A.M. (ET)
Listen via Internet: https://investor.shentel.com/ 

A replay of the call will be available for a limited time on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art cable and fiber optic networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 8,600 route miles of fiber and over 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements about Shentel regarding, among other things, its business strategy, its prospects and its financial position. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” or “anticipates” or the negative or other variation of these or similar words, or by discussions of strategy or risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs, assumptions and current expectations and may include comments as to Shentel’s beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business that are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside Shentel’s control. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. A discussion of other factors that may cause actual results to differ from management’s projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations is available in Shentel’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Those factors may include natural disasters, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments, such as COVID-19, changes in general economic conditions including high inflation, increases in costs, changes in regulation and other competitive factors. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. Shentel undertakes no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company
Jim Volk
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
540-984-5168
Jim.Volk@emp.shentel.com


SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)   Three Months Ended
March 31,
      2023     2022  
Service revenue and other   $ 71,686   $ 64,414  
Operating expenses:        
Cost of services exclusive of depreciation and amortization     26,567     26,339  
Selling, general and administrative     26,609     23,771  
Depreciation and amortization     15,782     14,684  
Total operating expenses     68,958     64,794  
Operating income (loss)     2,728     (380 )
Other income (expense):        
Other income (expense), net     1,117     (170 )
Income (loss) before income taxes     3,845     (550 )
Income tax expense     1,779     53  
Net income (loss)   $ 2,066   $ (603 )
         
Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted:        
Basic net income (loss) per share   $ 0.04   $ (0.01 )
         
Diluted net income (loss) per share   $ 0.04   $ (0.01 )
         
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic     50,291     50,146  
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted     50,512     50,146  

SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands) March 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 48,396   $ 44,061
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $698 and $776, respectively   15,854     20,615
Income taxes receivable   5,079     29,755
Prepaid expenses and other   12,762     11,509
Current assets held for sale   22,432     22,622
Total current assets   104,523     128,562
Investments   13,118     12,971
Property, plant and equipment, net   739,587     687,553
Goodwill and intangible assets, net   81,392     81,515
Operating lease right-of-use assets   54,999     53,859
Deferred charges and other assets   13,021     13,259
Total assets $ 1,006,640   $ 977,719
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Current maturities of long-term debt, net of unamortized loan fees $ 1,302   $ 648
Accounts payable   48,822     49,173
Advanced billings and customer deposits   12,391     12,425
Accrued compensation   6,857     9,616
Current operating lease liabilities   2,946     2,829
Accrued liabilities and other   16,103     17,906
Current liabilities held for sale   3,815     3,824
Total current liabilities   92,236     96,421
Long-term debt, less current maturities, net of unamortized loan fees   98,655     74,306
Other long-term liabilities:      
Deferred income taxes   86,335     84,600
Asset retirement obligations   10,252     9,932
Benefit plan obligations   3,887     3,758
Non-current operating lease liabilities   51,629     50,477
Other liabilities   20,866     20,218
Total other long-term liabilities   172,969     168,985
Commitments and contingencies      
Shareholders’ equity:      
Common stock, no par value, authorized 96,000; 50,247 and 50,110 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively      
Additional paid in capital   60,160     57,453
Retained earnings   582,620     580,554
Total shareholders’ equity   642,780     638,007
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,006,640   $ 977,719


SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES      
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS      
(in thousands) Three Months Ended
March 31,
    2023       2022  
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income (loss) $ 2,066     $ (603 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   15,782       14,684  
Stock-based compensation expense, net of amount capitalized   3,717       3,143  
Deferred income taxes   1,735       (349 )
Other, net   740       1,017  
Changes in assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable   4,488       5,890  
Current income taxes   24,676       459  
Operating lease assets and liabilities, net   129       80  
Other assets   (1,030 )     (1,365 )
Accounts payable   (837 )     (4,130 )
Other deferrals and accruals   (3,142 )     (2,760 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   48,324       16,066  
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Capital expenditures   (67,671 )     (45,693 )
Proceeds from sale of assets and other   101       86  
Net cash used in investing activities   (67,570 )     (45,607 )
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds from credit facility borrowings   25,000        
Taxes paid for equity award issuances   (1,156 )     (603 )
Payments for financing arrangements and other   (263 )     (219 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   23,581       (822 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   4,335       (30,363 )
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period   44,061       84,344  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 48,396     $ 53,981  
       
Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information      
Interest paid $ 1,327     $  
Income tax refunds received $ 25,030     $  

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for the impact of depreciation and amortization, impairment, other income (expense), net, interest income, interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), stock compensation expense, transaction costs related to acquisition and disposition events (including professional advisory fees, integration costs, and related compensatory matters), restructuring expense, tax on equity award vesting and exercise events, and other non-comparable items. A reconciliation of net income (loss), which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA is provided below herein.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is the Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, divided by revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures of performance to evaluate operating effectiveness and assess its ability to increase revenues while controlling expense growth and the scalability of the Company’s business growth strategy. Adjusted EBITDA is also a significant performance measure used by the Company in its incentive compensation programs. The Company believes that the exclusion of the expense and income items eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provides management and investors a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s core operating results by excluding items that are not comparable across reporting periods or that do not otherwise relate to the Company’s ongoing operations. Accordingly, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company’s operating results. However, use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as analytical tools has limitations, and investors and others should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. In addition, other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023                
(in thousands)   Broadband   Tower   Corporate &
Eliminations		   Consolidated
Net income (loss)   $ 11,274     $ 2,421     $ (11,629 )   $ 2,066  
Depreciation and amortization     14,867       513       402       15,782  
Other expense (income), net     62             (1,179 )     (1,117 )
Income tax benefit                 1,779       1,779  
Stock-based compensation                 3,717       3,717  
Restructuring charges and other     131                   131  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 26,334     $ 2,934     $ (6,910 )   $ 22,358  
                 
