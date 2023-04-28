Digital Sphygmomanometer Market Expected to Grow at a Steady CAGR Due to Rising Awareness of Blood Pressure Monitoring

Digital Sphygmomanometer Market 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A digital sphygmomanometer is a medical device used to measure blood pressure. It consists of a cuff that is wrapped around the upper arm and a digital display that shows the blood pressure reading.

The digital sphygmomanometer market refers to the industry that produces and sells these devices. This market includes various manufacturers and suppliers who provide digital sphygmomanometers to hospitals, clinics, and individuals.

In recent years, the market for digital sphygmomanometers has grown significantly due to increased awareness about the importance of monitoring blood pressure and advancements in technology that have made these devices more accurate and easy to use. The market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years as the demand for healthcare services increases and the population ages.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global digital sphygmomanometer market was estimated at $942.55 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $1,560.50 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.2 % from 2022 to 2031.

Despite the growth potential of the digital sphygmomanometer market, there are several challenges that industry players face:

Competition: The market is highly competitive, with many manufacturers and suppliers offering similar products. This can make it difficult for companies to differentiate themselves and gain market share.

Cost: Digital sphygmomanometers can be expensive, especially those with advanced features. This can make it difficult for some healthcare providers and individuals to afford them, leading to lower demand.

Accuracy and reliability: There are concerns about the accuracy and reliability of some digital sphygmomanometers, especially those that are low-cost or manufactured by less reputable companies. This can undermine confidence in the devices and limit their adoption.

Regulatory compliance: Digital sphygmomanometers are medical devices and are subject to regulations in many countries. Meeting regulatory requirements can be time-consuming and expensive for manufacturers, which can impact their ability to compete in the market.

Technological advances: The digital sphygmomanometer market is constantly evolving, with new technologies and features being developed all the time. Companies that fail to keep up with these changes risk falling behind their competitors.

Impact of Covid-19 on the Digital Sphygmomanometer Market-

Rise in adoption of digital wrist sphygmomanometers especially in home care setting and increase in use of disposable cuffs for arm type digital sphygmomanometers, during the pandemic had a positive impact on the global digital sphygmomanometer market.

However, as the global situation has recovered, the market has now got back on track.

By end-user, the hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, generating nearly two-third of the global digital sphygmomanometer market revenue. The home care settings segment would register the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Despite the challenges, there are also several opportunities in the digital sphygmomanometer market:

Increasing awareness of the importance of monitoring blood pressure: As people become more aware of the health risks associated with high blood pressure, demand for digital sphygmomanometers is likely to increase. This presents an opportunity for manufacturers and suppliers to meet this demand with high-quality, reliable products.

Growing healthcare industry: The healthcare industry is growing rapidly in many parts of the world, particularly in developing countries. This presents an opportunity for companies to expand their market by targeting these regions.

Technological advancements: Advances in technology are making digital sphygmomanometers more accurate, user-friendly, and cost-effective. This presents an opportunity for companies that are able to innovate and develop new products with these features.

Aging population: The global population is aging, and older adults are more likely to require regular blood pressure monitoring. This presents an opportunity for companies that can provide digital sphygmomanometers that are easy to use and accurate for this demographic.

Remote monitoring: The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of remote monitoring technologies, including digital sphygmomanometers. This presents an opportunity for companies that can provide telehealth solutions that enable patients to monitor their blood pressure remotely and share the data with their healthcare providers.

The key market players analyzed in the global digital sphygmomanometer market report include A&D HOLON Holdings Company Limited (A&D Company, Limited), American Diagnostic Corporation, Baxter International Inc. (Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc), Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd, Halma plc (Rudolf Riester gmbh), Microlife Corporation, OMRON Corporation (Omron Healthcare, Inc), Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Rossmax International Ltd and Yu Yue Medical. The key market players have adopted several strategies such as acquisition, product launch, strategic alliance and collaboration to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

