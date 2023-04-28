Compression Sleeves Market is expected to reach a Revenue of US$ 2.2 billion by the end of 2032 at a CAGR of 4.9%

Market Study on Compression Sleeves: High Usage for Treatment of Varicose Veins

Compression Sleeves Market by Product (Arm Compression Sleeves, Bandages and Leg Compression Sleeves)

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Compression Sleeves Market is estimated at US$ 1.26 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of US$ 2.2 billion by the end of 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% over the decade.

The compression sleeves is a growing industry that provides a range of compression garments for various medical and athletic purposes. Compression sleeves are garments designed to improve circulation, reduce muscle fatigue, and provide support for the muscles and joints. The market for compression sleeves is driven by the increasing demand for sports and fitness activities and the growing incidence of chronic diseases.

The demand for compression sleeves has increased as sports and fitness activities have become more popular worldwide. Compression sleeves are commonly used by athletes to improve performance, reduce muscle fatigue, and prevent injury. These sleeves are also used by people who engage in physical activities to alleviate muscle soreness and stiffness. The growing demand for sports and fitness activities is driving the demand for compression sleeves.

Companies: Tommie Copper, 2XU, Abco Tech, Run Forever Sports, BeVisible Sports, Thirty 48, Camden Gear, Zensah, BodyMate, Mojo Compression, Tommie Copper, Rikedom, Zareus, McDavid eSmartr Inc., Essity, DJO, medi GmbH & co. KG, Nike

The compression sleeves market is also being driven by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as arthritis, lymphedema, and deep vein thrombosis (DVT). Compression sleeves can provide relief for people with these conditions by improving blood flow and reducing swelling. These sleeves are also used in post-surgery recovery to support healing and reduce swelling. The growing incidence of chronic diseases is expected to increase the demand for compression sleeves in the coming years.

The market for compression sleeves is segmented based on product type, application, material, and distribution channel. Product types include arm sleeves, leg sleeves, and calf sleeves, among others. Applications include sports and fitness, medical and healthcare, and others. The most commonly used materials for compression sleeves are spandex, nylon, and polyester. Compression sleeves are sold through various distribution channels, including online stores, specialty stores, and medical supply stores.

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers of compression sleeves are focusing on new product development and expansion into developing markets, in addition to improving their distribution methods through e-commerce and online promotions.

Steve Aoki and eSmartr entered into a collaboration in July 2020 to introduce a unique collection of smart compression sleeves that enhance brain cognition without the use of medications, batteries, or invasive procedures.

BioSkin introduced Trailblazer calf sleeves in December 2021. Through zonal compression, these calf sleeves improve blood flow to the legs, enhancing endurance and minimizing muscle wear and tear.

The compression sleeves industry research is segmented based on several factors, including product type, material, application, distribution channel, and region. Here is a brief overview of each segmentation:

Product type: The compression sleeves market offers a range of products, including arm sleeves, leg sleeves, knee sleeves, calf sleeves, ankle sleeves, and others. These products vary in size, shape, and compression level, and cater to different needs of consumers.

Material: The most commonly used materials for compression sleeves include spandex, nylon, and polyester. Other materials such as cotton, rubber, and neoprene are also used. The choice of material depends on the application and compression level required.

Application: The compression sleeves market serves various applications, including sports and fitness, medical and healthcare, and others. Sports and fitness applications include running, cycling, basketball, and other high-impact sports. Medical and healthcare applications include lymphedema, deep vein thrombosis, arthritis, and post-surgery recovery.

Distribution channel: Compression sleeves are sold through various distribution channels, including online stores, specialty stores, and medical supply stores. Online stores are becoming increasingly popular due to their convenience and accessibility.

Region: The compression sleeves market is segmented based on regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe are the largest markets for compression sleeves, followed by Asia-Pacific.

