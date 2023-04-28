Unsung Hero of Engine Performance: Exploring the Function and Importance of Automotive PCV Valve

Automotive PCV Valve Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , April 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) in the crankcase holds the motor oil in the vehicle and is located at the bottom of a vehicle engine. The automotive positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) framework lessens blow-by emissions from the motor. Moreover, about 20% of the all-out hydrocarbon (HC) emissions created by a vehicle are blown by discharges from gases that move beyond the cylinder rings and enter the crankcase. Also, the higher mileage on the vehicle and the more prominent wear on the cylinder chambers and rings, the more prominent blow-by into the crankcase. Factors such as increase in disposable income and rise in preference for products in emerging and developing economies because of the socio-economic development are anticipated to play a significant role in the growth of the market.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

The global automobile sector has faced the most challenges while the COVID-19 pandemic as their production houses are shut, their inventories are overflowing and the demand is vanished out of the market.

The production may start soon after the lockdown but the increase in demand will take some time to get back into the market which will affect the profitability of the companies.

COVID-19 is one of the first pandemics of its kind that is forcing the automotive industry to re-think its business.

The premium segment may revive soon in the market but it will take a long time to get back on track for the entire market after the lockdown.

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Volatility in oil and gas prices, increase in demand for hybrid and electric vehicles, and the rise in availability of counterfeit products are anticipated to hamper the growth of the automotive positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) valve during the forecast period. Furthermore, partnerships and joint ventures of various automobile giants can create new opportunities in the automotive PCV valve market during the forecast period.

Development of seamless engine technology – A camless engine is an engine where the engine valves are operated using electromagnetic, hydraulic or pneumatic actuators instead of the conventional camshaft. The camless engine utilizes the compressed air recovered by braking energy as an energy source and this development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth. In addition, the automotive positive crankcase ventilation valves are essential fittings in vehicles as they play a crucial role in reducing the emission of engine gases into the environment. Hence, the global automotive positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) valve is anticipated to experience growth during the forecast period.

