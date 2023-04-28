Submit Release
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Reports Strong First Quarter 2023 Results With Earnings Per Share Increasing by 12.2% On a Year-Over-Year Basis

Total Deposits Increased by $316 Million Versus Year-End 2022

Results Marked By Prudent Expense Control and Increases in Liquidity and Risk-Based Regulatory Capital Ratios

Announces Hiring of 4 Deposit Focused Groups, Capitalizing on Recent Market Disruption

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. DCOM (the "Company" or "Dime"), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income available to common stockholders of $35.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, or $0.92 per diluted common share, compared to $32.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 or $0.82 per diluted common share.

Kevin M. O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the Company, stated, "Despite the volatile environment in the first quarter, including the failure of two sizable banks, Dime increased earnings per share by 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Importantly, we grew deposits, and increased our on balance sheet liquidity and regulatory capital ratios versus year-end levels. The granularity of our deposit base is evidenced by non-insured deposits (excludes deposits with pass through insurance and collateralized deposits) representing only 30% of total deposits at the end of the first quarter. Our business model is that of a plain-vanilla community commercial bank and we are well positioned to continue growing our franchise one relationship at a time."

Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company, stated, "The recent disruption in our marketplace caused by the failure of a local competitor has provided a significant opportunity for Dime to grow our deposit franchise. We are pleased to announce that over the course of the last few weeks we have hired four seasoned deposit-focused Groups, who were previously employed with Signature Bank."

Highlights for the First Quarter of 2023 Included:

  • Cash and due from banks was $663 million at the end of the first quarter, representing a $494 million increase versus year-end. Cash and total securities, as a percent of total assets, was 15.9% at the end of the first quarter, compared to 12.9% at year-end;
  • The ratio of average non-interest bearing deposits to average total deposits for the first quarter of 2023 was 32%, compared to 36% for the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Total loans held for investment, net, increased by $170 million or 6% on an annualized basis versus the linked quarter;
  • Total Business Loans increased by $47 million or 8.6% on an annualized basis versus the linked quarter;
  • Non-interest expense to average assets improved to 1.41% for the first quarter, compared to 1.56% for the prior quarter and 1.64% for the year-ago quarter;
  • Credit quality continues to be strong with non-performing assets and loans 90 days past due and accruing declining by 8% versus the linked quarter and representing only 0.23% of total assets as of March 31, 2023; and
  • The Company's Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio of 10.39% was 16 basis points higher than year-end levels.

Management's Discussion of Quarterly Operating Results

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $85.8 million compared to $89.1 million for the first quarter of 2022.

The table below provides a reconciliation of the reported net interest margin ("NIM") and adjusted NIM excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion on the loan portfolio.

                       
(Dollars in thousands)   Q1 2023   Q4 2022   Q1 2022  
Net interest income   $ 85,752     $ 96,804     $ 89,109    
Purchase accounting amortization (accretion) on loans ("PAA")     586       (390 )     (50 )  
Adjusted net interest income excluding PAA on loans (non-GAAP)   $ 86,338     $ 96,414     $ 89,059    
                       
Average interest-earning assets   $ 12,685,235     $ 12,198,905     $ 11,333,805    
                       
NIM (1)     2.74   %     3.15   %   3.19   %
Adjusted NIM excluding PAA on loans (non-GAAP) (2)     2.76   %     3.14   %   3.19   %


(1)   NIM represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(2)   Adjusted NIM excluding PAA on loans represents adjusted net interest income, which excludes net interest income on PAA loans divided by average interest-earning assets.


Loan Portfolio

The ending weighted average rate ("WAR")(1) on the total loan portfolio was 4.96% at March 31, 2023, a 20 basis point increase compared to the ending WAR on the total loan portfolio at December 31, 2022.

Outlined below are loan balances and WARs for the period ended as indicated.

