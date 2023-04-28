FDCT Launches Quality Training for Staff to Enhance Professionalism

MACAU, April 28 - In an effort to strengthen the professional capacity of the staff, improve their scientific literacy, and cultivate their integrity quality, the Science and Technology Development Fund (FDCT) has been conducting a series of training lectures on professional knowledge related to science and technology expertise and integrity awareness. It is mandatory for all the FDCT staff to participate in this collective training series each month.

Enhance science and technology expertise through S&T professional training

In line with the second five-year development plan and the policy address of the Macao SAR government, FDCT has launched a series of training sessions to improve the professionalism of the staff in the fields of traditional Chinese medicine and high technology. Top academic and industry experts are invited as keynote speakers every month to give speeches themed with biomedicine and high technology, introducing basic scientific principles, application scope, the latest updates of technology development, and among others. The topics include R&D and registration of healthy food and new drug, CAR-T cell therapy and carbon quantum dot immunotherapy, tumor immunotherapy targeting TNFR2, introduction of medical robots, anti-PD-1 immunotherapy, application of gene editing technology, chip design and production, principles and application of photoelectric display and energy storage materials, etc.

The first keynote speech with the theme of “How is a chip designed and produced” was delivered on 18 April 2023, by Professor Mak Pui In, Director of the State Key Laboratory of Analog and Mixed-Signal VLSI (SKL-AMSV), briefing on the development history of chip, future development trend of integrated circuit, as well as the development potential of chip industry in Macao and the Hengqin Cooperation Zone, etc.

Strengthen integrity awareness of the staff through integrity training

Recently, FDCT has invited the representatives of the Commission Against Corruption (CCAC) to provide integrity training for the staff. The CCAC representative elaborated on integrity, law compliance and proper handling of conflicts of interest, especially interested party transactions. In addition to providing their insights from a legal perspective, they also conducted case analysis and discussed with participants on relevant issues in their daily work.

Improve service level through professional capacity building

FDCT expects that such training can enhance the professionalism and integrity awareness of the staff, improve their service quality, enable them to analyze project applications and follow up research progress in a more accurate manner, so as to facilitate knowledge transfer and transformation of scientific research findings. In the future, FDCT will continue to expand and deepen the training scope, and endeavor to enrich the comprehensive knowledge of the staff.