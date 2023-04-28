Coherent to Host FY 2023 Third-Quarter Conference Call

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. COHR, a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, announced today that the company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Dr. Vincent D. (Chuck) Mattera, Jr., Chair and CEO, and Mary Jane Raymond, Chief Financial Officer.



The third-quarter results for FY 2023 will be released before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, and will be posted on the company's website at coherent.com/company/investor-relations.

Individuals wishing to listen to the live webcast of the call can access the event at the company's website by visiting coherent.com/company/investor-relations/financial-webcasts or via this link.

Equity analysts and others who wish to participate in the question and answer session of the conference call can pre-register at this link to receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN. The call will be recorded, and a replay will be available to interested parties for a limited time.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

Contact

Mary Jane Raymond

Chief Financial Officer

investor.relations@coherent.com