                                       
    March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   March 31, 2022  
(Dollars in thousands)      Balance      WAR      Balance      WAR      Balance      WAR  
Loans held for investment balances at period end:                                      
Commercial and industrial ("C&I")   $ 1,072,860     7.53 %   $ 1,065,916     7.00 % $ 888,056     4.19 %
Owner-occupied commercial real estate     1,180,386     5.40     1,140,145     5.16     1,016,804     4.04  
Business loans     2,253,246     6.41     2,206,061     6.05     1,904,860     4.11  
One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment     799,321     4.06     773,321     3.96     669,099     3.53  
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (2)(3)     4,118,439     4.23     4,026,826     4.08     3,371,267     3.56  
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate     3,330,582     4.85     3,317,485     4.68     2,930,114     3.73  
Acquisition, development, and construction     221,015     8.62     229,663     8.19     329,349     4.63  
Other loans     7,172     11.03     7,679     10.22     12,207     6.52  
Loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans     10,729,775     4.96     10,561,035     4.76     9,216,896     3.77  
PPP loans     2,070     1.00     5,796     1.00     32,953     1.00  
Total loans held for investment, including PPP loans   $ 10,731,845     4.96 %   $ 10,566,831     4.76 % $ 9,249,849     3.76 %


(1)   Weighted average rate is calculated by aggregating interest based on the current loan rate from each loan in the category, adjusted for non-accrual loans, divided by the total amount of loans in the category.
(2)   Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.
(3)   While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.


Outlined below are the loan originations, for the quarter ended as indicated.

                         
     
(Dollars in millions)   Q1 2023   Q4 2022      Q1 2022
Loan originations   $ 351.9     $ 638.3     $ 480.4  


Deposits

Period end total deposits at March 31, 2023 were $10.57 billion, compared to $10.25 billion at December 31, 2022. The ratio of non-insured deposits (excluding deposits with pass through insurance and collateralized deposits) to total deposits was 30% at the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $9.0 million during the first quarter of 2023, $9.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, and $7.2 million during the first quarter of 2022. Excluding the impact of $1.4 million of net loss on sale of securities and other assets, non-interest income for the first quarter would have been $10.4 million. CEO O'Connor stated, "We had a strong first quarter for non-interest income, driven by increases in customer-related loan swap revenue."

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $47.5 million during the first quarter of 2023, $50.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, and $49.9 million during the first quarter of 2022. Excluding the impact of severance expense, and amortization of other intangible assets, adjusted non-interest expense was $47.1 million during the first quarter of 2023, $50.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, and $49.3 million during the first quarter of 2022 (see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" tables at the end of this news release).

The ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 1.41% during the first quarter of 2023, compared to 1.56% during the linked quarter and 1.64% for the first quarter of 2022. Excluding the impact of severance expense, and amortization of other intangible assets, the ratio of adjusted non-interest expense to average assets was 1.40% during the first quarter of 2023, compared to 1.55% during the linked quarter and 1.62% for the first quarter of 2022 (see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" tables at the end of this news release).

The efficiency ratio was 50.1% during the first quarter of 2023, compared to 47.7% during the linked quarter and 51.8% during the first quarter of 2022. Excluding the impact of severance expense, amortization of other intangible assets and the net loss on sale of securities and other assets the adjusted efficiency ratio was 48.9% during the first quarter of 2023, compared to 47.3% during the linked quarter and 51.2% during the first quarter of 2022 (see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" tables at the end of this news release).

Income Tax Expense

The reported effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2023 was 26.8%, compared to 27.5% for the fourth quarter of 2022, and 28.1% for the first quarter of 2022.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans at March 31, 2023 were $31.5 million, 8% lower than the prior quarter.

A credit loss recovery of $3.6 million was recorded during the first quarter of 2023, compared to a credit loss provision of $0.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, and a credit loss recovery of $1.6 million during the first quarter of 2022. The credit loss recovery in the first quarter of 2023 was primarily associated with a reduction in reserves on pooled Purchased Credit Deteriorated ("PCD") loans that were acquired as part of the Company's merger of equals transaction in 2021.

Capital Management

The Company's and the Bank's regulatory capital ratios continued to be in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements as of March 31, 2023.

During the first quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 24,813 shares of its common stock, at a weighted average price of $29.33 per share.

Dividends per common share were $0.24 during the first quarter of 2023.

On March 9, 2023, the Company announced that its Board of Directors declared that the next quarterly cash dividend payable on April 24, 2023 (to common stockholders of record as of April 17, 2023) would be $0.25 per share. The dividend increase reflects Dime's strong financial position.

Book value per common share was $27.70 at March 31, 2023 compared to $27.30 at December 31, 2022.

Tangible common book value per share (which represents common equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the number of shares outstanding) was $23.52 at March 31, 2023 compared to $23.09 at December 31, 2022. Excluding the impact of accumulated other comprehensive loss, the adjusted tangible common book value per share was $26.06 at March 31, 2023 compared to $25.54 at December 31, 2022 (see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" tables at the end of this news release).

Earnings Call Information

The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Friday, April 28, 2023, during which CEO O'Connor will discuss the Company's first quarter 2023 financial performance, with a question-and-answer session to follow.

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast (listen only) and archived for a period of one year at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/220992518.

Conference Call Details:

Dial-in for Live Call:
     
United States:   1-833-470-1428
International:   +1-929-526-1599
Access code:   136939
     
Telephone Replay:
     
A recording will be available until Friday, May 12, 2023.
     
United States:   1-866-813-9403
International:   +44-204-525-0658
Access code:   385978


ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $13.8 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island(1).

(1) Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks less than $20 billion in assets.

This news release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These statements may be identified by use of words such as "annualized," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of management's experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could affect our results include, without limitation, the following: the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond the Company's control; there may be increases in competitive pressure among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; changes in the interest rate environment may affect demand for our products and reduce interest margins and the value of our investments; changes in deposit flows, loan demand or real estate values may adversely affect the business of the Company; changes in the quality and composition of the Company's loan or investment portfolios or unanticipated or significant increases in loan losses may negatively affect the Company's financial condition or results of operations; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines may cause the Company's financial condition to be perceived differently; changes in corporate and/or individual income tax laws may adversely affect the Company's financial condition or results of operations; general socio- economic conditions, including conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and any other public health emergency, international conflict, inflation, and recessionary pressures, either nationally or locally in some or all areas in which the Company conducts business, or conditions in the securities markets or the banking industry may be less favorable than the Company currently anticipates and may adversely affect our customers, our financial results and our operations; legislation or regulatory changes may adversely affect the Company's business; technological changes may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; there may be failures or breaches of information technology security systems; success or consummation of new business initiatives may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; and litigation or other matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future, may delay the occurrence or non-occurrence of events longer than the Company anticipates. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to the sections entitled "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and updates set forth in the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Contact: Avinash Reddy  
Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer  
718-782-6200 extension 5909  

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
       UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION   
(In thousands)
                   
