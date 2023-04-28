Koa Health Partners with CoreHealth to extend access to support across the continuum of mental health

Digital mental health care provider Koa Health, and CoreHealth, a wholly owned subsidiary of Carebook announce a new partnership to provide a streamlined, cost-effective path for international organizations to deliver digitally-enabled, science-based mental health programs to workers everywhere.

BOSTON and MONTREAL, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Koa Health, a leading global provider of digital mental healthcare, and CoreHealth, a wholly owned subsidiary of Carebook CRBK CRBKF PMM, a leading global provider of innovative digital health solutions, today announced a new partnership to provide a streamlined, cost-effective path for international organizations to deliver digitally-enabled, science-based mental health programs to their workers everywhere.

Koa Health's clinically validated mental wellbeing app, Koa Foundations, is among the latest solutions available in CoreHealth's partner network. The science-based app will be closely integrated with the CoreHealth platform, making it easy for organizations to engage their members in their mental wellbeing, drive lasting health outcomes through behavior change and achieve high-impact business results.

"For up to 75% of the workforce—traditional care pathways are missing the mark. While they lack a formal diagnosis, these workers struggle to deal with common mental health challenges, like feeling down, having anxious thoughts, burnout, and more. Unfortunately, access is a challenge, with the shortage of mental healthcare professionals at an all-time high. Without access to efficient and timely support across the full continuum of mental health—from prevention to treatment, people have to get worse before they can get the help they need to get better. To support employees' quality of life and help them bring their best selves to work and beyond, business leaders must act now," said Jennifer Gendron, Chief Commercial Officer at Koa Health.

A survey of more than 45,000 people globally revealed that more than half of individuals experiencing clinical-level mental health challenges won't seek help in person, with many citing a strong preference for self-help, in addition to a lack of confidence in treatment, affordability, and stigma. At a time when mental health is impacting every aspect of how we live and work and has become a key priority across people's private and professional lives, the CoreHealth partnership with Koa empowers employers and health plans to quickly and comprehensively address the full continuum of mental health by enabling access, at scale to clinically rigorous mental health tools, to all of their unique populations.

CoreHealth's partner network is seamlessly integrated into its comprehensive health management platform to complement digital wellness programs. CoreHealth's all-in-one integrated PaaS solution creates a complete picture of the wellbeing of workforce populations, delivering targeted and personalized interventions that drive wellness and productivity improvements for employers. The bespoke platform meets individuals where they are on their health journey, helping them stay engaged with meaningful programming that promotes healthy living.

"At CoreHealth, we believe in the value of connected, integrated health. We want to empower and support people on their health journeys and are proud to work with global organizations to address the needs that matter most to them and their employees," said Michael Peters, CEO of Carebook, the parent company of CoreHealth. "We're excited to partner with Koa Health as we continue to build an ecosystem of best-in-class partnerships that utilize digital technologies to address employee health and wellness needs. By accessing Koa Health through the CoreHealth platform, organizations can quickly and easily roll out a mental health solution that supports mental wellbeing while reducing the administrative burden for busy human resources and benefits teams. This collaboration with Koa Health represents the furthering of our mission to deliver mental wellbeing solutions to employees on a global basis."

"At Koa, we strive to support and engage employees, motivating them to take action towards changing their habits and bettering their mental health through easy-to-navigate and people-centered design. Koa Foundations' personalized mental health recommendations and rich library of exclusive, bite-sized tools and programs have been shown to positively impact health in two weeks of use and create long-lasting behavior change," commented Christine Howard, SVP, Alliances at Koa Health. "We look forward to getting effective, evidence-based mental health resources in the hands of more individuals via the CoreHealth platform."

About Koa Health

Koa Health is the leading global provider offering evidence-based, personalized, integrated solutions and services that deliver mental health for everyone. Available to more than 3 million users worldwide, Koa Health addresses the full continuum of mental health needs – from prevention to treatment. Backed by investors such as Telefónica, a consortium advised by Ancora Finance Group, Wellington Partners Life Sciences, and MTIP, Koa Health leverages deep clinical expertise, research, and technology to deliver effective and accessible care that adapts to users' unique circumstances, leading to lasting behavior change and positive health outcomes across the full continuum of mental health. Koa Health partners with employers, health plans, health systems, and providers worldwide, with its headquarters in the Netherlands and operations in Boston, London, and Barcelona. Email us at info@koahealth.com or follow us at @KoaHealth on LinkedIn and Twitter to learn more.

About Carebook Technologies

Carebook's digital health platform empowers its clients and more than 3.5 million members to take control of their health journey. During 2021, the Company completed the acquisitions of InfoTech Inc., a global leader in health and productivity risk management, and CoreHealth Technologies Inc., owner of an industry-leading wellness platform. In combination, these companies create an end-to-end digital health platform that includes both assessment tools and the technology to deliver complementary solutions. Carebook's shares trade on the TSXV under the symbol "CRBK," on the OTC Markets under the symbol "CRBKF," and are listed on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "PMM1." To learn more visit http://www.carebook.com.

