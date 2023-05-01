From classic to modern: Perfect eyewear for Mother’s Day

Glasses Brand Lensmart Lensmart Mother's Day Sale

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mother’s Day is a holiday honoring motherhood that is observed in different forms throughout the world. In the United States, Mother’s Day 2023 will occur on Sunday, May 14. The American incarnation of Mother’s Day was created by Anna Jarvis in 1908 and became an official U.S. holiday in 1914.

While dates and celebrations vary, Mother’s Day traditionally involves presenting moms with flowers, cards and other gifts. Finding the best Mother's Day gifts isn't always easy, but it's sure important — mom deserves nothing but the best, so maybe its time for people to try something unconventional.

From little luxuries and home essentials to modern tech and fitness favorites, nothing is more important than mothers’ health. People can choose to give moms a health care or a massage or a whole set of physical examination. But they can also focus on something small but critical, like eyesight.

Mothers are prone to have presbyopia symptoms as they age. So more and more caring children choose eyeglasses as a gift. Eyewear brands are keen enough to catch this gift trend, and many of them will have commercial activities for customers during Mother’s Day. Lensmart is one of them.

In the spirit of observing this holiday and honoring moms contribution to family and society, Lensmart offers an attractive discount on certain products. It also launches a sale: buy one pair of glasses and get other frames 50% off. The best part is some of the glasses start at a price of $6.95.

Lensmart is known for a wide range of different styles and materials. For instance, cat-eye shaped frame Naura with black and gold colors. Cat-eye shape frames usually are favored by women, so it could be taken into consideration as a gift to moms. There are also transparent Dija glasses with a square shaped frame.

Apart from above, sunglasses in various shapes, colors and styles are also good choices as gifts. Customers are enable to have a look of oversized square sunglasses with gray lenses, horned shaped ones in white and beige colors, and sunglasses with more details like diamonds around the frame or engraved temples. No matter which one, it offers protection to eyes from the radiation.

As a son or daughter, there are tons of ways to say "thank you" to mom. Make a surprise breakfast or watch one of moms favorite movies with her. This year, maybe try something new. Together with Lensmart, send love to mom.