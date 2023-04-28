Steady Rise of Ambulatory X-Ray Devices Market CAGR Projected to Fuel Growth in Portable Diagnostic Imaging Industry

Ambulatory X-Ray Devices Market 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ambulatory X-Ray Devices Market refers to the market for portable X-ray machines that can be easily moved from one location to another, such as hospitals, clinics, or patient homes. These devices are designed to provide diagnostic imaging services for patients who cannot easily travel to a fixed radiology department or imaging center. They are typically smaller and more lightweight than traditional X-ray machines, allowing them to be transported easily by hand or on a cart. The market for these devices is driven by the increasing demand for portable and cost-effective medical devices, especially in developing countries, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and disabilities.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global ambulatory X-ray devices market was estimated at $ 1.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $2.4 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2031.

The Ambulatory X-Ray Devices Market can be segmented based on product type, end-user, and region.

Product Type: The market can be segmented based on the type of device, such as handheld X-ray devices, mobile X-ray units, and portable X-ray machines.

End-user: The market can also be segmented based on the end-users, such as hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic imaging centers, and home healthcare settings.

Region: The market can be segmented geographically, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

These segments help in analyzing and understanding the market trends, demands, and growth opportunities for Ambulatory X-Ray Devices.

Impact of Covid-19 on Ambulatory X-ray Devices Market-

The COVID-19 outbreak had a positive impact on growth of the global ambulatory X-ray device market. Increased demand for X-rays imaging to detect conditions associated with lungs and other respiratory conditions during the infection, this led to the rise in adoption of X-ray imaging for diagnosis of corona virus infection.

Increased demand for X-ray imaging for COVID-19 patients in intensive care who were not stable enough to undergo a CT scan, also boosted the market.

By application, the orthopedic segment contributed to nearly two-fifth of the global ambulatory X-ray devices market share in 2021, and is projected to dominate the market till 2031. Also the same segment, is projected to growth at a fastest CAGR of 4.0% throughout the forecast period.

Some key developments in the Ambulatory X-Ray Devices Market include:

Technological Advancements: There have been significant advancements in the technology of Ambulatory X-Ray Devices, such as the development of wireless portable X-ray devices, which offer greater flexibility and ease of use.

Increasing Demand for Point-of-Care Diagnostics: With the growing trend towards point-of-care diagnostics, there has been a significant increase in demand for portable and ambulatory X-ray devices, especially in developing countries.

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, heart disease, and respiratory disorders has led to a growing demand for ambulatory X-ray devices for diagnosis and monitoring.

Partnerships and Collaborations: Various companies in the market have been partnering with other companies or institutions to expand their reach and product portfolio. For instance, in 2021, Samsung Electronics and Teleradiology Solutions (TRS) collaborated to develop a portable X-ray system with integrated artificial intelligence (AI) for real-time diagnoses.

Regulatory Approvals: The market has seen several regulatory approvals for new and innovative ambulatory X-ray devices. For example, in 2021, Hologic received FDA clearance for its new mobile C-arm imaging platform, which is designed for use in orthopedic surgery and other procedures.

Here are the top 10 key players in the Ambulatory X-Ray Devices Market:

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Shimadzu Corporation

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Carestream Health, Inc.

Hologic, Inc.

MinXray Inc.

Allengers Medical Systems Limited