       March 31,       December 31,       March 31, 
    2023
   2022
   2022
Assets:                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 663,132     $ 169,297     $ 432,994  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value     926,812       950,587       1,277,036  
Securities held-to-maturity     605,642       585,798       383,922  
Loans held for sale     2,171             17,053  
Loans held for investment, net:                   
C&I     1,072,860       1,065,916       888,056  
Owner-occupied commercial real estate     1,180,386       1,140,145       1,016,804  
Total business loans     2,253,246       2,206,061       1,904,860  
One-to-four family and cooperative/condominium apartment     799,321       773,321       669,099  
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (1)(2)     4,118,439       4,026,826       3,371,267  
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate     3,330,582       3,317,485       2,930,114  
Acquisition, development, and construction     221,015       229,663       329,349  
Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans     2,070       5,796       32,953  
Other loans     7,172       7,679       12,207  
Allowance for credit losses     (78,335 )     (83,507 )     (79,615 )
Total loans held for investment, net     10,653,510       10,483,324       9,170,234  
Premises and fixed assets, net     45,863       46,749       49,940  
Premises held for sale                 556  
Restricted stock     105,258       88,745       38,898  
Bank Owned Life Insurance ("BOLI")     335,455       333,292       297,628  
Goodwill     155,797       155,797       155,797  
Other intangible assets     6,107       6,484       7,776  
Operating lease assets     57,204       57,857       61,467  
Derivative assets     130,294       154,485       71,826  
Accrued interest receivable     49,926       48,561       38,456  
Other assets     104,553       108,945       74,662  
Total assets   $ 13,841,724     $ 13,189,921     $ 12,078,245  
Liabilities:                   
Non-interest-bearing checking   $ 3,122,245     $ 3,519,218     $ 3,953,627  
Interest-bearing checking     908,988       827,454       902,360  
Savings     2,333,445       2,260,101       1,376,092  
Money market     2,686,290       2,532,270       3,416,249  
Certificates of deposit     1,519,267       1,115,364       781,775  
Total deposits     10,570,235       10,254,407       10,430,103  
FHLBNY advances     1,498,000       1,131,000       50,000  
Other short-term borrowings     2,068       1,360       2,853  
Subordinated debt, net     200,261       200,283       197,050  
Derivative cash collateral     120,680       153,040       64,450  
Operating lease liabilities     59,757       60,340       63,600  
Derivative liabilities     115,568       137,335       60,586  
Other liabilities     83,902       82,573       54,316  
Total liabilities     12,650,471       12,020,338       10,922,958  
Stockholders' equity:                   
Preferred stock, Series A     116,569       116,569       116,569  
Common stock     416       416       416  
Additional paid-in capital     493,801       495,410       494,969  
Retained earnings     789,010       762,762       677,990  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCI"), net of deferred taxes     (98,638 )     (94,379 )     (49,380 )
Unearned equity awards     (13,468 )     (8,078 )     (10,562 )
Treasury stock, at cost     (96,437 )     (103,117 )     (74,715 )
Total stockholders' equity     1,191,253       1,169,583       1,155,287  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 13,841,724     $ 13,189,921     $ 12,078,245  


(1)   Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.
(2)   While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts)
                   
    Three Months Ended
       March 31,       December 31,       March 31, 
    2023   2022   2022
Interest income:                   
Loans   $ 128,439     $ 120,773   $ 86,420  
Securities     8,431       7,652     7,131  
Other short-term investments     3,802       1,444     368  
Total interest income     140,672       129,869     93,919  
Interest expense:                   
Deposits and escrow     37,272       22,017     2,531  
Borrowed funds     16,171       9,783     2,278  
Derivative cash collateral     1,477       1,265     1  
Total interest expense     54,920       33,065     4,810  
Net interest income     85,752       96,804     89,109  
(Recovery) provision for credit losses     (3,648 )     335     (1,592 )
Net interest income after (recovery) provision     89,400       96,469     90,701  
Non-interest income:                   
Service charges and other fees     3,814       3,945     4,058  
Title fees     292       453     421  
Loan level derivative income     3,133       1,397     6  
BOLI income     2,163       2,187     1,839  
Gain on sale of SBA loans     516       621     242  
Gain on sale of residential loans     48       55     148  
Net loss on sale of securities and other assets     (1,447 )          
Other     482       809     489  
Total non-interest income     9,001       9,467     7,203  
Non-interest expense:                   
Salaries and employee benefits     26,634       31,632     30,834  
Severance     25       5      
Occupancy and equipment     7,373       7,356     7,584  
Data processing costs     4,238       4,023     3,805  
Marketing     1,449       1,559     1,295  
Professional services     1,923       1,831     2,094  
Federal deposit insurance premiums     1,873       800     1,150  
Amortization of other intangible assets     377       431     586  
Other     3,583       3,065     2,540  
Total non-interest expense     47,475       50,702     49,888  
Income before taxes     50,926       55,234     48,016  
Income tax expense     13,623       15,175     13,485  
Net income     37,303       40,059     34,531  
Preferred stock dividends     1,821       1,821     1,821  
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 35,482     $ 38,238   $ 32,710  
Earnings per common share ("EPS"):                   
Basic   $ 0.92     $ 0.99   $ 0.82  
Diluted   $ 0.92     $ 0.99   $ 0.82  
                   
Average common shares outstanding for diluted EPS     38,151,465       38,123,221     39,251,246  

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
                     
    At or For the Three Months Ended  
       March 31,       December 31,       March 31,      
    2023   2022   2022  
Per Share Data:                    
Reported EPS (Diluted)   $ 0.92   $ 0.99   $ 0.82  
Cash dividends paid per common share     0.24     0.24     0.24  
Book value per common share     27.70     27.30     26.32  
Tangible common book value per share (1)     23.52     23.09     22.18  
Tangible common book value per share excluding AOCI (1)     26.06     25.54     23.43  
Common shares outstanding     38,804     38,573     39,460  
Dividend payout ratio     26.09 %     24.24 %   29.27 %
                     
Performance Ratios (Based upon Reported Net Income):                     
Return on average assets     1.11 %     1.23 %   1.13 %
Return on average equity     12.50     13.72     11.53  
Return on average tangible common equity (1)     15.62     17.34     14.44  
Net interest margin     2.74     3.15     3.19  
Non-interest expense to average assets     1.41     1.56     1.64  
Efficiency ratio (1)     50.1     47.7     51.8  
Effective tax rate     26.75     27.47     28.08  
                     
Balance Sheet Data:                     
Average assets   $ 13,449,746   $ 12,985,203   $ 12,199,721  
Average interest-earning assets     12,685,235     12,198,905     11,333,805  
Average tangible common equity (1)     914,994     888,973     916,971  
Loan-to-deposit ratio at end of period     101.5     103.0     88.7  
                     
Capital Ratios and Reserves - Consolidated: (3)                     
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)     6.67 %     6.84 %   7.35 %
Tangible common equity excluding AOCI to tangible assets (1)     7.39     7.56     7.76  
Tangible equity to tangible assets (1)     7.52     7.73     8.32  
Tangible equity excluding AOCI to tangible assets (1)     8.25     8.46     8.74  
Tier 1 common equity ratio     9.32     9.15     9.56  
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio     10.39     10.23     10.76  
Total risk-based capital ratio     12.98     12.89     13.48  
Tier 1 leverage ratio     8.43     8.53     8.65  
CRE consolidated concentration ratio (2)     554     554     519  
Allowance for credit losses/ Total loans     0.73     0.79     0.86  
Allowance for credit losses/ Non-performing loans     248.34     243.91     221.39  
                     


(1)   See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" tables for reconciliation of tangible equity, tangible common equity, and tangible assets.
(2)   The CRE consolidated concentration ratio is calculated using the sum of commercial real estate, excluding owner-occupied commercial real estate, multifamily, and acquisition, development, and construction, divided by consolidated capital. March 31, 2023 amounts are preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.
(3)   March 31, 2023 amounts are preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME
(Dollars in thousands)
 
    Three Months Ended  
    March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   March 31, 2022  
                            Average                     Average                  Average  
    Average         Yield/   Average         Yield/   Average         Yield/  
    Balance   Interest   Cost   Balance   Interest   Cost   Balance   Interest   Cost  
Assets:                                                     
Interest-earning assets:                                                     
Real estate loans   $ 9,560,755   $ 109,589   4.65 %   $ 9,370,045   $ 104,218   4.41 % $ 8,296,732   $ 76,437   3.74 %
Commercial and industrial loans     1,045,048     18,735   7.27     957,151     16,430   6.81     916,090     9,786   4.33  
Other loans     7,550     115   6.18     8,269     125   6.00     15,658     197   5.10  
Securities     1,699,846     8,431   2.01     1,663,969     7,652   1.82     1,726,189     7,131   1.68  
Other short-term investments     372,036     3,802   4.14     199,471     1,444   2.87     379,136     368   0.39  
Total interest-earning assets     12,685,235     140,672   4.50 %     12,198,905     129,869   4.22 %   11,333,805     93,919   3.36 %
Non-interest-earning assets     764,511                 786,298               865,916            
Total assets   $ 13,449,746               $ 12,985,203             $ 12,199,721            
                                                   
