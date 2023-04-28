United States Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business Report 2023: Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend 2018-2022 & 2023-2027

DUBLIN, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The prepaid card market (value terms) in United States increased at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2018-2022. Over the forecast period of 2023 to 2027, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 10.5%, increasing from US$542.26 billion in 2022 to reach US$903.93 billion by 2027.

Prepaid payment instruments are growing in popularity among consumers in the United States, thereby assisting the prepaid card industry's growth. This coupled with the growing e-commerce market is driving prepaid card transaction value and volume in the country.

Furthermore, to provide consumers with their preferred payment options, e-commerce marketplaces and prepaid payment instrument providers are forging strategic alliances. All of these factors are expected to keep driving the industry growth over the next three to four years in the United States.

Visa is seeking to expand its share in the global prepaid card market through strategic collaborations

With the prepaid card industry recording strong growth globally, amid increasing demand for payment solution among businesses as well as consumers, Visa is forging strategic alliances to drive its market share.

In November 2022, Visa forged an alliance with the Saudi British Bank and Saudi Payments. Under the collaboration, the firms launched a prepaid procurement card for businesses and corporates.

In September 2022, Visa also entered into a partnership with United States-based fintech firm DailyPay and The Bancorp Bank. Notably, the firms have launched a general-purpose reloadable prepaid card, which allows employees to access their salaries before payday at zero cost from their employers.

These alliances are an indication that the firm is seeking to expand its market share in the prepaid card category, where Mastercard is also making big inroads. Like Visa, Mastercard also forged an alliance with AstroPay to launch a prepaid card for consumers in Brazil in November 2022. The publisher expects these trends to further continue as the competition intensifies among Visa and Mastercard in the United States.

Venmo is seeking to expand its share in the person-to-merchant transactions category in the United States

Venmo is one of the leading mobile payment services in the United States. Owned by PayPal, the firm has a bigger share in the peer-to-peer transactions category; however, it is now planning to expand its presence in the person-to-merchant segment. As a result, the firm is forging strategic alliances in the United States.

In October 2022, Venmo announced that the firm had partnered with Amazon, thereby allowing online shoppers in the United States to make their payments using the mobile wallet service. With a strong user base of 90 million, the collaboration can drive incremental revenue for both firms.

While Venmo can drive its share in the person-to-merchant category by partnering with the leader in the e-commerce industry, Amazon can also drive incremental revenue as Venmo users make more frequent online purchases compared to other prepaid payment instruments.

From the short to medium-term perspective, the publisher expects Venmo to enter into more such strategic alliances, as it continues to build on its success in the peer-to-peer category in the United States.

Digital wallets have driven sales for retailers in the United States during the Black Friday event

The surging inflation and interest rates were expected to dampen consumer spending during the 2022 Black Friday sales event. However, consumers spent over US$10 billion on online shopping during the event. Notably, the increasing usage of digital and mobile wallets has driven consumer spending during the 2022 Black Friday event.

Digital wallets have experienced a surge in usage in both the online and offline segments. As prepaid payment instruments are more widely accepted by retailers, consumers using the payment method for one activity are also using the service in adjacent sectors. For instance,

Consumers who are using the digital wallet for travel-related payments are also using the payment method for their meal delivery services. This interconnectedness is driving the growth of the prepaid card market in the United States.

For retailers and merchants that are seeking to drive their revenue at a time when the nation is facing recessionary fears, incorporating digital payment methods such as mobile wallets is a robust strategy to drive long-term sales.

Scope

United States Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

United States Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments

Retail Shopping (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Travel (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Entertainment and Gaming (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Restaurant (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Recharge and Bill Payment (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

United States Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

Load Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop

Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories

United States Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

United States Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

United States Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

By Age Group

By Income Group

By Gender

United States General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

United States - Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Gift Card

By Closed Loop Gift Card

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Retail Consumer Segment

By Corporate Consumer Segment

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

United States Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

United States Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

United States Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

United States Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

United States Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

United States Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Retail

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

United States Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

United States Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

United States Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

United States Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

United States Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j22pnj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets