Bakery Enzymes Market Is Projected To Reach Around USD 975.3 Million In 2030 | Lallemand Inc., Novozymes A/S

Increase in number of quick service restaurants drive the growth of the global bakery enzymes market.

The bakery enzymes market demand is expected to increase during the forecast period. Rise in consumer demand for convenience food across the world” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, April 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Bakery Enzymes Market size was valued at $448.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $975.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in bakery industry globally has driven the growth of the bakery enzymes market. This is attributable to surge in consumption of bakery products, especially the packaged variety.

Furthermore, in past few years, increase has been witnessed in consumer demand for convenience food, including bakery products globally. This is attributed to rise in demand for convenience foods such as bread, rolls, cookies, and other bakery products, which require little or no further preparation by consumers before consumption.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

Companies can operate in a highly competitive market by introducing new products or updated versions of existing products. Agreement with key stakeholders is expected to be a key strategy to sustain in the market. In the recent past, many leading players opted for partnership strategies to strengthen their foothold in the market. To understand the key bakery enzymes market trends, strategies of leading players are analyzed in the report. Some of the key players in the bakery enzymes market analysis includes Koninklijke DSM N.V. , Lallemand Inc., Novozymes A/S, Maps Enzymes Limited , SternEnzym GmbH & Company KG, Dyadic International, Inc., Associated British Foods Plc. , Advanced Enzymes, BASF SE, and Kerry Group, PLC.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, North America held the major share in 2020, nearly two-fifths of the global bakery enzymes market. Asia-Pacific, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2030.The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

Based on product type, the lipase segment contributed to nearly one-third of the total market share in 2020, and is anticipated to dominate by 2030. At the same time, the protease segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 8.0% throughout the forecast period.

Change in food habits and busy lifestyle of consumers, surge in disposable income, increase in working women population, and rapid digitization result in rise in number of quick service restaurants, thus increasing the demand for bakery products majorly breads & buns from these restaurants. Thus, rise in demand for bakery products has driven the need for bakery enzymes, which notably contribute toward the bakery enzymes market growth.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

-> By product type, the others segment accounted for the highest share in 2020.

-> On the basis of form, the powder segment accounted for the highest bakery enzymes market share in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.

-> Depending on application, the bread segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.

-> Region wise, North America occupied the maximum share in the market in 2020, and is expected to be the dominating segment during the bakery enzymes market forecast period.

Based on form, the powder segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. The liquid segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

