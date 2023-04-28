IAM continues to optimise public toilets and launches public toilet navigation service and directions

MACAU, April 28 - To facilitate the use of public toilets by the public and tourists, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has launched the “EasyGo Public Toilet Navigation” service. QR codes have been added to public toilet signage in the various districts. Users can scan the QR code with their mobile phones to use the navigation service to guide them to the nearest public toilet. IAM will successively increase public toilet signage and improve the appearances and facilities of public toilets to provide a better public toilet environment.

IAM is successively adding “EasyGo Public Toilet Navigation” QR codes to public toilet signage in the various districts of Macao. The public or tourists only need to use their mobile phones to scan the mentioned QR code for access to the “EasyGo Public Toilet Navigation” webpage. After they allow the device to obtain their location, they can use the navigation function to proceed to the nearest public toilet. Meanwhile, they can also obtain information such as the opening hours and detailed address of the public toilet and whether barrier-free facilities are available in the toilet. Users can save the picture of the QR code to use the function when needed. IAM will successively increase public toilet signage and QR codes to make it convenient for the public and tourists to obtain information about public toilets.

In recent years, IAM has continuously carried out the “Public Toilet Optimisation Programme”. The public toilets have been redesigned and the environment of the toilets have been beautified. At the same time, the specifications of the public toilet have been enhanced and the interior and layout of the ancillary facilities have been optimised in ways like increasing the ratio of female toilet cubicles, improving the natural ventilation and lighting, carrying out greening of the interior and installing disinfection and deodorisation equipment. Automatic sensors have been introduced to the faucets, soap and toilet paper dispensers, flushing equipment, etc. to improve the hygiene of the public toilets. Barrier-free facilities, parent-child toilets, nursing rooms, etc. are installed in some public toilets for those in need if space conditions allow. IAM will continue to optimise public toilet facilities and strengthen public toilet management to provide a better environment for the public and tourists, so as to build a healthy and beautiful city together.