Adjusted EBITDA margin     39 %     64 %   N/A     31 %


Three Months Ended March 31, 2022                
(in thousands)   Broadband   Tower   Corporate &
Eliminations		   Consolidated
Net income (loss)   $ 8,127     $ 2,753     $ (11,483 )   $ (603 )
Depreciation and amortization     12,876       484       1,324       14,684  
Other expense (income), net     54             116       170  
Income tax benefit                 53       53  
Stock-based compensation                 3,143       3,143  
Restructuring charges and other     17             (81 )     (64 )
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 21,074     $ 3,237     $ (6,928 )   $ 17,383  
                 
Adjusted EBITDA margin     35 %     67 %   N/A     27 %

Segment Results

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023:

(in thousands) Broadband   Tower   Corporate &
Eliminations		   Consolidated
External revenue              
Residential & SMB - Cable Markets1 $ 44,756   $   $     $ 44,756
Residential & SMB - Glo Fiber Markets1   7,003               7,003
Commercial Fiber   11,698               11,698
Tower lease       4,538           4,538
RLEC & Other   3,691               3,691
Service revenue and other   67,148     4,538           71,686
Intercompany revenue and other   55     38     (93 )    
Total revenue   67,203     4,576     (93 )     71,686
Operating expenses              
Cost of services   25,429     1,192     (54 )     26,567
Selling, general and administrative   15,571     450     10,588       26,609
Depreciation and amortization   14,867     513     402       15,782
Total operating expenses   55,867     2,155     10,936       68,958
Operating income (loss) $ 11,336   $ 2,421   $ (11,029 )   $ 2,728

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022:

(in thousands) Broadband   Tower   Corporate &
Eliminations		   Consolidated
External revenue              
Residential & SMB - Cable Markets1 $ 43,492   $   $     $ 43,492  
Residential & SMB - Glo Fiber Markets1   3,421               3,421  
Commercial Fiber   9,062               9,062  
Tower lease       4,746           4,746  
RLEC & Other   3,689               3,689  
Service revenue and other   59,664     4,746           64,410  
Intercompany revenue and other   50     101     (147 )     4  
Total revenue   59,714     4,847     (147 )     64,414  
Operating expenses              
Cost of services   25,168     1,292     (121 )     26,339  
Selling, general and administrative   13,489     318     9,964       23,771  
Depreciation and amortization   12,876     484     1,324       14,684  
Total operating expenses   51,533     2,094     11,167       64,794  
Operating income (loss) $ 8,181   $ 2,753   $ (11,314 )   $ (380 )

_________________________________________
(1)   Shentel has presented Residential & SMB - Cable Markets and Residential & SMB - Glo Fiber Markets separately for the three months ended March 31, 2023. These revenues were previously reported in one line under the description “Residential & SMB”. Shentel has amended the presentation for the three months ended March 31, 2022 for comparability.

Supplemental Information

Broadband Operating Statistics

  March 31,
2023 		  March 31,
2022
Broadband homes and businesses passed (1) 377,348     305,053  
Cable Markets 212,290     211,442  
Glo Fiber Markets 165,058     93,611  
       
Residential & Small and Medium Business ("SMB") RGUs:      
Broadband Data 138,713     121,074  
Cable Markets 109,920     107,291  
Glo Fiber Markets 28,793     13,783  
Video 45,660     49,163  
Voice 40,135     36,042  
Total Residential & SMB RGUs (excludes RLEC) 224,508     206,279  
       
Residential & SMB Penetration (2)      
Broadband Data 36.8 %   39.7 %
Cable Markets 51.8 %   50.7 %
Glo Fiber Markets 17.4 %   14.7 %
Video 12.1 %   16.1 %
Voice 11.2 %   12.5 %
       
Fiber route miles 8,663     7,611  
Total fiber miles (3) 709,123     564,097  

______________________________________________________
(1)   Homes and businesses are considered passed (“passings") if we can connect them to our network without further extending the distribution system. Passings is an estimate based upon the best available information. Passings will vary among video, broadband data and voice services.
(2)   Penetration is calculated by dividing the number of users by the number of passings or available homes, as appropriate.
(3)   Total fiber miles are measured by taking the number of fiber strands in a cable and multiplying that number by the route distance. For example, a 10 mile route with 144 fiber strands would equal 1,440 fiber miles.

Broadband - Residential and SMB ARPU      
  Three Months Ended
March 31,
    2023     2022
Residential and SMB Revenue:      
Broadband $ 33,174   $ 28,649
Cable Markets   27,273     25,863
Glo Fiber Markets   5,901     2,786
Video   14,645     15,341
Voice   3,030     2,916
Discounts, adjustments and other   910     7
Total Revenue $ 51,759   $ 46,913
       
Average RGUs:      
Broadband Data   136,271     119,083
Cable Markets   109,758     106,590
Glo Fiber Markets   26,513     12,493
Video   46,268     49,445
Voice   39,992     34,836
       
ARPU: (1)      
Broadband $ 81.09   $ 80.11
Cable Markets $ 82.83   $ 80.88
Glo Fiber Markets $ 74.18   $ 74.33
Video $ 105.51   $ 103.42
Voice $ 25.25   $ 27.90

______________________________________________________
(1)   Average Revenue Per RGU calculation = (Residential & SMB Revenue) / average RGUs / 3 months

Tower Operating Statistics

  March 31,
2023 		  March 31,
2022
Macro tower sites 222   223
Tenants 445   468
Average tenants per tower 2.0   2.1

 


Primary Logo