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                                                     
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                     
Interest-bearing checking   $ 843,108   $ 1,523   0.73 %   $ 845,530   $ 1,174   0.55 % $ 870,889   $ 367   0.17 %
Money market     2,699,640     13,849   2.08     2,469,177     6,620   1.06     3,632,438     973   0.11  
Savings     2,327,126     14,599   2.54     2,234,968     9,889   1.76     1,256,701     207   0.07  
Certificates of deposit     1,167,736     7,301   2.54     1,063,053     4,334   1.62     824,883     984   0.48  
Total interest-bearing deposits     7,037,610     37,272   2.15     6,612,728     22,017   1.32     6,584,911     2,531   0.16  
FHLBNY advances     1,255,700     13,500   4.36     724,902     6,383   3.49     33,889     77   0.92  
Subordinated debt, net     200,276     2,553   5.17     200,298     2,553   5.06     197,080     2,201   4.53  
Other short-term borrowings     11,827     118   4.05     90,275     847   3.72     2,459        
Total borrowings     1,467,803     16,171   4.47     1,015,475     9,783   3.82     233,428     2,278   3.96  
Derivative cash collateral     135,641     1,477   4.42     157,898     1,265   3.18     14,335     1    
Total interest-bearing liabilities     8,641,054     54,920   2.58 %     7,786,101     33,065   1.68 %   6,832,674     4,810   0.29 %
Non-interest-bearing checking     3,341,707                 3,755,395               3,979,741            
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities     273,281                 275,636               189,843            
Total liabilities     12,256,042                 11,817,132               11,002,258            
Stockholders' equity     1,193,704                 1,168,071               1,197,463            
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 13,449,746               $ 12,985,203             $ 12,199,721            
Net interest income          $ 85,752              $ 96,804             $ 89,109      
Net interest rate spread                 1.92 %               2.54 %             3.07 %
Net interest margin                 2.74 %               3.15 %               3.19 %
Deposits (including non-interest-bearing checking accounts)   $ 10,379,317   $ 37,272   1.46 %   $ 10,368,123   $ 22,017   0.84 % $ 10,564,652   $ 2,531   0.10 %

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SCHEDULE OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
(Dollars in thousands)
                   
       At or For the Three Months Ended
    March 31,       December 31,       March 31, 
Asset Quality Detail   2023
   2022
   2022
Non-performing loans ("NPLs")                   
One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment   $ 2,808     $ 3,203     $ 5,241  
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use                  
Commercial real estate     8,068       8,332       4,972  
Acquisition, development, and construction     657       657       665  
C&I     19,912       21,946       25,000  
Other     99       99       84  
Total Non-accrual loans   $ 31,544     $ 34,237     $ 35,962  
Total Non-performing assets ("NPAs")   $ 31,544     $ 34,237     $ 35,962  
                   
Loans 90 days delinquent and accruing ("90+ Delinquent")                   
One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment   $     $     $ 341  
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use                  
Commercial real estate                  
Acquisition, development, and construction                  
C&I                 839  
Other                  
90+ Delinquent   $     $     $ 1,180  
                   
NPAs and 90+ Delinquent   $ 31,544     $ 34,237     $ 37,142  
                   
NPAs and 90+ Delinquent / Total assets     0.23%       0.26%       0.31%  
Net charge-offs ("NCOs")   $ 1,541     $ 185     $ 2,583  
NCOs / Average loans (1)     0.06%       0.01%       0.11%  


(1)   Calculated based on annualized NCOs to average loans, excluding loans held for sale.

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company's management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company's operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude pre-tax income and expenses associated with severance:  

                         
    Three Months Ended
 		 
       March 31,       December 31,       March 31, 
 		 
    2023
   2022   2022
 		 
Reconciliation of Reported and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Net Income Available to Common Stockholders                        
Reported net income available to common stockholders   $ 35,482     $ 38,238     $ 32,710    
Adjustments to net income (1):                         
Net loss on sale of securities and other assets     1,447                
Severance     25       5          
Income tax effect of adjustments and other tax adjustments     (386 )              
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)   $ 36,568     $ 38,243     $ 32,710    
                         
Adjusted Ratios (Based upon non-GAAP as calculated above)                        
Adjusted EPS (Diluted)   $ 0.95     $ 0.99     $ 0.82    
Adjusted return on average assets     1.14   %   1.23   %   1.13   %
Adjusted return on average equity     12.86       13.72       11.53    
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity     16.10       17.34       14.44    
Adjusted non-interest expense to average assets     1.40       1.55       1.62    
Adjusted efficiency ratio     48.9       47.3       51.2    


(1)   Adjustments to net income are taxed at the Company's statutory tax rate of approximately 30% unless otherwise noted.

