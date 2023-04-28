Submit Release
Kitron: Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Kitron ASA

* Dividend amount: NOK 0.50 per share

* Declared currency: NOK
* Last day including right: 28 April 2023
* Ex-date: 2 May 2023
* Record date: 3 May 2023
* Payment date: On or about 18 May 2023
* Date of approval: 28 April 2023

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Oslo Børs Continuing Obligations for stock exchange listed companies.

 This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


