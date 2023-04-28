Submit Release
Emeren to Participate at the Credit Suisse Renewables and Utilities Conference

STAMFORD, Conn., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emeren Group Ltd ("Emeren" or the "Company") (www.emeren.com) SOL, a leading global solar project developer, owner, and operator, today announced that management will participate in the Credit Suisse Renewables and Utilities Conference in New York City on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors during the conference. For more information or to request a meeting, please contact a Credit Suisse sales representative.

About Emeren Group Ltd

Emeren Group Ltd SOL is a leading global solar project developer, owner, and operator with a ~3 GW pipeline of projects and IPP assets across Europe, North America, and Asia. The Company focuses on solar power project development, construction management and project financing services with local professional teams across multiple countries. For more information, go to www.emeren.com.    

