Global Industrial Security Systems Market Size/Share Revenue Will Eventually Exceed $91.71 Billion by 2030, Increasing at a CAGR of 7.52%

New York, NY, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Industrial Security Systems Market By End-User (Defense, Manufacturing, Educational, Service, And Others), By Offering (Systems And Service), By Technology (Scanning, Imaging, And Sensing), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030" in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand for global Industrial Security Systems Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 51.52 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 91.71 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.52% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030."

What are Industrial Security Systems? How big is the Industrial Security Systems Industry?

Report Overview:

Industrial security systems are a collection of procedures, technologies, and regulations that are meant to maintain the safety of the physical and digital assets of an industrial facility. Their primary objective is to deter theft and prevent damage to these assets. The protection of assets against a wide variety of security risks, such as thievery, sabotage, espionage, and terrorism, is the primary objective of the systems and methods that are being discussed here.

The production and distribution of a variety of goods and services connected to industrial security systems are included in the definition of the industrial security system market. It incorporates a number of different technologies, including fire and smoke detectors, alarm systems, access control systems, surveillance cameras, and intrusion detection systems. In addition to that, it includes ancillary services including consultancy, design, installation, maintenance, and instruction on its use. The need for such industrial security systems has been on the rise in recent times as a result of an increase in the number of businesses and industrial units that are working towards the goal of assuring the safety of their products, data, and physical assets. The market is anticipated to expand at a rate that is consistent throughout the duration of the projection period.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Contents, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/industrial-security-systems-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Industrial Security Systems Market: Growth Factors

Because of the rising number of security breaches that are occurring all over the world and in a variety of business sectors, the global industrial security systems market is anticipated to expand in the next years. Concerns about safety are no longer confined to a single industry because, in today's world, every organization, no matter how big or how small, is vulnerable to a variety of security threats, such as cybercrime and other occurrences that might take place in the area surrounding an industrial plant.

As a consequence of this, businesses and business leaders have been searching for technologically advanced tools, systems, software programmes, surveillance cameras, and any other measure that can be taken to increase the overall security of the organization. For example, according to IBM's Data Breach Report published in 2021, the overall cost of a data breach in 2020 was close to 4.24 million United States Dollars. As a result of labour strikes in 2017, India lost close to 11.7 lakh man-days of production. It is well known that some of these occurrences are more aggressive than others, resulting in the loss of life and other assets owned by the companies.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/industrial-security-systems-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 51.52 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 91.71 billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.52% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International PLC, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd., Bosch Security Systems, Inc., Axis Communications AB, Cisco Systems, Inc., Symantec Corporation, McAfee LLC, IBM Corporation, Fortinet Inc., Thales Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, BAE Systems PLC, Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., Accenture PLC, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, KPMG International Cooperative, PwC International Ltd., Ernst & Young Global Limited, G4S plc, and Securitas AB. Key Segment By End-User, By Offering, By Technology, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Industrial Security Systems Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global industrial security systems market may be broken down into distinct submarkets defined by factors like as end-user, offering, technological advancement, and geographic location.

Defence, manufacturing, educational institutions, service providers, and others make up the end-user categories that divide the global market. The defence sector experienced the highest growth rate across the industry in 2022, and it is anticipated that it will maintain its dominant position throughout the period covered by the forecast. The rising expenditures made by regional governments on various systems and technologies to protect national security is the primary driver of the segment's high revenue. The current global political situation is undergoing tremendous change, and there is a rise in concerns over the possibility of conflict between countries such as the United States of America, China, Taiwan, Japan, and North Korea, amongst others. As a result, the necessity of improving and enhancing activities for the purpose of preventing security breaches has reached new levels in recent times. At the present time, certain countries are being accused of invading the defence facilities of other countries, which has led to an increased demand for these systems. For instance, Russia's allocated funds for its military in 2022 totaled 75 billion USD.

Systems and services make up the two primary sub-segments of the global industrial security systems market, which are divided according to what is being offered.

The global market can be broken down into scanning, imaging, sensing, and other categories, depending on the underlying technology. The scanning segment, which refers to the operations conducted to scan the security of a web-based programme or website together with file systems and networks, had the highest growth rate in 2022. This was the year when the segment reached its peak. This procedure verifies that the platform being accessed does not have any potentially dangerous components attached to it. On the other hand, sensors are instruments that detect environmental elements and transmit alarms to relevant authorities in the event that there are any deviations from the ideal environment or any irregularities in the environment. Companies or other organizational units may utilize access control systems in order to restrict access to critical places. Nearly USD 18.5 billion was spent on research and development by Alphabet in 2020, the parent company of Google. This spending included expenditures in various forms of digital security.

The global Industrial Security Systems market is segmented as follows:

By End-User

Defense

Manufacturing

Educational

Service

Others

By Offering

By Technology

Browse the full "Industrial Security Systems Market By End-User (Defense, Manufacturing, Educational, Service, And Others), By Offering (Systems And Service), By Technology (Scanning, Imaging, And Sensing), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"-Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/industrial-security-systems-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Industrial Security Systems market include -

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International PLC

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

ABB Ltd.

Bosch Security Systems Inc.

Axis Communications AB

Cisco Systems Inc.

Symantec Corporation

McAfee LLC

IBM Corporation

Fortinet Inc.

Thales Group

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

BAE Systems PLC

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

Accenture PLC

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

KPMG International Cooperative

PwC International Ltd.

Ernst & Young Global Limited

G4S plc

Securitas AB.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Industrial Security Systems market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 7.52% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Industrial Security Systems market size was valued at around US$ 51.52 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 91.71 billion by 2030.

The industrial security systems market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the rising cases of a security breach.

Based on technology segmentation, scanning was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022.

Based on end-user segmentation, the defense was the leading user in 2022.

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/industrial-security-systems-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Industrial Security Systems industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Industrial Security Systems Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Industrial Security Systems Industry?

What segments does the Industrial Security Systems Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Industrial Security Systems Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By End-User, By Offering, By Technology, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/1557

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

North America to register the highest growth

The global industrial security systems market is expected to witness the highest growth in North America during the forecast period. The US is projected to lead with the largest part of the regional market share. The growth rate is mainly driven by the presence of some of the world's most dominating companies that deploy industrial security systems worth millions of dollars. In addition to this, the US is home to several companies that have pioneered the development of some of the most acclaimed industrial security systems and are used for military or non-military purposes across the globe.

During the coming years, the US government is expected to invest more in its defense sector to improve its safety protocols protecting data and other assets owned by the regional defense segment. In Asia-Pacific, the growth is expected to be led by the high adoption of the systems in the growing manufacturing segment and the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In April 2023, Socura, a UK-based cybersecurity firm, announced the launch of its Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) program. The new launch is in partnership with Palo Alto Networks' Prisma. The company expects to bring changes to the lesser-explored sector of SASE technology in the coming years. With the new services, the company is expecting to target small and medium enterprises

In March 2022, Hexagon and Ouster announced the launch of a new and advanced light Detection and Ranging (Lidar) solution with a core focus on the multi-billion dollar market of physical security

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/industrial-security-systems-market

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What is industrial security systems?

Which key factors will influence industrial security systems market growth over 2023-2030?

What will be the value of the industrial security systems market during 2023-2030?

What will be the CAGR value of the industrial security systems market during 2023-2030?

Which region will contribute notably towards the industrial security systems market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the industrial security systems market growth?

