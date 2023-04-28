Compounding Pharmacies Market Estimated to Reach $14.84 Billion by 2031, Fueled by Demand for Personalized Medications

Compounding Pharmacies Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global compounding pharmacies industry was estimated at $8.12 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $14.84 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an explicit analysis of the changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape.

Compounding pharmacies are specialized pharmacies that prepare customized medications based on specific prescriptions from healthcare providers. These pharmacies are particularly useful for patients who require medications that are not available in commercially available formulations or who require unique dosages or routes of administration.

The compounding pharmacies market is driven by several factors, including an increasing demand for customized medications, a growing geriatric population, and a rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Compounding pharmacies also offer a more personalized approach to medication therapy, which can improve patient outcomes and satisfaction.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬-

Rise in prevalence of chronic disease, increase in old age population, and improved life expectancy drive the growth of the global compounding pharmacies market. At the same time, growing drug failure rate and massive drug shortage across the globe have supplemented the growth yet more. On the other hand, increase in restrictions on manufacturing of complex formulations hinders the growth to some extent. However, huge growth potential in emerging economies has been highly beneficial for the market.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲?

Amidst the global health crisis, the demand for compounded medication witnessed a steep incline in 2021, due to increased demand for quite a lot of medications for the treatment of Covid-19.

Reduced manufacturing activities due to restrictions and shortage of commercially available drugs gave way to increased adoption of a compounded medication.

Moreover, FDA gave out a temporary guidance policy to the federal facilities and state-licensed pharmacies, comprising hospital pharmacies and compounding pharmacies that are not listed with FDA as outsourcing facilities for compounding certain medication for hospitalized patients, owing to shortage of generic drugs.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏-

By therapeutic area, the pain management segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the global compounding pharmacies market share in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. This is attributed to rise in number of geriatric populations, increase in number of surgical procedures, and surge in healthcare expenditure across the world. The others segment, however, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031, due to rise in prevalence of neurological disorders and cancer cases.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭-

Based on route of administration, the oral segment generated more than two-fifths of the global compounding pharmacies market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031, due to huge availability of various medications that are meant to be orally administered. The others segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031. Rise in product affordability, increase in geriatric population, and growing acceptance among the customers about compounding medications propel the segment growth.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏-

Based on region, North America held the major share in 2021, generating more than half of the global compounding pharmacies market. The well-established healthcare system, increase in number of geriatric patients, and supportive reimbursement policies across the province drive the market growth. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would garner the fastest CAGR of 7.3% by 2031. The growing medical tourism industry and rising public awareness regarding the benefits of compounding medications fuel the market growth.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Athenex Pharma Solutions

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

Advanced Pharmacy

McGuff Companies, Inc.

Nephron pharmaceuticals

RX3 compounding pharmacy

Valor Compounding Pharmacy

ITC compounding pharmacy

Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc.

Rx express compounding pharmacy

Perrigo Company Plc (Fagron)

The report analyzes these key players in the global compounding pharmacies market. These players have incorporated various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in assessing the operating segments, their business performance & product portfolio, and so on.

