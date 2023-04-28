Nucleic Acid Amplification Detection and Diagnostics Market to Reach USD 38,162.68 Million by 2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nucleic acid amplification technologies are used for the rapid and accurate diagnosis of chronic and infectious diseases. The nucleic acid amplification is one of the important tool for wide aspects of life science technologies including, clinical medicine development, diagnosis of infectious diseases, and gene cloning. Extensively increasing prevalence of chronic as well as infectious diseases is boosting the demand for state-of-the-art diagnostic systems. The nucleic acid amplification, detection, and diagnostics market is expected to witness a significant growth due to increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and rising demand for advanced diagnostic systems. However, lack of adequate infrastructure in emerging countries is estimated to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Nucleic Acid Amplification Detection and Diagnostics Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in - USD 14,014.59 Million in 2019

Market Size Value by - USD 38,162.68 Million by 2027

Growth rate - CAGR of 13.4% from 2020-2027

Forecast Period - 2020-2027

Base Year - 2020

No. of Pages - 350

No. of Tables - 273

No. of Charts & Figures - 110

Historical data available - Yes

Segments covered - Nucleic Acid; Process; Product Type; Technology; Application; End User, and Geography

Regional scope - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America

Country scope - US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Nucleic Acid Amplification, Detection, and Diagnostics Market – By Nucleic Acid

• Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA)

• Ribonucleic Acid (RNA)

Nucleic Acid Amplification Detection and Diagnostics Market – By Process

• Diagnostics

• Amplification

o Transcription-Mediated Amplification (TMA)

o Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification (LMIA)

o Strand Displacement Amplification (SDA)

o Helicase-Dependent Amplification (HDA)

o Nucleic Acid Sequence-Based Amplification (NASBA)

o Others

• Detection

Nucleic Acid Amplification Detection and Diagnostics Market – By Product Type

• Kits and Reagents

• Assays

• Systems

Nucleic Acid Amplification Detection and Diagnostics Market – By Technology

• Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

o Quantitative PCR (qPCR)

o Reverse-Transcriptase (RT–PCR)

o Multiplex PCR

o Nested PCR

o In-situ PCR

o Others

• Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

• Isothermal Amplification Technology

o Target Amplification Systems

o Probe Amplification Systems

o Signal Amplification Systems

• Direct Nucleic Acid Detection

o Aptamers

o DNA Biosensors

o Others

• CRISPR-Cas9

Nucleic Acid Amplification Detection and Diagnostics Market – By Application

• Infectious Diseases

• Genetic Diseases

• Oncology

• Forensic Testing

• Paternity Testing

• Others

Nucleic Acid Amplification Detection and Diagnostics Market – By End User

• Hospital and Clinics

• Diagnostic Centers

• Research Institutes

• Others

