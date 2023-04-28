[Weekend Escape] “Let’s Hang Out” opens today, promoting Chinese-PSC culture at Albergue for three days in a row

MACAU, April 28 - 【週末好去處】“齊齊葡”今開幕 一連三日婆仔屋推廣中葡文化

The 2023 “Let’s Hang Out – Lusophone and Macao Products Bazaar” (at Albergue) is held from today (28) to 30 April for three consecutive days in the Albergue SCM (No. 8, Calçada da Igreja de S. Lázaro), which has a history of over a hundred years and full of Portuguese architectural features. The event is organised by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), encompassing exhibitions and sales of products with unique features of Portuguese-speaking countries and Macao, special singing and dancing performances, handicraft workshops, installations for social media photographys, and lucky draws. Citizens and tourists are welcome to join the event on the weekend.

Joining hands with small- and medium-sized enterprises to enhance the popularity of products from Portuguese-speaking countries and Macao

IPIM Executive Director Sam Lei said in his speech at the opening ceremony that “Let’s Hang Out” aims to promote the special products of Portuguese-speaking countries (PSC) and Macao, stimulate the community economy, as well as leveraging Macao’s role as a platform between China and PSCs. In the future, IPIM will continue to organise and hold different types of events to facilitate exchanges in trade and other aspects between China and PSCs.

25 small- and medium-sized enterprises (SME) in Macao gather at the Santa Casa da Misericordia Albergue to showcase vraious products with distinctive characteristics of Portuguese-speaking countries and Macao, ranging from food, and daily necessities to cultural and creative products, covering categories such as alcoholic beverages, coffee, canned goods, pastries, aromatics, accessories, cultural and creative products.

Shopping and posting on social media to join interactive games for free gifts

The Bazaar has a lucky draw for consumption. Participants who spend a specified amount or more at any booth can participate in the lucky draw to get special gifts or vouchers that can be used at the booths. At the same venue, an event of “Looking for the Pou Kong Ieng” for social media posts is also held. Participants just need to take at least three photos “Pou Kong Ieng” at the venue and post them on any social media, using the hashtag “Let’s Hang Out” and “Pou Kong Ieng” to get a free gift.

Various arrangements to create a China-PSCs cultural atmosphere

During the event, a number of Portuguese songs, dances and interactive performances are arranged, such as Brazilian drums, Brazilian war dance, Portuguese folk dance, Portuguese band, magic performances, as well as free handicraft workshops are organised to allow citizens, businesspersons and tourists to be immersed in the charm of the Chinese and PSCs’ cultures, deepening the public’s understanding of products of Portuguese-speaking countries and Macao through a series of events at the “Let’s Hang Out” Bazaar.