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Public Safety And Security Market By Solution (C2/C4isr System, Critical Communication Network, Surveillance System, Biometric Security And Authentication System, Emergency And Disaster Management, Scanning And Screening System, Public Address And General Alarm, Backup And Recovery System And Cyber Security), By Services (Managed Services And Professional Services) By Vertical (Emergency Services, Homeland Security, Transportation Systems, Critical Infrastructure Security And Others) Region -Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2018 – 2025: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/public-safety-and-security-industry

IT Security Consulting Services Market By Security Type (Application Security, Database Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security) By End-User (Aerospace And Defense, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Government And Public Utilities, Healthcare, IT And Telecom, Manufacturing & Retail, Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 – 2026: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/it-security-consulting-services-market

Big Data Security Market - By End-User (Large Enterprises And SMEs), By Software Security (Encryption, Access Control, Security Intelligence, Data Masking, And Data Governance) And By Region- Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2020 – 2026: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/big-data-security-market

Cloud Security Posture Management Market - By Cloud Model (IaaS And SaaS), By Vertical (BFSI, Retail & Trade, Education, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication, And Public Sector), And By Region- Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2020 – 2026: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cloud-security-posture-management-market

Security Orchestration Market By Component (Solution, Services And Others), Application (Threat Intelligence, Network Forensics And Others), Deployment Mode (Cloud And On-Premises), Organization Size (Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs) And Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Energy And Utilities, Government, Healthcare, Retail, IT And Telecom And Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/security-orchestration-market

Artificial Intelligence Based Security Market – By Security Type (Network Security, Cloud Security, And Application Security), By End-User (Government & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, And Manufacturing), And By Region - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2020 – 2026: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/artificial-intelligence-based-security-market

Data Center Security Market By Component (Solution, And Consulting) By Application (Aerospace , Defense, Financial Services, IT And Telecom, Government, Education, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment And Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/data-center-security-market

Blockchain In Security Market By Component (Platform And Services), By Device Type (Private, Public And Hybrid), By Providers (Application, Middleware, Infrastructure) And By Industry Type (Government, Insurance, Entertainment, Automotive, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Manufacturing): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/blockchain-in-security-market

Security Analytics Market By Component (Solution And Service), By Deployment (Cloud Based And On-Premises), By Organization Size (Small And Medium Enterprises, And Large Enterprises), By Application (Network Security Analytics, Web Security Analytics, Application Security Analytics, End-Point Security Analytics And Others), By Service (Professional Services And Managed Services), By End-User (Government And Defense, Consumer Goods And Retail, BFSI, Healthcare, IT And Telecom, Energy And Utilities, Education, Manufacturing And Others) And By Region Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/security-analytics-market

Application Security By Component (Solutions And Services), By Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises And SME), By Testing Type (Dynamic Application Security Testing, Static Application Security Testing, Interactive Application Security Testing And Runtime Application Self-Protection) By Application (Web Application Security And Mobile Application Security, By End-User Industry (BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Retail & E-Commerce And Others) And By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/application-security-market

Airport And Marine Port Security Market By Port (Airport And Marine Port), By Solution (Physical Assess Control System, Screening And Scanning System, Surveillance Systems, Perimeter Intrusion Detection System, Network Access Control And Security, Real-Time Location Systems) And By Services (Consultation And Designing, System Integration, Managed Services, Maintenance And Support): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2021 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/airport-marine-port-security-market

Cyber Security Market – By Security Type (Network Security, Cloud Security, Wireless Security, And Others), By Solution (Identity And Access Management (IAM), Encryption, Risk And Compliance Management, Data Loss Prevention, Antivirus & Antimalware, Firewall, And Others), And By Vertical (Aerospace, Government, Financial Services, Telecommunication, Healthcare, And Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends And Forecast, 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cyber-security-market

Security And Surveillance Radar Market By Application Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/security-surveillance-radar-market

Mobile Security Market By Offerings (Solutions And Services. By End-Use (Individuals And Enterprises). By Organization (SMEs And Large Enterprises). By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Telecom & IT, Retail, Healthcare, Government & Defense, Manufacturing, And Others).: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/mobile-security-market

Cognitive Security Market By Component (Solution And Service), Deployment Mode (On-Premise And Cloud), Organization Size (Large Size Organization And Small & Medium Size Organization), By Application (Threat Intelligence, Anomaly Detection & Risk Mitigation, Automated Compliance Management, And Others), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail & Agriculture, IT & Telecom, Education, Healthcare, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cognitive-security-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client's/customer's conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?