Chestnut Hill Technologies Announces Key Promotions and New Hires to Support Rapid Growth

Chestnut Hill Technologies propels growth with key promotions, highlighting commitment to expansion and innovation.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (PRWEB) April 28, 2023

Chestnut Hill Technologies (CHT), a leading technology consulting firm specializing in cloud services, ERP integration, and cybersecurity, is pleased to announce several key promotions and new hires to support the company's rapid growth.

Matthew Marshall, who has been with the company for nearly 4 years as a Senior Technical Recruiter, has been promoted to Director of Sales and Recruitment for South Florida. Marshall's promotion is a testament to his industry expertise and proven track record of success at CHT and in the field. As an integral part of the company's growth strategy for 2023, he will help expand the company's sales and recruitment efforts.

In addition, Austin Outen has joined CHT as the newest Account Director. Outen brings over 20 years of industry experience and a track record of success to the CHT team. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Outens' expertise will be instrumental in expanding the company's presence and brand in the Southeast market.

After five years with the company, CHT is excited to welcome Khareem Dunn as Infrastructure Lead. Dunn is an accomplished IT infrastructure professional with extensive experience in designing, implementing, and managing core network infrastructure. Dunn will be leading various projects for continued company growth and success.

These key personnel changes reflect CHT's commitment to delivering exceptional service to its clients while fostering a culture of growth and innovation. The company's rapid growth has been driven by its focus on delivering cutting-edge solutions to help businesses achieve their strategic goals.

"We are thrilled to welcome these new hires and to recognize the contributions of our existing team members," said Jack McCarthy, Managing Partner of Chestnut Hill Technologies. "Their expertise and dedication will be essential as we continue to expand and grow in 2023."

As Chestnut Hill Technologies celebrates these recent promotions and hires, the company remains committed to delivering exceptional service to its clients while fostering a culture of growth and innovation. These key personnel changes are expected to strengthen CHT's position as a leading technology consulting firm in the areas of cloud services, ERP integration, and cybersecurity.

With a focus on delivering exceptional results and customer satisfaction, CHT remains committed to helping businesses navigate the ever-evolving world of technology. For more information about Chestnut Hill Technologies, please visit https://www.chestnuthilltechnologies.com/.

About Chestnut Hill Technologies

Chestnut Hill Technologies is a technology consulting firm that specializes in providing clients with cutting-edge cloud services, ERP integration, and cybersecurity solutions. With a focus on delivering exceptional results and customer satisfaction, CHT is dedicated to helping businesses navigate the ever-evolving world of technology to achieve their strategic goals.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/chestnut_hill_technologies_announces_key_promotions_and_new_hires_to_support_rapid_growth/prweb19303187.htm