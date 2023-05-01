Lupus Awareness Month: Nonprofit Beauty & Pain Hosts Long Beach Fashion Exposure to Support Fight Against Deadly Disease

Beauty & Pain was established with a mission to support individuals and families living with Lupus through educational programs, and by bringing awareness to the life-threatening illness. www.BeautyandPain.org Instagram @BeautyandPainInc or @BeautyandPainNonprofit For tickets and more information about Long Beach Fashion Exposure 2023 and its partners, visit www.LBFashionExpo.com and follow @LBFashionExpo on Instagram Long Beach Fashion Exposure 2023 will be held at the Scottish Rite Cultural Centre at 855 Elm Ave, Long Beach, CA Sponsors for the Long Beach Fashion Exposure 2023 include Roxanne’s Group, Chelley Roy Style, Toni & Guy, The Cheesecake Factory, JDW COLLECTION, and the Scottish Rite Cultural Centre. Among the designers confirmed for the Long Beach Fashion Exposure are: JDW COLLECTION by Jhen De Webb; ActivePear by Brenda J; “The Chelley Roy” brand; Yoga N Chill by Dr. Suparna; HOUSE OF CHANGE by CHICHI BREWER; and MICHI KNITWEAR by Michele M. Walden Mcphee.

...The fashion show is a creative way to bring the community together and raise funds, as well as help transform lives, and build a strong support system for Lupus survivors and their families” — Jhen De Webb, Founder of Beauty & Pain, Inc - A Non-Profit Organization

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES , May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fashion designers and models will step out in style for a good cause at Long Beach Fashion Exposure 2023, hosted on May 6 by Beauty & Pain, a non-profit organization that supports Lupus patients and families. The charitable event will raise awareness about Lupus, a chronic illness with no cure that affects more than 1.5 million Americans, mostly women of color.

The fashion show, which will be held at the historic Scottish Rite Cultural Centre, was created by Jhen De Webb, a plus-size model, wardrobe stylist, and designer. Webb is the founder of Beauty & Pain, and a mother of two children who was diagnosed with Lupus in 2015, suffering two near-fatal hospitalizations. She created the fashion show in recognition of Lupus Awareness Month to bring more attention to the illness, with Lupus patients as the fashion models who are called “Lupus Warriors.”

More than 35 models will participate in the fashion show, including featured model Jordynn Bell, a Maxim Cover Girl, who has appeared in commercials for companies such as Uber, Cup of Noodles, Gatorade, and more. Another featured model at the event will be Autumn Stewart, a curvy, plus-size model who was chosen for the 2023 The Model Experience (TME) to promote body positivity and self-love, which led to a billboard inside Time Square in the heart of New York City. TME is part of the LA Fashion Week Festival. Stewart will join the Long Beach Fashion Expo to continue promoting positive representation of plus-size women.

Beauty & Pain is partnering with Donald A. Joe of the Long Beach Scottish Rite Cultural Centre, who lost his mother to Lupus. The net proceeds raised at the event will be donated to Beauty & Pain, and continue to support Lupus patients and families.

“I was a child who lost his mother to Lupus. From a young age, I saw my mother's health deteriorate and the once vibrant woman who was outgoing and active was unable to do many things because of the constant pain,” said Joe. “I am proud to support Beauty & Pain because they are a local nonprofit, and I see how their platform allows families to still seek a zest for life, i.e. beauty and pain.”

Lupus is a chronic illness that causes inflammation and pain, as well as fatigue and hair loss. More severe symptoms of the disease are also common, including lung problems, cardiovascular issues, psychosis, and immune system abnormalities.

“We work very hard to generate awareness about the millions of people living with Lupus with forward-thinking strategies and pro-social campaigns. The fashion show is a creative way to bring the community together and raise funds, as well as help transform lives, and build a strong support system for Lupus survivors and their families,” said Webb.

“We will be thrilled to also have Lupus Warrior models walking the stage and telling their journey, using fashion as a vessel,” she added.

Beauty & Pain and its supporters will be raising awareness about Lupus during Lupus Awareness Month by promoting the hashtags #LupusWarriors, #BeautyandPain, and #MayLupusAwarenessMonth.

Long Beach Fashion Exposure 2023 will be held at the Scottish Rite Cultural Centre at 855 Elm Ave, Long Beach, CA. Sponsors for the event include Roxanne's Group, Chelley Roy Style, Toni & Guy, The Cheesecake Factory, JDW COLLECTION, and the Scottish Rite Cultural Centre.

A VIP Lounge and red carpet event will open at 6 p.m. for VIP ticket holders and invited guests. For General Admission ticket holders, doors will open at 7 p.m. followed by the fashion show, which begins at 8 p.m. A special after-party event will be held from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

For tickets and more information about Long Beach Fashion Exposure 2023 and its partners, visit www.LBFashionExpo.com and follow @LBFashionExpo on Instagram.

Beauty & Pain, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, was founded in 2023 by Jhen De Webb, a mother of two children who was diagnosed with Lupus in 2015. Beauty & Pain was established with a mission to support individuals and families living with Lupus through educational programs, and by bringing awareness to the life-threatening illness. The nonprofit's goal is to assist Lupus survivors with living expenses, and to develop programs for patients and their families by reducing the impact of the potentially deadly disease.