Colorectal Cancer Screening Market is Expected to Showcase a Significant Growth by 2030: CMI | Olympus Corporation

The global colorectal cancer screening market was valued at US$ 12,866.16 Mn in 2022 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 21,135.40 Mn by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2023 and 2030.” — Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, INDIA, April 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The colon, which is part of the large intestine, is where colorectal cancer typically develops. Depending on where it starts, the cancer may also be referred to as colon or rectal cancer. The Global Colorectal Cancer Screening Market 2023-2030, published recently by Coherent Market Insights, provides a comprehensive assessment of the market landscape, including both the current and future market situation. The healthcare industry encompasses a wide range of products and services that are designed to promote, maintain, and improve the health and well-being of individuals. The global healthcare market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, driven by factors such as an aging population, the rise of chronic diseases, and increasing healthcare spending in emerging markets. Key players in the industry include pharmaceutical and biotech companies, medical device manufacturers, and healthcare providers such as hospitals and clinics. The industry is also seeing a growing interest in digital health solutions, including telemedicine and health-related mobile apps, which are becoming increasingly popular among both patients and healthcare professionals. Overall, the healthcare market is a dynamic and rapidly evolving sector that plays a crucial role in our society and will continue to be a key area of focus in the years to come. Based on the major Colorectal Cancer Screening Market dynamics as well as the growth-improving factors, this study calculates the market value and growth rate. The most recent market trends, industry news, and growth probabilities serve as the foundation for the entire study. Together with a SWOT analysis of the well-known competitors, it also includes a thorough analysis of the Colorectal Cancer Screening Market and competitive environment.

The research methodology used in this Colorectal Cancer Screening study was a mixed-methods approach that combined both qualitative and quantitative data collection and analysis. The study began with a thorough review of relevant literature to identify research gaps and establish a clear research question. The study population consisted of participants from diverse backgrounds, and data was collected through surveys, and focus groups. The quantitative data was analyzed using statistical software, while the qualitative data was analyzed using thematic analysis. The study's findings were then presented in a comprehensive report that provided a detailed description of the data collection and analysis procedures, and a discussion of the study's implications for future research and practice.

Major Key Players Operating in the Industry: Polymedco Inc., Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd., Sysmex Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Quidel Corporation, Novigenix SA, Hemosure Inc., Exact Sciences Corp., Epigenomics Inc., Olympus Corporation, and Clinical Genomics Technologies Pty Ltd., among others

Objectives of the Report:

➜ To carefully analyze and forecast the size of Colorectal Cancer Screening Market by value and volume.

➜ To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Industry.

➜ To highlight the development of the Colorectal Cancer Screening Market in different parts of the world.

➜ To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions, prospects, and individual growth trends.

➜ To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting revenue growth over the forecast period.

➜ To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Colorectal Cancer Screening market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.

Global Colorectal Cancer Screening Market, By Screening Tests:

Stool-based Tests

Colonoscopy

CT Colonography (Virtual Colonoscopy)

Flexible Sigmoidoscopy

Other Screening Tests

Global Colorectal Cancer Screening Market, By End User:

Hospitals Independent Diagnostic Labs

Other End Users

Global Colorectal Cancer Screening Market Regional Analysis:

• North America: U.S. and Canada

• Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

• Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East: GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East

• Africa: South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa

