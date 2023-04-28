Submit Release
Hi-tech park offers more working space for investors

VIETNAM, April 28 -  

ĐÀ NẴNG — The logistics provider Long Hậu Corporation and Nakano Precision Company have agreed to boost ready-made factory space rental service in Đà Nẵng Hi-tech Park.

Long Hậu Corporation (LHC) said another Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed by the company, the city’s Investment Promotion Agency, the Đà Nẵng Hi-tech Park and Industrial Zones Authority (DHIZA) in promotions and attraction of investment projects in hi-tech industries to the Hi-Tech Park.

It has been developing ready-built factories for rent projects on 29.6ha at the city’s Hi-Tech Park in three stages with a registered investment of (US$46.4 million), a report from the DHIZA unveiled.

In the first stage, two Japanese investors, Hatsuta Seisakusho and Inaba Rubber, have been operating their fire extinguisher equipment and hi-tech rubber products project on the lease space at Long Hậu’s ready-built factories.

LHC said it had expanded a 10,000sq.m factory space in the first stage for lease from next month, offering flexible workshops ranging in size from 1,500 sq.m to 3,000 sq.m for hi-tech small- and medium-sized enterprises at the park.

The managing board of DHIZA said the Long Hậu logistics project was seen as the first of its kind in the 1,128-hectare park in Hòa Vang District, 20km west of the city.

So far, the Hi-Tech Park has drawn 29 investment projects, of which 16 domestic investors with total capital of more than VNĐ7 trillion ($280 million), and 13 foreign direct investment projects with $607.7 million in varied fields of automation, nanotechnology, pharmaceutical production and embedded software systems.

Earlier this month, the city called for investment from Japan to Đà Nẵng Hi-Tech Park, Information Technology Park and six other Industrial Zones on a promotion tour in Kisarazu, Yokohama, Osaka, Chiba and Kanagawa, in Japan.

According to IPA, Japanese investors have poured $1.04 billion into 228 projects in Đà Nẵng to rank first in the city's list of 40 FDI sources.                   

The Hi-Tech Park managing board said it hopes the increasing number of investors would help the park make a share of the city’s budget from 10 to 15 per cent.

The US-based aviation firm Universal Alloy Corporation (UAC) has put its Đà Nẵng Sunshine Aerospace plant into operation. The factory will be a sole-source supplier producing over 5,000 unique aerospace components for Boeing aircraft.

Two investment proposals were granted to two investors from Silicon Valley, the US–Arevo Inc, for a 3D printer manufacture project with a total investment of US$135 million. The United States Enterprises, the US will invest US$110 million in a semiconductor project. 

Đà Nẵng hopes the park will become a hub for green investors. It is one of three major multi-functional hi-tech parks in Việt Nam, only ranking behind its counterparts in HCM City and Hà Nội. — VNS

