Etech Impresses Attendees with its Next-Gen Contact Center Solutions at Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange
EINPresswire.com/ -- Etech, a leading provider of customer engagement solutions, impressed attendees at the 19th Annual Customer Contact East Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange with its innovative next-gen contact center solutions. The event took place from April 23rd to April 26th at the Marriott Harbor Beach Resort and Spa in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
During the workshop, attendees learned about the importance of combining data and purpose to address high attrition rates in the contact center industry. Etech's experts shared insights into how businesses can leverage data to gain insights into employee performance and engagement, and how purpose-driven initiatives can boost employee motivation and retention. The workshop was led by seasoned Etech executives and received high praise from attendees.
Etech's participation in the event included showcasing its advanced solutions that leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities to transform the way businesses interact with their customers. The company's solutions garnered significant interest from attendees, who were impressed by their potential to revolutionize the customer experience.
"We were thrilled to showcase our next-gen contact center solutions at the Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange event," said Matt Rocco, President & CEO of Etech. "Our workshop, in particular, provided valuable insights into how businesses can overcome the challenge of attrition by combining data and purpose, and we were delighted to see such positive feedback from attendees."
Jim Iyoob, Chief Customer Officer at Etech, added, "It was an honor to participate in this prestigious event, and we were excited to share our expertise and insights with attendees. At Etech, we are committed to delivering innovative customer engagement solutions that help businesses enhance their customer experiences, and this event was an excellent opportunity to showcase our offerings."
Etech's innovative next-gen contact center solutions, combined with its focus on employee engagement and retention, received high praise from attendees. The company's commitment to enhancing the customer experience through technology and purpose-driven initiatives demonstrates its leadership in the customer engagement space.
To learn more about Etech's next-gen contact center solutions and its commitment to enhancing the customer experience, visit www.etechgs.com.
If you missed attending Etech’s workshop at the Frost event you can catch up with their experts at the Customer Contact Week which is scheduled to happen on June 19 – 22, at Caesars Forum Las Vegas. You can use the discount code CCWLV_ETECH to get 20% off on the end user passes. Register here.
