Expanding Horizons: Growth Opportunities and Key Players in the Tissue Expanders Market

Tissue Expanders Market 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The tissue expander market refers to the sale and distribution of medical devices that are used in a surgical procedure called tissue expansion. Tissue expanders are essentially inflatable sacs that are placed under a patient's skin in order to stretch the skin and surrounding tissues over time. This process creates additional tissue that can be used in reconstructive surgeries, such as breast reconstruction or scar revision. The tissue expander market includes manufacturers, distributors, and healthcare professionals who use these devices in their medical practice. The market for tissue expanders is driven by the growing demand for reconstructive surgeries, as well as advancements in medical technology that have made the procedure more efficient and effective.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Tissue Expanders Market garnered $671.5 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate $1.18 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global tissue expanders market.

Reconstructive and aesthetic procedures were profoundly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Several aesthetic clinics and hospitals were restructured to increase hospital capacities for patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

Implementation of lockdown, owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, resulted in a decline in number of patient visits for aesthetic procedures during the pandemic.

Alarming rise in number of facial aesthetic procedure, increase in number of product launch and product approval by different key players and increase in awareness regarding aesthetic procedure among the young population leads to the growth of tissue expanders market.

The tissue expander market can be segmented based on various factors, including:

Type of Tissue Expander: Tissue expanders can be classified based on their shape, material, and size. Some tissue expanders are inflatable while others are non-inflatable. Some are made of silicone while others are made of saline. The size and shape of the tissue expander used may vary based on the intended use and the patient's anatomy.

Application: Tissue expanders can be used in various reconstructive surgeries, such as breast reconstruction, scalp reconstruction, and scar revision. The market can be segmented based on the specific application for which the tissue expander is used.

End-user: The tissue expander market can also be segmented based on the end-user, which includes hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and clinics. The market for tissue expanders may vary based on the type of healthcare facility in which they are used.

Region: The tissue expander market can also be segmented based on geography. The demand for tissue expanders may vary in different regions based on factors such as the prevalence of reconstructive surgeries, the availability of medical facilities, and the regulatory environment.

Leading market players of the global tissue expanders market analyzed in the research include PMT Corporation, Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd, GC Aesthetics PLC, Abbvie Inc, Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Silimed, Groupe Sebbin SAS, Johnson & Johnson, Establishment Labs, POLYTECH, Sientra, Inc.

Here are the top 10 key players in the tissue expanders market:

Allergan (AbbVie Inc.)

Mentor Worldwide LLC (Johnson & Johnson)

Sientra Inc.

Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH

PMT Corporation

Koken Co., Ltd.

Groupe Sebbin SAS

GC Aesthetics Plc

AirXpanders, Inc. (Stryker Corporation)

Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd.