    

The following table presents a reconciliation of operating expense as a percentage of average assets (as reported) and adjusted operating expense as a percentage of average assets (non-GAAP):

                   
    Three Months Ended  
       March 31,      December 31,      March 31,   
    2023     2022     2022  
Operating expense as a % of average assets - as reported   1.41   %     1.56   %   1.64   %
Amortization of other intangible assets   (0.01 )     (0.01 )     (0.02 )  
Adjusted operating expense as a % of average assets (non-GAAP)   1.40   %     1.55   %   1.62   %

The following table presents a reconciliation of efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) and adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):

                     
    Three Months Ended  
       March 31,       December 31,       March 31,      
    2023
   2023
   2022
  
Efficiency ratio - as reported (non-GAAP) (1)        50.1   %     47.7   %   51.8   %
Non-interest expense - as reported   $ 47,475     $ 50,702     $ 49,888    
Severance     (25 )     (5 )        
Amortization of other intangible assets     (377 )     (431 )     (586 )  
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)   $ 47,073     $ 50,266     $ 49,302    
Net interest income - as reported   $ 85,752     $ 96,804     $ 89,109    
Non-interest income - as reported   $ 9,001     $ 9,467     $ 7,203    
Net loss on sale of securities and other assets     1,447                
Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP)   $ 10,448     $ 9,467     $ 7,203    
Adjusted total revenues for adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   $ 96,200     $ 106,271     $ 96,312    
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (2)     48.9   %     47.3   %   51.2   %
                           


(1)    The reported efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP non-interest income.
(2)   The adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing adjusted non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and adjusted non-interest income.


The following table presents the tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible equity to tangible assets, and tangible common book value per share calculations (non-GAAP):

                     
       March 31,       December 31,       March 31,   
    2023
   2022
   2022
  
Reconciliation of Tangible Assets:                    
Total assets   $ 13,841,724     $ 13,189,921     $ 12,078,245    
Goodwill     (155,797 )     (155,797 )     (155,797 )  
Other intangible assets     (6,107 )     (6,484 )     (7,776 )  
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)   $ 13,679,820     $ 13,027,640     $ 11,914,672    
                     
Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity - Consolidated:                    
Total stockholders' equity   $ 1,191,253     $ 1,169,583     $ 1,155,287    
Goodwill     (155,797 )     (155,797 )     (155,797 )  
Other intangible assets     (6,107 )     (6,484 )     (7,776 )  
Tangible equity (non-GAAP)     1,029,349       1,007,302       991,714    
Preferred stock, net     (116,569 )     (116,569 )     (116,569 )  
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 912,780     $ 890,733     $ 875,145    
                     
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 912,780     $ 890,733     $ 875,145    
AOCI, net of deferred taxes     98,638       94,379       49,380    
Tangible common equity excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)   $ 1,011,418     $ 985,112     $ 924,525    
                     
Tangible equity (non-GAAP)   $ 1,029,349     $ 1,007,302     $ 991,714    
AOCI, net of deferred taxes     98,638       94,379       49,380    
Tangible equity excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)   $ 1,127,987     $ 1,101,681     $ 1,041,094    
                     
Common shares outstanding     38,804       38,573       39,460    
                     
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)     6.67   %     6.84   %   7.35   %
Tangible common equity excluding AOCI to tangible assets (non-GAAP)     7.39       7.56       7.76    
Tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)     7.52       7.73       8.32    
Tangible equity excluding AOCI to tangible assets (non-GAAP)     8.25       8.46       8.74    
                     
Book value per share   $ 27.70     $ 27.30     $ 26.32    
Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP)     23.52       23.09       22.18    
Tangible common book value per share excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)     26.06       25.54       23.43    


