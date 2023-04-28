Lord Laidlaw of Rothiemay Receives Yacht of the Year Award from The Royal Thames Yacht Club

The Royal Thames Yacht Club has awarded the Yacht of the Year Award to Lord Laidlaw of Rothiemay and his crew on the Highland Fling, in recognition of their exceptional sailing accomplishments.

LONDON, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lord Laidlaw, Chairman of the Laidlaw Foundation, is a distinguished philanthropist, accomplished sportsman, and serial entrepreneur. He has been an active member of The Royal Thames Yacht Club for many years and is renowned for his fervour and dedication towards sailing. His passion and enthusiasm for the sport have earned him numerous accolades over the years, including being named the Monaco Yacht Club Sailor of the Year in 2020. The Yacht of the Year Award is a prestigious honour, and Lord Laidlaw is thrilled to receive this recognition from The Royal Thames Yacht Club.

Speaking about the award, Lord Laidlaw said, "I am honoured to receive the Yacht of the Year Award. This award really goes to the whole Highland Fling team. Their skill, dedication and team work is truly remarkable and I am delighted to share this award with them."

Jon Redding, Rear Commodore Sailing of The Royal Thames Yacht Club said, "On behalf of The Royal Thames Yacht Club, I would like to congratulate Lord Laidlaw for his remarkable achievement in winning the esteemed Galleon – Yacht of the Year award for the second time. The committee responsible for selecting the winner comprises distinguished sailors and dedicates a significant amount of time and effort into compiling a list of exceptional candidates each year. Lord Laidlaw's achievement of winning the 2022 Maxi Regatta with Highland Fling was uppermost in the committee's mind."

