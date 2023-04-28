Lower Extremity Devices Market Predicted to Reach USD 1.28 Bn by 2031, Fueled by Rapid Urbanization & Aging Population

Lower Extremity Devices Market 2023

Surge in number of orthopedic diseases, sports injuries, and coupled with the development of advanced technologies is expected to drive market growth.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lower limb orthotics are specialized external devices that can be used to rectify an incorrect alignment in specific lower limb locations. These could be splints, braces, insoles, or other tools. Each lower limb orthotic is uniquely created to match the demands of users and podiatrists thorough evaluation and gait analysis are prerequisites.

Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Lower Extremity Devices Market Size was Valued at 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟔𝟔𝟒.𝟔 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 and is Projected to Garner 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏.𝟐𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, registering a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟖% from 2022 to 2031.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the Lower Extremity Devices Market, including an in-depth analysis of market trends, key segments, investment opportunities, value chain analysis, regional landscape, and competitive scenarios.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Rise in number of patients with bone degenerative diseases and adoption of modern lifestyle that can increase the risk of trauma & fracture have boosted the growth of the global lower extremity devices market. The market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Compared to other surgeries, most of the orthopedic procedures are elective and thus, were postponed.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐋𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• 3M

• Bauerfeind AG

• Enovis Corporation

• Essity AB

• DeRoyal Industries, Inc

• Orthofix Medical Inc., (Breg Inc)

• Össur

• Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH

• Thuasne group

• Trulife

𝐋𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:-

The global lower extremity devices market is segmented on the basis of product, application, distribution channel, and region.

By Product

• Knee orthotics

• Foot and ankle orthotics

• Hip orthotics

By Application

• Trauma and fractures

• Others

By Distribution channel

• Hospitals and surgical centers

• Retail pharmacies

• Others

The global lower extremity devices market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. However, the market across North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

