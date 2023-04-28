IAM to hold two briefings on “Law on Veterinary Clinical Care and Commercial Activity of Animals” next month

MACAU, April 28 - To promote the development of veterinary clinical care and commercial activity of animals in Macao, and to reinforce animal protection and public health protection, the Macao SAR Government has formulated Law No. 4/2023 “Law on Veterinary Clinical Care and Commercial Activity of Animals”, which will come into force on 1 April 2024, establishing the regime of veterinary professional accreditation, and the regime of licensing and supervision of establishments of veterinary clinical care, breeding, sale or boarding of animals. The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will hold two briefings in mid-May this year to explain the content of the law to the public and to the sector respectively. Interested individuals are welcome to register for the briefings.

Details of law to be explained and opinions to be collected for supplementary regulations during briefings

One of the briefings is held for the public, and one for the sector of veterinary clinical care and commercial activity of animals. They will be held respectively at 3:00 p.m. on 15 and 16 May in the auditorium on the 9th floor of the Municipal Market Complex of Patane. The content and transitional arrangements of the “Law on Veterinary Clinical Care and Commercial Activity of Animals” will be explained at the briefings. In addition, to facilitate the implementation of the law, relevant supplementary administrative regulations will be promulgated successively, including regulations for the operation of the Council of Veterinary Medicine Professionals, the application and renewal procedures for registration of veterinary surgeons and license for establishments, the technical requirements for installation of establishments, all fees related to the law, etc. The briefings will collect suggestions from stakeholders on relevant supplementary administrative regulations. The briefings will be held in Cantonese, with simultaneous interpretation into Portuguese on site. Interested individuals are welcome to log in to IAM’s “Activity Application System” to register for the briefings, or call the Civic Service Hotline 2833 7676 for details.

Regime of registration of veterinary surgeons and regime of licensing of establishments established to promote professional development

The “Law on Veterinary Clinical Care and Commercial Activity of Animals” establishes the regime of certification of professional accreditation and registration of veterinary surgeons. Only those who have obtained the “professional accreditation certificate” issued by the Council of Veterinary Medicine Professionals and have registered with IAM, or public servants who perform functions in the field of veterinary medicine, are allowed to use the professional title “veterinary surgeon”. Those who have registered are required to perform their statuary obligations. The registration is valid for two years.

The law also establishes the regime of licensing and supervision of “establishments of veterinary clinical care activities” and “establishments of commercial activity of animals”, and regulates the requirements for issue of license for establishments, the requirements for facilities and equipment, the duties of holders of license for establishments, etc. Private establishments of veterinary clinical care activities and establishments of activities for profit and not for the purpose of human consumption, related to the breeding, sale or boarding of animals (other than fish or animals used for competition) are required to hold the license for establishments and renew it annually.

Continuous promotion and opinion collection to facilitate effective law implementation

To facilitate effective implementation of the “Law on Veterinary Clinical Care and Commercial Activity of Animals”, IAM has earlier explained the content of the law to the members of the Consultative Committee on Municipal Affairs. In the future, IAM will explain the law to the community consultative committees and continuously promote this new law among the stakeholders, so as to raise animal health standards and general quality of veterinary services in Macao, paving the way for a healthy development of the sector.