Maanch White Paper Examines Global Asset Managers' Stewardship Reports and Recommends Data-Driven Approaches

LONDON, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maanch, an award-winning ESG engagement technology platform provider, has released a comprehensive white paper that delves into the stewardship reports published by more than 40 diverse asset management firms from around the world.

The paper emphasises the critical role that forward-looking metrics, technology, and industry-recognised frameworks play in enhancing transparency and accountability in the investment industry.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This white paper covers:

  1. Macro trends that are promoting greater interest in stewardship.
  2. Key findings on stewardship metrics and presentation formats.
  3. Varied approaches towards stewardship, based on AuM, asset class focus etc.
  4. Industry developments impacting engagement strategy and processes.
  5. High-level recommendations and technology considerations. And much more!

The paper provides invaluable insights for asset managers seeking to optimise their ESG engagement strategy and stewardship practices.

To access the full whitepaper -  https://updates.maanch.com/decoding-effective-stewardship/

CONTACT:

Amrit Kaur
+44 7880365637
amrit.k@maanch.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maanch-white-paper-examines-global-asset-managers-stewardship-reports-and-recommends-data-driven-approaches-301810695.html

SOURCE Maanch

