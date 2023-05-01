Collagen Market Size, Share 2023: End User, Region and Forecast by 2030 | Italgelatine S.P.A., Weishardt Group

Collagen is a major component of the hair and nails also. Plant-based collagen is made from proteins of plants such as soy, hemp, and pea protein.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global collagen market growth scenario.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, May 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Collagen Market is experiencing a significant growth, and will grow considerably in next few years, owing to increasing demand for collagen-based products. Collagen is a type of protein, which is made up of amino acids. Glycine, hydroxyproline, arginine, and proline are some specific amino acids contained in collagen. Collagen is found in plants and animals. It found in the connective tissues of mammals. Collagen is also present in all the blood vessels digestive tract, smooth muscle tissues, heart, gallbladder, bladder, and kidneys connecting and holding the tissues and cells together.

The rising end use application of collagen in food and beverages industry, pharmaceutical industry, and cosmetic & personal care industry is the key factor driving the growth of collagen market. The boom in cosmetic and personal care industry has led to the growth of collagen market. Collagen is widely used in these industries to make skin moisturizing cream and lotions.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

Gelita AG, Nitta Gelatine Inc., Nutra Food Ingredients, Italgelatine S.P.A., Weishardt Group, Darling Ingredients, Nippi Inc., Vinh Hoan Corporation,, Juncà Gelatines S.L., Gelnex, Vital Proteins, Baotou Dongbao Bio-Tech Co. Ltd., RABJ Co. Ltd., Connoils, Lapi Gelatine S.p.a.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

There has been surge in the usage of collagen in food supplement industry. Leading players are incorporating collagen into their ingredients in their products to serve the rising demand. The companies are focused on introducing new plant-based collagen food supplements. It is mainly being applied in manufacturing of products which enhance skin, hair, and bone health. For instance, in April 2020, Garden Of Life launched new Grass-Fed Collagen food supplement powder that can be consumed with water, smoothies, shakes, or any food & beverages.

It helps in hydrating skin and thus wrinkles, redness, and dermatitis get reduced. The urge of millennials to look attractive has surged the demand for skin care lotions and creams containing collagen. Hectic schedule, busy lifestyle, and change in normal eating habits have led to decline in the ability of skin to produce collagen in sufficient amount. Therefore, there is surge in number of people taking supplements containing collagen. Moreover, increase in the various surgeries such as eye, nasal, lips, and skin has raised the usage of collagen.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

-> This study presents the analytical depiction of the global collagen industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

-> The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global collagen market share.

-> Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

-> The report provides a detailed global collagen market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

