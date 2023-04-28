Vascular Embolization Market to Grow Significantly by 2031, Propelled by Advancement in Vascular Embolization Treatment

The vascular embolization market was valued at $3.7 bn in 2021, and is estimated to reach $7.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vascular embolization is a minimally invasive procedure used to treat a variety of conditions such as cancer, uterine fibroids, and aneurysms. During the procedure, small particles or coils are injected into a blood vessel to block the flow of blood to the affected area, causing the abnormal tissue or growth to shrink or die. The procedure is performed under local anesthesia and can often be completed in less than an hour with minimal recovery time. While embolization is generally safe and effective, there are some risks and potential complications, such as infection or damage to surrounding tissue. Patients should discuss the risks and benefits of the procedure with their healthcare provider.

• CAGR: 7.7%

• Current Market Size: USD 3.7 Billion

• Forecast Growing Region: APAC

• Largest Market: North America

• Projection Time: 2021- 2031

• Base Year: 2021

Furthermore, the healthcare industry in emerging economies is developing at a significant rate, due to augmentation in demand for sophisticated healthcare services, significant investments by governments of various countries to improve healthcare infrastructure, and development of the medical tourism industry in emerging countries. Thus, all these factors are projected to create potential growth opportunities for the market.

Moreover, developing countries in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are expected to witness considerable growth in the near future, owing to surge in healthcare infrastructure, increase in affordability, and rise in chronic diseases and others. Therefore, these factors are expected to provide numerous opportunities for the growth of the market in developing nations.

Region wise, North America has the highest vascular embolization market share in 2021, and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period, owing to rise in preference for minimum invasive procedure and availability of strong healthcare infrastructure in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register highest CAGR from 2022 to 2031, owing to rise in chronic diseases and surge in healthcare expenditure.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

• On the basis of product, the embolic agents segment was highest contributor to the vascular embolization industry in 2021.

• On the basis of application, the neurology segment dominated the vascular embolization market share in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• On the basis of end user, the hospitals & clinics segment dominated the vascular embolization industry in 2021, and is expected to grow at a higher CAGR.

• On the basis of region, North America generated the largest revenue share in 2021, however, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 –

• Abbott Laboratories

• Balt Group

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Cook Medical

• Johnson and Johnson

• Kaneka Corporation

• Medtronic Plc

• Merit Medical

• Stryker Corporation

• Terumo Medical Corporation

