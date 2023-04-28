Beyond the Clouds: The Promise and Potential of Connected Aircraft Technology

Contrarily, upgradation of plans of military aircrafts from several countries may generate new possibilities in connected aircraft market.

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , April 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Connected Aircraft Market by Type (Systems, Solutions), by Application (Commercial, Military), by Frequency Band (Commercial, Military), by Frequency Band (Ka-band, Ku-band, L-band), by Connectivity (Inflight Connectivity, Air to Air Connectivity, Air to Ground Connectivity) and by Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032" The revolution has arrived in aviation industry in the form of connected aircrafts. Connected aircraft helps in improving fleet management, airline operations, aircraft turnaround time, flight safety, passenger experience, and costs. Connected aircraft concept allows the airline passengers to surf the internet at 30000 feet. Moreover, the concept of connected aircraft may boost the operational efficiency of the aircraft and can also improve communications, navigation, and surveillance (CNS) for air traffic management. Airframe manufacturing companies are also entering into connected aircraft business. For instance, Boeing is working on the possibility of offering satellite based In-flight Connectivity system (IFC) on its aircrafts such as 737s, 777s, and 787s.

𝐅𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐬𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲 - Currently airline industries are facing the need of real time weather data collecting systems in order to ensure flight safety from changing weather conditions. Such needs can be fulfilled by concept of connected aircraft. Hence, owing to the increase in the focus of the flight safety measures, the global connected aircraft market is expected to grow.

𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐛𝐲 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐬 - Passengers demand high speed internet during their journey in aircraft. For meeting the needs of customers, aviation industries & operators are working on providing satellite-based connectivity solutions to the passengers. This will provide the fastest possible internet connections during the flight hours. Hence, demand in connected aircraft market is expected to increase in upcoming time owing to the demand of internet connectivity by passengers.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

GOGO LLC,

Inmarsat,

Global Limited,

Honeywell International Inc,

Panasonic Avionics Corporation,

Global Eagle,

Airbus S.A.S,

BAE Systems,

Cobham Limited,

Thales Group,

Viasat Inc.

