F3 Provides Update Regarding Private Placements

Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2023) - F3 Uranium Corp. FUU FUUFF ("F3 Uranium" or the "Company") announces that, further to its press releases dated April 18, 2023 in connection with a proposed bought deal private placement (the "Brokered Private Placement") for gross proceeds of C$8,000,000 and a proposed concurrent non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to an additional C$2,000,000 (the "Non-Brokered Private Placement", and together with the Brokered Private Placement, the "Private Placements"), the common shares underlying (i) the 17,021,277 flow-through units of the Company (each, a "FT Unit"), and up to an additional 4,255,319 FT Units if the over-allotment option is exercised for up to additional gross proceeds of C$2,000,000, to be issued pursuant to the Brokered Private Placement; and (ii) up to an additional 4,255,319 FT Units to be issued pursuant to the Non-Brokered Private Placement, will be issued as charitable flow-through common shares of the Company. The proceeds of the Private Placements will be used by the Company to fund exploration of the Company's projects in the Athabasca Basin. Such expenses qualify as "Canadian exploration expenses" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and will be eligible for the 30% Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit. Wealth Creation Preservation & Donation Inc. is a firm that specializes in charity flow-through offerings and has been retained to assist with the closing.

About F3 Uranium Corp.

F3 Uranium is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of the world's largest high grade uranium discovery. F3 Uranium currently has 16 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of F3's projects are near large uranium discoveries including Triple R, Arrow, and Hurricane.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dev Randhawa"

Dev Randhawa, CEO

