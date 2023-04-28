“Macao Tourism Data plus” optimizes regional tourism statistics

MACAU, April 28 - To provide the latest visitor statistics and highlights, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) continues to enrich the content of the platform “Macao Tourism Data plus”. An optimized range of regional statistics are available from today (28 April). There are data of visitor arrivals from the Greater China region, more Mainland provinces and municipalities as new categories. Macao is divided into more statistical districts, with the debut of average visitor arrivals per hourly time slot in each statistical district each month. The advanced statistics offer industry operators and users greater insights into visitors’ behavior in different local districts.

Debut of visitor figures from the Greater China region

The “Macao Tourism Data plus” provides various statistical highlights, indicators, reports and so on each month under the column of Tourism Statistics Tables. The data of visitors at various statistical districts in Macao are expanded from top 5 visitors' places of origin in the Mainland to the Greater China region and the top ten Mainland provinces and municipalities.

24 statistical districts of Macao

In addition, instead of top five statistical districts, Macao is now further divided into 24 statistical districts. The data includes not just monthly visitor figures and average length of stay as usual but also average visitor arrivals per hour in each statistical district. Users can obtain the accurate averages of visitors from different places of origin per hourly time slot in each statistical district for the month.

The “Macao Tourism Data plus” publishes data on a monthly basis. The statistics are available for download in the format of Excel and will be published on “Macao Tourism Data plus” and the Macao SAR Government’s data release platform (https://data.gov.mo/).

MGTO’s work of data optimization aims to familiarize users more deeply with the trends of Macao’s tourism markets and facilitate their processing and application of data in accord with their individual demand. All are welcome to access the “Macao Tourism Data plus” via the website: https://dataplus.macaotourism.gov.mo/?lang=E or Macao Tourism Industry Net: https://industry.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/index.php,and provide suggestions for improvement. MGTO will keep advancing electronic administration to enhance service quality and provide more comprehensive and convenient tourism data services for members of various sectors.