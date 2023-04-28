Submit Release
News Search

There were 228 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,564 in the last 365 days.

Transport and communications statistics for March 2023

MACAU, April 28 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that licensed motor vehicles in Macao totalled 249,685 as at end-March 2023, up by 1.0% year-on-year; light automobiles (114,166) and heavy motorcycles (108,536) rose by 0.9% and 2.2% respectively. New registration of motor vehicles in March went up by 26.3% year-on-year to 1,295 (299 of them were electric), with that of heavy motorcycles rising by 31.3% to 742 (116 of them were electric). In the first quarter of 2023, new registration of motor vehicles edged down by 0.1% year-on-year to 2,996. Number of traffic accidents in March decreased by 0.9% year-on-year to 1,055, with 1 person killed and 357 persons injured. In the first quarter of 2023, there were 3,113 traffic accidents, which resulted in 3 deaths and 1,016 injuries.

Cross-border vehicular traffic in March hiked by 71.2% year-on-year to 573,022 trips, of which light automobile trips (533,227) surged by 77.2%. Meanwhile, gross weight of containerized cargo by land in March dropped by 18.8% year-on-year to 3,451 tonnes; cargo passing through the Checkpoint of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (3,090 tonnes) took up 89.5% of the total. In the first quarter of 2023, cross-border vehicular traffic (1,496,620 trips) leapt by 64.1% year-on-year, while gross weight of containerized cargo by land (7,217 tonnes) slid by 17.5%.

Gross weight of port containerized cargo went up by 24.2% year-on-year to 18,214 tonnes in March; cargo being handled at the Ká-Hó Harbour (12,109 tonnes) expanded by 159.1% whereas that being shipped through the Inner Harbour (6,105 tonnes) fell by 38.9%. In the first quarter of 2023, gross weight of port containerized cargo rose by 8.3% year-on-year to 42,513 tonnes.

With an increase in the demand for air passenger transport services, arriving and departing commercial flights soared by 161.0% year-on-year to 2,519 trips in March. Meanwhile, gross weight of air cargo fell by 23.8% year-on-year to 4,081 tonnes, of which inward cargo (466 tonnes) and outward cargo (3,509 tonnes) decreased by 4.0% and 27.5% respectively. In the first quarter of 2023, number of arriving and departing commercial flights grew by 65.1% year-on-year to 6,182 trips, while gross weight of air cargo (9,446 tonnes) diminished by 25.1%.

As at the end of March, there were 91,059 fixed-line telephone subscribers, down by 7.2% year-on-year. Number of mobile phone subscribers decreased by 1.9% year-on-year to 1,242,719; prepaid SIM card subscribers (306,907) dropped by 14.5% whereas postpaid subscribers (935,812) rose by 3.1%. Internet subscribers totalled 706,954 as at end-March, an increase of 3.6% year-on-year. The duration of internet usage in March grew by 4.6% year-on-year to 149 million hours, whereas the total duration of internet usage in the first quarter of 2023 went up by 4.5% to 433 million hours.

You just read:

Transport and communications statistics for March 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more